WWAY NewsChannel 3
City of Wilmington moving forward with potential purchase of downtown campus
WILMINGTON (WWAY) — The city of Wilmington will be moving forward with the potential purchase of the northern downtown campus. City council members voted unanimously to proceed placing a $500,000 deposit to explore the purchase. The deposit gives the city 120 days to see if they want to buy...
WECT
Census data shows N.C. second most popular state for relocating retirees
WECT
County moves forward with ordinance aimed at addressing unsheltered in downtown
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - County Commissioners are once again voicing their concerns about the population of unhoused residents in Downtown Wilmington, specifically those congregating near Third Street and the New Hanover County Library. On Monday, commissioners voted in favor 4-1 of a proposed ordinance that would restrict sleeping on county...
WECT
NC Ferry Division to host career fair in Brunswick County
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Ferry Division has announced a career fair at the NC Works Brunswick County Career Center on Feb. 2. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The division is looking for people at all experience levels, such as entry-level parking lot attendants and experienced boat captains. Full and temporary positions will be available.
WilmingtonBiz
Potential Tenants Already Interested In Leasing Parts Of Former PPD Building, Officials Say
Potential tenants have already expressed interest in leasing parts of the 12-story former PPD building should a purchase by the city of Wilmington take place, city officials said Monday. But they also emphasized to Wilmington City Council members that the potential $68 million transaction with owner Thermo Fisher is far...
WECT
Wilmington City Council to vote on purchasing adaptive sport wheelchairs for students
WECT
Local agencies to gather for ‘Landowners Lunch and Learn’ event
WECT
H2GO water transmission line damage delays water treatment plant operation
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island converts beach access location to all handicap parking
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Oak Island has provided an entire beach access to handicap drivers. Crews with the Oak island Public Works Department placed the final touches on renovations to the location at the end of Keziah Street, one block east of the Oak Island Pier.
WilmingtonBiz
Shopping Center Planned In Leland, Could Include Publix
A new shopping center is being planned on Highway 17 in Leland, anchored by a grocer, preliminary plans show. That grocer is likely a Publix, Leland’s economic & community development director Gary Vidmar told the town’s Economic Development Committee earlier this month. However, Vidmar cautioned this was only the perception and that the tenant hadn’t yet been formally announced.
WECT
Gas prices in Wilmington jumped 18 cents in a week -- why?
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Experts say an increase in demand paired with a cold snap shutting down oil refineries have led to higher gas prices across the Carolinas. “That’s a fairly big spike during this time of year when typically we see prices kind of remain stagnant or even decline for that matter as we’re still in the winter driving months,” said Tiffany Wright, a spokesperson for AAA.
WITN
Sneads Ferry Gate upgrade in three phases
CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - One of Camp Lejeune’s gates is undergoing a security upgrade. The Sneads Ferry Gate will be reduced to single-lane traffic from Monday, Feb. 27, through Friday, March 24, for upgrades to the security systems. Camp Lejeune lays out the upgrade in a three phase...
WECT
How to recycle spare coolers to help shelter, ‘fix’ feral cats in your community
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - If you have a spare cooler tucked away in your home, it can be recycled and reused to help house outdoor feral cats. Through a transformation, these coolers can provide warmth and shelter on cold and rainy nights. Wilmington Animal Centrix and Fix a Friend Spay...
WECT
New Hanover Co. considering changes to stop people from sleeping outside of downtown library
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners is considering changes that would bar people from sleeping on county property overnight because of “challenges” around the downtown public library. The agenda item clarifies that some of those challenges include “alleged criminal activity, littering and use...
travelnoire.com
This Black-Owned Tour Tells The Story Of The Only Successful Coup In American History
Travelers familiar with the coastal city of Wilmington, North Carolina know the town for its beautiful beaches and small-town vibes. Many visitors don’t know the wealth of untaught history whose impact still influences the city. Wilmington native and community activist Cedric Harrison is on a mission to change that....
foxwilmington.com
Wilmington to consider $828,355 construction contract for section of Greenville Loop Trail
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington City Council will consider awarding an $828,355 construction contract to Morgan Trucking and General Construction for section 1 of the Greenville Loop Trail. The 1-mile multi-use path will be 8-10 feet wide and run beside Holly Tree Road from S College Road to...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Smoke expected near Leland as crews perform controlled burn
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — If you see smoke in parts of Brunswick County over the next few days, it’s likely from a controlled burn. Leland Fire/Rescue says the burn is taking place in the Mallory Creek area. Smoke will likely be visible in this area for the next...
WECT
Spafford to play at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The band Spafford is scheduled to play at the Greenfield Lake Amphitheater in Wilmington on April 20. The venue announced on Twitter that tickets will go on sale this Friday, Jan. 27, at noon via Live Nation. “Spafford is known for their astonishing improvisational ability and...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear receives most rain since Hurricane Ian
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A much-needed widespread rain fell on Sunday across the entire Cape Fear. All of southeastern North Carolina received over an inch of rain, with Wilmington recording 1.79″ from the event. Southport received the most officially-recorded rainfall, with over two inches falling, according to the...
WECT
Lucky Joe Coffee on College Road to close at the end of the month
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Lucky Joe Coffee has announced their plan to close the College Road location at the end of January. According to an Instagram post, the closure comes after over seven years at the location near Peachtree Ave. The shop attributes the closure to rising rent prices. Their...
