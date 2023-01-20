ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WECT

Census data shows N.C. second most popular state for relocating retirees

Bitty & Beau's to celebrate seven years in business. Wilmington City Council to vote on purchasing adaptive sport wheelchairs for students. To pay for 12 sport wheelchairs and a shipping container to store them, city council is considering an ordinance to use $55,000 in New Hanover Community Endowment grant funding.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

County moves forward with ordinance aimed at addressing unsheltered in downtown

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - County Commissioners are once again voicing their concerns about the population of unhoused residents in Downtown Wilmington, specifically those congregating near Third Street and the New Hanover County Library. On Monday, commissioners voted in favor 4-1 of a proposed ordinance that would restrict sleeping on county...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

NC Ferry Division to host career fair in Brunswick County

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Ferry Division has announced a career fair at the NC Works Brunswick County Career Center on Feb. 2. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The division is looking for people at all experience levels, such as entry-level parking lot attendants and experienced boat captains. Full and temporary positions will be available.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Local agencies to gather for ‘Landowners Lunch and Learn’ event

Updated: 3 hours ago. |. H2GO has discovered that...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

H2GO water transmission line damage delays water treatment plant operation

Census data shows N.C. second most popular state for...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Oak Island converts beach access location to all handicap parking

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Oak Island has provided an entire beach access to handicap drivers. Crews with the Oak island Public Works Department placed the final touches on renovations to the location at the end of Keziah Street, one block east of the Oak Island Pier.
OAK ISLAND, NC
WilmingtonBiz

Shopping Center Planned In Leland, Could Include Publix

A new shopping center is being planned on Highway 17 in Leland, anchored by a grocer, preliminary plans show. That grocer is likely a Publix, Leland’s economic & community development director Gary Vidmar told the town’s Economic Development Committee earlier this month. However, Vidmar cautioned this was only the perception and that the tenant hadn’t yet been formally announced.
LELAND, NC
WECT

Gas prices in Wilmington jumped 18 cents in a week -- why?

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Experts say an increase in demand paired with a cold snap shutting down oil refineries have led to higher gas prices across the Carolinas. “That’s a fairly big spike during this time of year when typically we see prices kind of remain stagnant or even decline for that matter as we’re still in the winter driving months,” said Tiffany Wright, a spokesperson for AAA.
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

Sneads Ferry Gate upgrade in three phases

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - One of Camp Lejeune’s gates is undergoing a security upgrade. The Sneads Ferry Gate will be reduced to single-lane traffic from Monday, Feb. 27, through Friday, March 24, for upgrades to the security systems. Camp Lejeune lays out the upgrade in a three phase...
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Smoke expected near Leland as crews perform controlled burn

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — If you see smoke in parts of Brunswick County over the next few days, it’s likely from a controlled burn. Leland Fire/Rescue says the burn is taking place in the Mallory Creek area. Smoke will likely be visible in this area for the next...
LELAND, NC
WECT

Spafford to play at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The band Spafford is scheduled to play at the Greenfield Lake Amphitheater in Wilmington on April 20. The venue announced on Twitter that tickets will go on sale this Friday, Jan. 27, at noon via Live Nation. “Spafford is known for their astonishing improvisational ability and...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Cape Fear receives most rain since Hurricane Ian

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A much-needed widespread rain fell on Sunday across the entire Cape Fear. All of southeastern North Carolina received over an inch of rain, with Wilmington recording 1.79″ from the event. Southport received the most officially-recorded rainfall, with over two inches falling, according to the...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Lucky Joe Coffee on College Road to close at the end of the month

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Lucky Joe Coffee has announced their plan to close the College Road location at the end of January. According to an Instagram post, the closure comes after over seven years at the location near Peachtree Ave. The shop attributes the closure to rising rent prices. Their...
WILMINGTON, NC

