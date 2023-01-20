Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Felice closed in Larchmere, Salt+ owners working on two new concepts
Jessica Parkinson and Jill Vedaa, owners of Salt+ in Lakewood, have taken over the Felice Urban Cafe space at 12502 Larchmere Blvd. in Cleveland. The original restaurant closed for business after 14 years on Dec. 23, but announced before the closure that Parkinson and Vedaa were going to take over the restaurant, saying on its website that the pair are “sure to bring their excellence and class to Felice. As an added bonus, you will continue to see many familiar faces.”
clevelandmagazine.com
101 Dishes to Try Before You Die: The Ultimate Cleveland Foodie Bucket List
Cleveland is a city of flavors. Classics from longtime restaurants and flashy new fare are both big parts of Northeast Ohio’s ever-changing dining offerings. If you’ve ever wondered what to eat for breakfast, lunch or dinner, consider this the ultimate menu of bites to try out in the city and its surrounding suburbs. Don’t expect to see any national chains here; these are tried-and-true Cleveland staples, reflecting the city’s unique melting pot of cuisine. By Kate Bigam Kaput, Annie Nickoloff and Dillon Stewart.
Looking for Dessert in Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Asiatown
When I heard that Mango Mango Dessert was opening a location in Cleveland, I was excited. When it comes to Asian desserts in Cleveland, options can be kind of limited. The only places that immediately come to my mind are Koko Bakery and Ball Ball Waffle (which are both great by the way).
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland Area
If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're on the westside, you should visit this place in Berea. Their fish fry dinner consists of 4 fresh pieces of fried yellow lake perch covered with a light breading, coleslaw, and your choice of a side salad or soup (patrons especially enjoy the restaurant's clam chowder). They also offer perch tacos on soft shells with cilantro, ranch dressing, and lettuce.
Another Regal Cinemas in Greater Cleveland is closing
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Regal Great Northern Mall Stadium 10 & RPX is closing after less than 10 years in business. The last day of operations is Friday. The move comes as Regal parent Cineworld looks to emerge from bankruptcy intact. Last week, the company unveiled a plan to reject the leases at 39 theaters across the country in a move designed to save $22 million annually. Regal Montrose Movies Stadium 12 in Copley Twp. is among the theaters on the chopping block, though, for now, it remains open. Regal’s Middleburg Heights location closed back in September shortly after Cineworld declared bankruptcy.
Cleveland Jewish News
Birdigo to add hot Italian beef to menu for limited time
Starting Feb. 1, Birdigo in Solon will add hot Italian beef and other Italian-inspired menu items to its regular offerings for a month. According to co-owner Jay Leitson, the addition of Italian-inspired cuisine and hot Italian beef came from his desire to “always try new things,” he told the Cleveland Jewish News.
clevelandmagazine.com
Two Cleveland Restaurants Named in 2023 James Beard Semifinals
Brandon Chrostowski, Allie La Valle-Umansky, Jeremy Umanski and Kenny Scott — the chefs behind Larder Delicatessen & Bakery and Edwins — were named in the annual foodie awards. By Annie Nickoloff. The chefs behind two Cleveland restaurants were recognized as semifinalists in this year's James Beard Awards —...
Gunselman’s To>Go sets grand opening this week with 86-cent cheeseburgers
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio – Gunselman’s To>Go’s grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony is 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25. The to-go location is at 21800 Center Ridge Road, Rocky River. The longtime Fairview Park restaurant’s menu has been reinvented for carryout and delivery. For the grand opening, Gunselman’s will...
cleveland19.com
Gunselman’s To>Go opens Wednesday in Rocky River
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - Gunselman’s To>Go is celebrating its grand opening in Rocky River at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday with 86 cent cheeseburgers and French fries. Located at 21800 Center Ridge Road, Gunselman’s To>Go is an extension of Gunselman’s Tavern in Fairview Park. The establishment will offer...
What are the best pizza places in Ohio, according to Yelp?
Yelp has released the top 100 pizza places in the United States and a couple Ohio places made the top 100. The top rated pizza joint in Ohio according to Yelp is In Forno Pizza, located in Avon, Ohio. In Forno Pizza ranks #12 on Yelp’s list. Yelp says In Forno Pizza is known for […]
cleveland19.com
Woman shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A young woman was rushed to the hospital late Tuesday evening after a shooting on the city’s West side. Cleveland police responded to the Park Denison Apartments in the area of W. 46th Street and Denison Avenue around 11:30 p.m. According to officers, the victim...
2-day Crocker Park Ice Festival is this weekend
WESTLAKE, Ohio – The Crocker Park Ice Festival is scheduled for this weekend, Jan. 28-29. Creatively designed ice sculptures will be placed throughout the lifestyle-shopping center for visitors to check out. Visitors can pose with large 3D ice displays, and artists will be chiseling away during live ice-sculpture demonstrations at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. each day.
Who can build the best snowman in North Olmsted?
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Do you want to build a snowman?. That’s the question the City of North Olmsted is currently asking residents with its inaugural and free snowman-building competition, running now through March. 1.
Three Cleveland chefs named 2023 James Beard Award semi-finalists
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Three Cleveland chefs were named semi-finalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards. Brandon Chrostowski of EDWINS Leadership and Restaurant Institute is a semi-finalist for Outstanding Restauranteur, nationally, for the second year in a row. Meanwhile, chefs Allie La Valle-Umansky and Jeremy Umansky of Larder Delicatessen & Bakery...
Cleveland Water planning future water main replacement projects in Parma
PARMA, Ohio -- Cleveland water is planning a major waterline project in the next year or two for North Avenue in Parma. “Generally the northern part of Parma has six-inch waterlines installed before 1954 that were cast iron and without internal cement lining,” Parma City Engineer Hasmukh Patel said.
Scenes from Tom Hanks’ latest film, ‘A Man Called Otto,’ were shot on the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Northeast Ohio audiences are loving “A Man Called Otto.” Sony Pictures Entertainment reported that the latest Tom Hanks film, released earlier this month, is over-performing in the Midwest with older moviegoers. It turns out that Cleveland connections abound in the film, which tells the story...
cleveland19.com
Suspicious vehicle parked in Downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are a blocking off an area downtown after a suspicious vehicle was located around 11 a.m. Tuesday. The vehicle, a black pick-up truck, is parked on E. 3rd Street, between Rockwell and Superior Avenues. Officials said the vehicle is parked suspiciously and possibly has some...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Ohio that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them definitely check them out.
Cleveland Jewish News
Judaic-based experience allure of Jewish camps
Not long ago, many summer camps posted deadlines for registration. Procrastinators were still awarded with a spot for their son or daughter, up until the last day to register. Those days are long gone, at least for some Jewish camps. “We don’t have a hard deadline, but - and this...
Uber driver carjacked in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — An Uber driver was carjacked in Cleveland on Wednesday morning. According to Shaker Heights Police, officers were dispatched to Shaker Boulevard and Lee Road at approximately 9:36 a.m. A 38-year-old female Uber driver reported that she had picked up a male passenger from the area of Eddy Road in Cleveland. The man then displayed a firearm, directed her to leave the vehicle and drove away.
