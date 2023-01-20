ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will we see Amazon Fresh ‘zombie’ stores sit idle?

By WFTV.com News Staff, Steven Ryzewski
 5 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Amazon Fresh grocery stores are coming to metro Orlando. Eventually. Probably.

In September 2022, Orlando Business Journal reported on two locations -- in Maitland and in Apopka -- that were confirmed by real estate sources and which also bear a strong resemblance to existing Amazon Fresh stores to be the first Orlando locations for Seattle-based Amazon Inc.’s full-service grocery store concept.

A third store to be opened in the westside suburb of Winter Garden was confirmed by Orange Observer in October.

©2022 Cox Media Group

