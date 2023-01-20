Read full article on original website
Related
fantasypros.com
10 MLB Players Who Are Better Than Their Slumps (2023 Fantasy Baseball)
No matter how many numbers we digest and how accurate we think our rankings are, there will always be some level of opinion in fantasy baseball. “Value” is often relative, and relativity changes with the situation. Take, for example, a slump. How do we define it? Is there...
fantasypros.com
Salary Cap Draft Primer (2023 Fantasy Baseball) PREMIUM
Are you banking on Trea Turner carrying your team in Philadelphia? Are you hoping to cash in on the Ronald Acuna bounce-back season? If so, you’ll need one of the first three picks in your draft to land either superstar. Exciting for you if you get it, but lame...
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Baseball Draft Rankings, Tiers & Strategy: Catchers (2023)
For a position where offensive production is so anemic and star performers are so scarce, catcher is an obsession for a lot of fantasy managers. If you play fantasy baseball, you probably have strong feelings about the degree to which catchers are involved in our little game. Some people prefer one-catcher leagues because the position is so shallow. Other prefer two-catcher leagues, believing there’s more strategy involved. It’s a polarizing topic that has caused friction in fantasy leagues.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
fantasypros.com
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Sunday (1/22)
NY (+1) @ TOR (-1) O/U: 221. Check out our consensus game odds as well as the odds from each sportsbook at BettingPros >>. Damian Lillard (PG-POR): $10,100 DraftKings, $10,000 FanDuel. Lillard has been a machine lately. The star point guard has scored 50 or more fantasy points in five...
Comments / 0