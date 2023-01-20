ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

FSU offers 2025 ATH Michael Igbinoghene

Florida State offered Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt-Trussville sophomore athlete Michael Igbinoghene on Wednesday. He mentioned FSU offensive senior analyst Austin Tucker when sharing news of the offer. Tucker helps FSU recruit in Alabama. Igbinoghene is a 5-foot-10, 170-pound prospect, whose primary position is likely cornerback. Arkansas, Charlotte, Northern Arizona, and UCF...
247Sports

FSU offers 2026 OT Micah Smith

Florida State offered Fort Pierce (Fla.) John Carroll freshman offensive tackle Micah 'Champ' Smith on Wednesday. FSU wide receivers coach Ron Dugans was in the area recruiting for the Seminoles. Smith also mentioned FSU head coach Mike Norvell and FSU director of high school relations Ryan Bartow when sharing news of the offer from the Seminoles.
