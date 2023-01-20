Read full article on original website
Top 5 Fantasy Baseball Prospects: Third Base (2023)
While third base may feel a bit shallow for Fantasy Baseball purposes, the position could be on the rise with many talented prospects playing at the hot corner. In my prospect rankings, I have six players with third-base eligibility in my top 20 overall. Who are those players, and what can you expect from them for fantasy? Let’s look at my top-five 3B prospects for fantasy baseball.
Salary Cap Draft Primer (2023 Fantasy Baseball) PREMIUM
Are you banking on Trea Turner carrying your team in Philadelphia? Are you hoping to cash in on the Ronald Acuna bounce-back season? If so, you’ll need one of the first three picks in your draft to land either superstar. Exciting for you if you get it, but lame...
Fantasy Baseball Draft Rankings, Tiers & Strategy: Catchers (2023)
For a position where offensive production is so anemic and star performers are so scarce, catcher is an obsession for a lot of fantasy managers. If you play fantasy baseball, you probably have strong feelings about the degree to which catchers are involved in our little game. Some people prefer one-catcher leagues because the position is so shallow. Other prefer two-catcher leagues, believing there’s more strategy involved. It’s a polarizing topic that has caused friction in fantasy leagues.
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Sunday (1/22)
NY (+1) @ TOR (-1) O/U: 221. Check out our consensus game odds as well as the odds from each sportsbook at BettingPros >>. Damian Lillard (PG-POR): $10,100 DraftKings, $10,000 FanDuel. Lillard has been a machine lately. The star point guard has scored 50 or more fantasy points in five...
Report: Adrian Klemm could end up in different role with Patriots after not getting OC job
Adrian Klemm didn’t get the Patriots’ offensive coordinator job, with New England reportedly opting for Bill O’Brien. The former NFL offensive lineman could reportedly still join their coaching staff in another capacity, though.
Jonathan Isaac to make season debut Monday
The Magic forward hasn't suited up for NBA action since August of 2020 because of a torn ACL and, more recently, hamstring surgery. Isaac, Orlando's first round pick in 2017, averages 9.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.5 blocks for his career. He'll step into the fold competing with Paolo Banchero, Bol Bol, and Franz Wagner for minutes at forward. Expect Orlando to slowly ease Isaac into whatever role they see fit.
