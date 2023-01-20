ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Wintrust Business Minute: Coldwell Banker Realty closes five offices in Chicago area

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. One of the largest Chicago area realtors is closing five offices. Coldwell Banker Realty ranks third among the big local brokerage firms. Crain’s reports offices are closing in Wheaton, Barrington, Elmhurst, Downers Grove, and Chicago’s West Loop. The closings amount to a nearly 12% cut for Coldwell. Prior to the round of closings, the company had 41 offices in the Chicago area, Wisconsin, Michigan and Indiana. Coldwell Banker Realty is separate from Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group. The latter has been expanding offices.
Extremely Local News: West Loop apartments rents will soon stabilize

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Rents Downtown And In The West Loop Expected To Stabilize After Roller Coaster Years: A one-bedroom luxury apartment in the West Loop will cost you $2,200-$2,800 a month now compared to $2,800-$3,000 last year, experts said.
Eric Zorn: Who leads Chicago’s mayoral race?

Eric Zorn, Publisher of The Picayune Sentinel, joins John Williams to discuss a number of recent polls that show that Chicago’s mayoral race is still very much up in the air. Also, Eric and John talk about congressional hearings that are looking into Ticketmaster after last year’s Taylor Swift debacle.
Chicago Way w/John Kass: When perception is a problem, fourth place is a bad look

Chicago Way w/John Kass (1/23/23): Joining John Kass & Jeff Carlin on this edition is former longtime editor of the Chicago Sun Times editorial page and now writing for JohnKassNews.com, Steve Huntley. On the docket, the last weeks of the race for Chicago Mayor is getting interesting as new polling from Fox32 shows incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot solidly in fourth place behind Chuy Garcia, Paul Vallas, and Brandon Johnson. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
R.A. Heim

New Chicago government program gives eligible individuals a one-time $500 payment

The city of Chicago has a new program that gives some individuals a one-time payment of $500. This program is called the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0. The goal is to provide economic support to City of Chicago residents who have had difficulty accessing federal financial relief during the pandemic. The Fund will provide a one-time $500 relief payment to 25,500 qualified residents across the city.
CBS Chicago

BMO Harris Bank robbed in Hyde Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The FBI is investigating a bank robbery in Hyde Park.The robbery happened Tuesday morning at the BMO Harris Bank at 5493 S. Cornell Ave.The bank is located just a block from Jackson Park and also a short distance from the Museum of Science and Industry – and steps from Morry's Deli, Litehouse Whole Food Grill, and other popular businesses. The bank is also about half a mile east of the University of Chicago campus.Investigators are not saying how much, if any, money was stolen – or if they are still seeking the robber.
CBS Chicago

Regal Cinemas closing two Chicago area theaters next month

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Regal Cinemas is closing almost 40 more theaters including two in the Chicago area. Regal is the second-largest U.S. theater chain. Its parent company filed for bankruptcy protection four months ago. As part of the new round of closures - Bolingbrook Stadium 12 and Round Lake Beach Stadium 18 are shutting down.  The closings start next month. Regal shut down 12 other cinemas last year. Around 500 regal theaters will remain open.  
CBS Chicago

City employee gets bogus bill for 107,000 gallons of water in two months

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This is now our fourth year of covering Chicagoans getting hosed by the city's water billing practices – and we have another first.This is the story of a first responder getting hosed."I said I need help, because they're not going to help me," Lisa Beard told CBS 2 Investigator Brad Edwards."They" are the City of Chicago. And Beard said she's getting hosed – using the very words that we do.For years, the CBS 2 Investigators have tried to unbungle the billing the Chicago Department of Water Management's bad billing. We have saved you hundreds of thousands of dollars – but still, in...
CBS Chicago

Chicago Housing Authority breaks ground on next phase of Roosevelt Square

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Chicago Housing Authority breaks ground on the next phase at Roosevelt Square.CHA officials were joined by city and community leaders for the ceremony Monday morning. The new 162-acre development on Chicago's Near West Side will include over 200 homes and over 300 affordable apartments. Project leaders say its a big step in breaking down housing segregation in the city in hopes of bringing people back to build a stronger community."This is a $172 million project that's being invested in this city, in this community, in affordable housing, and in families who live here. That is something to celebrate," Traci Scott said. Project leaders say their goal is for Roosevelt Square to be a diverse mixed income community with more than just housing, but also quality public schools, outdoor recreation and grocery stores.
Video: Your Hometown – Elgin

Jon Hansen visits Elgin, including a stop at Century Oaks Elementary School for their Boys and Girls Club of Elgin after school program. Listen this Thursday, January 26, for a full day of special features about Elgin.
InsideHook

Chicago’s 5 Best Italian Restaurants

There’s room for both old-school red-sauce joints and new-school Italian fare in Chicago. Options abound — and among them, just a few standouts that are worth a visit. Each spot offers a unique experience, whether you’re after an intimate date night, a buzzy dinner or a relaxed family meal. Below, our short list of the best Italian spots in Chicago.
‘I don’t think [we] deserve to live like this’: For South Side residents, the fight for environmental justice is far from over

Between the South Side of Chicago and Gary, Indiana, lies one of the most polluted waterways in the United States, the Calumet River. The 8-mile stretch of river is home to industries like metal manufacturing, cement production, material waste, recycling plants and more. Maria Maynez, the youth organizer for Alliance...
$883 Automatic Property Refund for Cook County Homeowners

53,000 Cook County homeowners will receive automatic property tax refunds in the coming weeks for overpaid first installment taxes in 2021. Many property owners didn’t claim exemptions that could have reduced their property taxes, such as Homeowner, Senior Citizen, Senior Freeze, and Disabled Persons exemptions. Based on the report...

