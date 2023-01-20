Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
Chicago's Plan to House 200 Migrants Has Been DelayedTom HandyChicago, IL
One Dead, 7 Others Injured After 4-Alarm Chicago High Rise Building FireWestmont Community NewsChicago, IL
Pregnant Woman Struck in Hit-and-Run in Chicago's River North NeighborhoodVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Chicago Community Mourns Loss of Lives in South Shore Shooting, Police Search for SuspectsVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Minute: Coldwell Banker Realty closes five offices in Chicago area
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. One of the largest Chicago area realtors is closing five offices. Coldwell Banker Realty ranks third among the big local brokerage firms. Crain’s reports offices are closing in Wheaton, Barrington, Elmhurst, Downers Grove, and Chicago’s West Loop. The closings amount to a nearly 12% cut for Coldwell. Prior to the round of closings, the company had 41 offices in the Chicago area, Wisconsin, Michigan and Indiana. Coldwell Banker Realty is separate from Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group. The latter has been expanding offices.
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?
A report reveals that we are facing housing crises and it is really very important to handle the situation before so many people lose their homes. On one hand, a large number of outsiders have entered Chicago, New York City, and Washington, D.C., and on the other hand, the prices are touching the sky.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: West Loop apartments rents will soon stabilize
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Rents Downtown And In The West Loop Expected To Stabilize After Roller Coaster Years: A one-bedroom luxury apartment in the West Loop will cost you $2,200-$2,800 a month now compared to $2,800-$3,000 last year, experts said.
wgnradio.com
Eric Zorn: Who leads Chicago’s mayoral race?
Eric Zorn, Publisher of The Picayune Sentinel, joins John Williams to discuss a number of recent polls that show that Chicago’s mayoral race is still very much up in the air. Also, Eric and John talk about congressional hearings that are looking into Ticketmaster after last year’s Taylor Swift debacle.
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Lunch 1/23/23: Stocks up, recession preparation, and stepping out to fitness with Elderwerks
Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about ETF’s turning 30, the likelihood we see a recession in 2023, and a new Lending Tree survey shows that Inflation got in the way of people achieving their financial goals in 2022.
wgnradio.com
Chicago Way w/John Kass: When perception is a problem, fourth place is a bad look
Chicago Way w/John Kass (1/23/23): Joining John Kass & Jeff Carlin on this edition is former longtime editor of the Chicago Sun Times editorial page and now writing for JohnKassNews.com, Steve Huntley. On the docket, the last weeks of the race for Chicago Mayor is getting interesting as new polling from Fox32 shows incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot solidly in fourth place behind Chuy Garcia, Paul Vallas, and Brandon Johnson. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
New Chicago government program gives eligible individuals a one-time $500 payment
The city of Chicago has a new program that gives some individuals a one-time payment of $500. This program is called the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0. The goal is to provide economic support to City of Chicago residents who have had difficulty accessing federal financial relief during the pandemic. The Fund will provide a one-time $500 relief payment to 25,500 qualified residents across the city.
BMO Harris Bank robbed in Hyde Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The FBI is investigating a bank robbery in Hyde Park.The robbery happened Tuesday morning at the BMO Harris Bank at 5493 S. Cornell Ave.The bank is located just a block from Jackson Park and also a short distance from the Museum of Science and Industry – and steps from Morry's Deli, Litehouse Whole Food Grill, and other popular businesses. The bank is also about half a mile east of the University of Chicago campus.Investigators are not saying how much, if any, money was stolen – or if they are still seeking the robber.
Regal Cinemas closing two Chicago area theaters next month
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Regal Cinemas is closing almost 40 more theaters including two in the Chicago area. Regal is the second-largest U.S. theater chain. Its parent company filed for bankruptcy protection four months ago. As part of the new round of closures - Bolingbrook Stadium 12 and Round Lake Beach Stadium 18 are shutting down. The closings start next month. Regal shut down 12 other cinemas last year. Around 500 regal theaters will remain open.
Chicago mayor election: Lightfoot's own poll shows her in lead, Garcia falling behind
Lightfoot's own internal polling shows her in the lead and one of her biggest challengers falling behind.
fox32chicago.com
Historic Oak Park home up for sale • Chicago braces for winter weather • remains of missing woman found
CHICAGO - A Frank Lloyd Wright home is up for sale in Oak Park and it's listed for over half a million dollars, Chicago is finally expecting some winter weather after almost a month of above average temperatures, and the remains of a Downers Grove woman who went missing over five years ago have been found.
City employee gets bogus bill for 107,000 gallons of water in two months
CHICAGO (CBS) -- This is now our fourth year of covering Chicagoans getting hosed by the city's water billing practices – and we have another first.This is the story of a first responder getting hosed."I said I need help, because they're not going to help me," Lisa Beard told CBS 2 Investigator Brad Edwards."They" are the City of Chicago. And Beard said she's getting hosed – using the very words that we do.For years, the CBS 2 Investigators have tried to unbungle the billing the Chicago Department of Water Management's bad billing. We have saved you hundreds of thousands of dollars – but still, in...
Chicago Housing Authority breaks ground on next phase of Roosevelt Square
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Chicago Housing Authority breaks ground on the next phase at Roosevelt Square.CHA officials were joined by city and community leaders for the ceremony Monday morning. The new 162-acre development on Chicago's Near West Side will include over 200 homes and over 300 affordable apartments. Project leaders say its a big step in breaking down housing segregation in the city in hopes of bringing people back to build a stronger community."This is a $172 million project that's being invested in this city, in this community, in affordable housing, and in families who live here. That is something to celebrate," Traci Scott said. Project leaders say their goal is for Roosevelt Square to be a diverse mixed income community with more than just housing, but also quality public schools, outdoor recreation and grocery stores.
wgnradio.com
Video: Your Hometown – Elgin
Jon Hansen visits Elgin, including a stop at Century Oaks Elementary School for their Boys and Girls Club of Elgin after school program. Listen this Thursday, January 26, for a full day of special features about Elgin.
Chicago’s 5 Best Italian Restaurants
There’s room for both old-school red-sauce joints and new-school Italian fare in Chicago. Options abound — and among them, just a few standouts that are worth a visit. Each spot offers a unique experience, whether you’re after an intimate date night, a buzzy dinner or a relaxed family meal. Below, our short list of the best Italian spots in Chicago.
How Much Will It Snow? Forecast Calling For Accumulation, ‘Hazardous Travel Conditions'
So far this winter it's been cold, cloudy and wet -- but not in the form of measurable snow. In fact, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the area is seeing a snow deficit, with nearly a foot below average. However, a winter weather pattern on the way is...
depauliaonline.com
‘I don’t think [we] deserve to live like this’: For South Side residents, the fight for environmental justice is far from over
Between the South Side of Chicago and Gary, Indiana, lies one of the most polluted waterways in the United States, the Calumet River. The 8-mile stretch of river is home to industries like metal manufacturing, cement production, material waste, recycling plants and more. Maria Maynez, the youth organizer for Alliance...
southarkansassun.com
$883 Automatic Property Refund for Cook County Homeowners
53,000 Cook County homeowners will receive automatic property tax refunds in the coming weeks for overpaid first installment taxes in 2021. Many property owners didn’t claim exemptions that could have reduced their property taxes, such as Homeowner, Senior Citizen, Senior Freeze, and Disabled Persons exemptions. Based on the report...
Thousands of 911 calls in South Shore, Woodlawn took over an hour for police to respond
Over 4,000 emergency calls to Chicago police were made by residents in South Shore and Woodlawn, who waited more than an hour for help, according to 2022 data released by the city in response to a legal settlement. The data gave response times of Chicago’s 22 police districts throughout the...
Chicago Restaurant Giving Free Pizza To Anyone Who Answers This Question
A free pizza can be yours NOW!
