A boy told his teacher she can't understand him because she's white. Her response is on point.
This article originally appeared on 12.07.15Fifth-grade teacher Emily E. Smith is not your ordinary teacher. She founded The Hive Society — a classroom that's all about inspiring children to learn more about their world ... and themselves — by interacting with literature and current events. Students watch TED talks, read Rolling Stone, and analyze infographics. She even has a long-distance running club to encourage students to take care of their minds and bodies.Smith is such an awesome teacher, in fact, that she recently received the 2015 Donald H. Graves Award for Excellence in the Teaching of Writing.
Announcing Dr. Rumman Chowdhury as Berkman Klein Center Responsible AI Fellow
The Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society at Harvard University is thrilled to announce that Dr. Rumman Chowdhury has joined its annual fellowship cohort. Dr. Chowdhury expands on an impressive track record of pioneering work in applied algorithmic ethics. Dr. Chowdhury was most recently the Director of META (ML Ethics, Transparency, and Accountability) at Twitter, leading a team of applied researchers and engineers to identify and mitigate algorithmic harms on the platform. She is currently CEO and Founder of Parity Consulting and the Parity Responsible Innovation Fund.
