Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
Chainlink highlights Proof-of-Reserve as Social Volume spikes: LINK to rise next?
Chainlink saw a spike in its Social Volume recently, taking it to the highest in over six months. LINK saw a higher average number of Daily Active users in January. In a post on 23 January, Chainlink [LINK] highlighted the Proof-of-Reserve (PoR) and its advantages. Because of the FTX crash in 2022, the concept gained widespread attention.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin dictates crypto fund flow as on-chain data suggest BTC’s worst may be…
The king coin beat other cryptocurrencies per digital asset investments in the past week. Despite hitting $23,000 on-chain data suggested that there could be a further BTC uptick. Following a week full of swings and a weekend of greens, Bitcoin [BTC] dominated other assets per the crypto fund inflow, CoinShares...
ambcrypto.com
Poloniex enters 2023 with a global outlook and new features on the horizon
These past few years have come to be a sort of rebirth for the now 9-year-old crypto exchange Poloniex, which many OG users count as having been their first crypto exchange experience. Since 2014, the exchange has gone through many changes, most recently focusing on global expansion as it devotes its resources to emerging markets.
ambcrypto.com
Litecoin whale activity indicates price reversal: Are your investments in jeopardy
LTC whales have started selling off their holdings. Open interest has been on a decline in the past two weeks. On 23 January, on-chain data provider Santiment warned investors that Litecoin’s [LTC] price may drop in the coming days due to an increase in selling activity among whales. According...
ambcrypto.com
Argo Blockchain’s shares rise by this number as it regains Nasdaq listing
The shares of U.K.-based Bitcoin mining company Argo Blockchain rose as the company gained listing compliance with Nasdaq. Since its 0.38 low on December 16, the miner’s stock has rose by 400% to $2.03. The shares of Bitcoin [BTC] mining company Argo Blockchain rose as much as 18% on...
Aviva keeps dividend, capital returns guidance after UK's December cold snap
LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - British insurer Aviva (AV.L) on Wednesday maintained its dividend guidance and capital returns outlook as it reported a positive end to trading for the year in its general insurance unit.
ambcrypto.com
ETH staking service providers’ dominance is concerning, here’s why
70% of Ethereum staked is controlled by staking services, which has raised concerns about decentralization. Revenue generated by Ethereum has increased despite a decline in trading activity. According to data provided by glassnode, it was observed that 70.86% of all Ethereum staked on the beacon chain was being staked by...
ambcrypto.com
The Sandbox reports record land sales as metaverse virtual worlds gain popularity
ETH whales favor The Sandbox amid favorable YOY NFT revenue growth. SAND experiences extended demand despite being overbought. The Sandbox just earned its way into the list of most used smart contracts among the top 100 ETH whales in the last 24 hours. But is this an indicator that the metaverse network is experiencing more demand?
ambcrypto.com
Lido’s market cap surge- Is it a bubble? Investigating factors at play
Lido’s market cap spike may not be sustainable due to the declining performance of its protocol. Decreasing APR, user count, and whale interest may impact Lido’s long-term success. Lido’s market cap grew significantly over the last few days, according to recent data provided by Messari. The growth in...
Investor Optimism Declines Following Earnings Reports
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed some decline in overall market sentiment among US investors. US stocks closed mixed on Tuesday as investors assessed the latest corporate earnings. Shares of 3M Company MMM dropped 6.2% on Tuesday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 adjusted earnings and issued FY23...
ambcrypto.com
Will Dogecoin continue its bull rally? These metrics have the answer
DOGE was on the list of the top 10 most purchased tokens among the top 100 BSC whales. Metrics and market indicators were bullish. Dogecoin [DOGE] outperformed every other crypto on the top 10 list by market capitalization in terms of daily gains. DOGE’s price increased by over 5% in the last 24 hours, while the others struggled.
ambcrypto.com
Aave V3 set to launch on Ethereum amid a steady decline in daily revenue
A new proposal to launch Aave V3 on Ethereum has been published. The decline in new users on Aave has caused its daily revenue to decline by over 70% in the last year. Aave, the decentralized lending protocol, recently put forward a proposal titled “Aave Ethereum V3,” in which it requested votes from its community members for the activation of the Aave V3 Ethereum pool (3.0.1).
ambcrypto.com
DeFi protocol GNS sees growth in trading fees – Will users make a beeline for it
Gains Network registered a sharp uptick in trading fees. The protocol’s native token was up by 7% at press time. Gains Network [GNS], a decentralized perpetuals exchange, was making rapid strides in the DeFi ecosystem. According to a post by Wu Blockchain on 24 January, Gains Network touched a cumulative transaction volume of more than $1 billion over the past week, recording a jump of around 78%.
ambcrypto.com
Optimism sees a decline in transaction count, thanks to Optimism Quests
Since the conclusion of the Optimism Quests program, daily transaction on Optimism has declined. This showed that many users flocked to the network only for the rewards promised by the program. Following a significant surge in daily transactions on the layer 2 network, Optimism has seen a 70% decline in...
ambcrypto.com
Curve Finance to increase pools with additional gauges on Ethereum
The whales on Curve Finance have requested for more gauges to be added to Ethereum. CRV was significantly overbought at press time and might be due for a price correction. Following a request from whale addresses on its platform, Ethereum-based decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Curve Finance has put forward a proposal to add more gauges to its liquidity pools on Ethereum.
ambcrypto.com
CRV becomes the most traded token among Ethereum whales but…
CRV extends gains amid increased whale activity. ETH whales contribute to the demand for CRV despite being heavily overbought. Curve Finance’s native token CRV just jumped to the top of the list of most traded crypto tokens among ETH whales. This outcome may pave the way for the next major price move for CRV given its current position.
ambcrypto.com
Is Axie Infinity ecosystem on a downtrend? Analysis of new data reveals…
A decline in active addresses and network growth was noted on Axie Infinity. The token’s price has continued to grow despite whales showing a lack of interest. According to new data provided by Santiment, the number of active addresses on the Axie Infinity network declined materially. Coupled with that,...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin’s RPV ratio reveals if BTC bull run is in jeopardy?
RPV ratio suggests a decrease in enthusiasm for the Bitcoin bull run. Trader sentiment remains positive and volume, velocity, and exchange reserves all show market strength. According to data provided by glassnode, Bitcoin‘s RPV, or Profits-to-Value Ratio, declined significantly over the last few days. This ratio compares profit-taking in the market against the network valuation and its decline suggests that a lot of enthusiasm for the bull market has dissipated.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin holders are avoiding leverage in the latest rally, here’s why
Low demand for leverage gives insights into the current Bitcoin investor psychology. BTC enjoys demand in the derivatives market courtesy of a strong recovery in open interest. Glassnode alerts just revealed that the amount of HODLed or lost Bitcoin is now at a 5-year high. This reflects the positive price...
ambcrypto.com
Solana network grows in multiple areas: Are the tables turning for SOL
Solana’s NFT ecosystem witnessed growth over the last few weeks. Metrics looked positive, along with an increase in Solana’s TVL. On 22 January, Solana [SOL] re-entered the top 10 club after several tough weeks of price decline. Growth was noted in a few areas, such as market capitalization and its NFT ecosystem. For instance, Solana Mobile recently introduced the new Saga Pass Cards, which could help further grow Solana’s NFT space.
Comments / 0