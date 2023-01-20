Read full article on original website
MHCC to host Care Fair in Rawlins in April
Saturday, April 29th will be the first annual Memorial Hospital of Carbon County Care Fair. Before the onset of COVID-19, MHCC would host yearly events called health fairs at the Rawlins Rec Center. After the pandemic made people uneasy of large gatherings, the hospital turned its focus toward blood drives. The Memorial Hospital of Carbon County’s Marketing, Communications and Foundation Director Stephanie Hinkle said the health fair was important to the community. Calls for the return of the event have resulted in MHCC creating this spring’s Care Fair.
Rawlins officials honor local couple with Community Builder Award
At the Rawlins City Council meeting last week, a well-known couple were recognized for their many contributions to the area. Copper and Tara France were presented with the city’s Community Builders Award for January. Jason Sehon, chair of the volunteer committee that selects the recipients, explained why the France’s were selected.
Valley Village Childcare continuing efforts to move into clinic building
In Saratoga, Valley Village Childcare faces more hurdles before it can move into the Corbett Medical Building as planned. During Tuesday’s Saratoga Town Council meeting, Valley Village Childcare Vice-Chairperson Ellie Dana updated the council on the plan to move the daycare into the clinic building. The Platte Valley Clinic...
Saratoga signs service agreements with two local engineering firms
The Town of Saratoga signed service agreements with two local engineering firms. During January 17th’s town council meeting, Mayor Chuck Davis agreed to retain the services of Engineering Associates and North Fork Engineering. Called a master service agreement, the documents signed by the town lay out the terms and conditions of doing business with the engineering consultants. Former impact joint powers board member, and project manager for Engineering Associates, Craig Kopasz, explained the purpose of the agreement.
2 high school students among 5 friends killed in Wyoming crash
A series of crashes caused by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 80 killed five people, including two Arkansas high school students and three recent graduates of the school, and seriously injured others in south-central Wyoming.The driver has been arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol statement.Highway Patrol troopers got word of the Dodge Ram headed east in the westbound lanes minutes before the pickup truck collided with a passenger car and commercial truck near Sinclair on Sunday night. The driver of another commercial truck then swerved onto the median to avoid the wreck, according...
Google Maps Still Sending Drivers To Unmaintained Dirt Roads During Blizzards
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It was easy to make jokes last summer when reports surfaced that Google Maps and other navigation systems were wrongly directing people off of Interstate 80 and rerouting drivers through Colorado. Sure, it added eight hours to a trip, but it...
Missing person found deceased outside Encampment
In the Platte Valley, a missing person’s report led local law enforcement on a search which resulted in finding a deceased male victim. On Thursday, January 19th, at approximately 9:30 p.m., Sheriff Alex Bakken said his department received a call about a missing person from Saratoga. Sheriff Bakken said searchers outfitted with aerial surveillance equipment spotted the missing person’s car. The male victim, whose name has not been release was found a short distance from their stranded vehicle.
Father Of Two Daughters Killed On I-80: ‘I Forgive’ Driver Who Caused Fiery Crash
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Suzy was 18, loved pink, shopping, playing soccer and pizza with ketchup on it. Her older sister Andrea was 23, had a stubborn streak, was a talented artist and could beat just about anybody in foosball. Those are some of the...
Storms Bury Parts Of Wyoming Under Feet Of Snow; Riverton, Rawlins, Casper, Lander Hammered
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Communities across Wyoming are digging out from several snowstorms that have blown through the state since the first of the year. Casper and Lander have each recorded 56 inches of snowfall so far this winter, which puts Casper two feet over...
Eight Motorists Killed In Three Separate Wrecks On Interstate 80
There were a number of deadly crashes on Interstate 80 in southern Wyoming this past weekend, one of which killed five people from Arkansas after a wrong-way driver caused a chain of events. The Wyoming Highway Patrol says just before 7pm this past Sunday (January 22nd), troopers were notified of...
WHP investigating fatal I-80 crash near Sinclair
The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating a fiery crash that occurred near Sinclair Sunday night on Interstate 80 that left five people dead. The deadly incident was triggered by a wrong-way driver, according to the initial report from the WHP. The multi-vehicle crash occurred shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday, six minutes after the Highway Patrol was notified of a driver traveling the wrong way on the interstate.
