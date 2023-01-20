ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane County, OR

Police: Body found in the Willamette River downstream from Ferry Street Bridge

EUGENE, Ore. — A deceased person was found in the Willamette River Tuesday afternoon, says the Lane County Sheriff's Office. Monday night at approximately 5:30 p.m., Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue personnel, Eugene Springfield Fire, and the Eugene Police Department responded to the Willamette River near Ferry Street Bridge to assist in the search of a person in the water.
EUGENE, OR
Lebanon Firefighters respond to 2 residential fires, 1 RV blaze

Lebanon Firefighters were kept busy Monday morning, within the span of 5 hours fire crews were called to 2 residential fires and one fully involved motorhome fire. Monday was an early call for fire crews, at 2:45 a.m., Lebanon Firefighters were dispatched to a possible house fire in the Tennessee Road area. Officials say that residents woke to the sounds of screaming smoke detectors and their home filled with smoke.
LEBANON, OR
Oregon State University named partner of 'Live Better U' educational program

Oregon State University has been named a partner of Walmart's Live Better U education program in partnership with Guild Education, according to a press release. Frontline associates working at Walmart in Oregon and across the U.S. can earn college degrees and other certifications, with Walmart paying 100% of college tuition, taxes, books, and fees.
CORVALLIS, OR
Eugene Police Chief on Calif. shooting : 'Something like this should never happen'

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner has released a statement on social media regarding this weekend's mass shooting in the Los Angeles area. It was hard to hear the news about the mass shooting on Lunar New Year's Eve in a largely Asian American suburb of Los Angeles. We don’t know yet the motives of the shooter but something like this should never happen. When it does, our hearts break not only for those involved and their families, but also for what this does to damage that community’s peace and sense of safety, and the ripple effect in our own AAPI community. What I’d like you to know is we have our eyes on this, we are committed to learning what we can about what happened, and we will take any steps needed to ensure our community is safe.
EUGENE, OR
New LiDAR guns give EPD updated tech to combat speeding

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Traffic Safety Unit has new LiDAR guns to track speeding drivers, replacing equipment that hadn't been updated in nearly two decades. With these new LiDAR guns, EPD says officers can track those who are speeding at farther distances, with more accuracy, and through fog, rain and snow.
EUGENE, OR
Eugene Police: Arrest made in bank robbery on W. 11th

EUGENE, Ore. — Police on Tuesday arrested a suspect that was involved in a bank robbery that occurred earlier this month, the Eugene Police Department said. On January 13, KeyBank notified authorities that a bank robbery occurred at their West 11th branch. Police had learned the suspect entered the...
EUGENE, OR
Second arrest made in shooting deaths on W. 18th Avenue

EUGENE, Ore. — A second arrest has been made in the shooting deaths of two people on W. 18th Avenue. At 11:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, Eugene Police, with the assistance of EPD SWAT, arrested Dejuan Debrail Stevens, 24, at Broadway and Ferry. Officials say he will be lodged on two counts of Murder in the First Degree and one count of Robbery in the First Degree.
EUGENE, OR
Police serve search warrant on man accused of dealing drugs to juveniles

EUGENE, Ore. — In early January the Lane County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) received information regarding a man who was believed to be selling drugs to children around Lane County. LCSO detectives conducted a follow-up investigation and learned that the man, 47-year-old Jeremy Lee Linville, had been allegedly parking his...
LANE COUNTY, OR
Oregon Women fall out of rankings

Oregon freshman Chance Gray earned a nomination for ‘Conference Player of the Week’ and ‘Freshman of the Week’ in the PAC-12. But the bigger issue for the women's basketball team right now is the Ducks have fallen out of the rankings for the first time this season.
EUGENE, OR
North Eugene takes the win over Churchill

High school hoops, North Eugene girls taking a trip to the Lancer dome to take on Churchill. 1st quarter Brooklyn Moody sneaks a pass to Morgan Statzer down low and she puts it up and in; Lancers leading by one. Moments later, Highlanders storm down the court. McKenzie Schpankyn shoots...
EUGENE, OR
Behind season-high 13 3-pointers, Oregon State dominates Cal

After showing some promise in losses to the Arizona schools, the Oregon State men laid an egg against Stanford in a 67-46 loss. The Beavers finished with 17 turnovers and just six assists. But they responded against 3-16 Cal. The Beavers made a season-high 13 three-pointers and shot 54% from...
CORVALLIS, OR
Ducks suffer another disappointing loss

At full strength it looked like the Oregon Men were prepared to go on a run before they were stopped in their tracks in a close loss to Stanford. Leaving head coach Dana Altman once again questioning his team's focus. After the Ducks 17 point loss to Arizona state earlier...
EUGENE, OR
Gardiner named Pac-12 Women's Basketball freshman of the week

The conference accolades continue to roll in for the Beavers' freshman phenoms. The affect of Timea Gardiner in the lineup for Scott Rueck's squad is already paying off. Gardiner was named the PAC-12 women's basketball freshman of the week after helping Oregon State knock off rival Oregon last friday night in Gill Coliseum.
CORVALLIS, OR
Coach Rothenberger makes 700th career win

Over to Junction City, head coach Craig Rothenberger looks for his career 700th win with a tough Marist team in front of him. 3rd quarter inside out game his grandson Gunner Rothenberg gets it inside to Kaleb Burnett out to Jaxson Kister and he drills the triple, Tigers leading by 15.
JUNCTION CITY, OR
Jordan Pope named Pac-12 'Freshman of the Week'

Oregon State Men's basketball team was finally able to put an end to their 6 game losing streak; beating Cal Sunday 68 - 48. The result haven't always been there for Wayne Tinkle and company, but you can see the fight and care in his team that they're finally getting some recognition for.
CORVALLIS, OR

