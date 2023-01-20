Read full article on original website
Is Tony Really the Ugliest Statue In the Whole State of Maine?
They always say that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Honestly, I'm banking on it. I have to continue to live in a world where my wife is super into chubby nerds who talk too much. Otherwise, I'm absolutely screwed. I think they call it imposter syndrome. Every single day, I feel like I'm about to be on an episode of Punk'd and my wife is totally in on the joke. But enough about my near-psychotic insecurities, haha.
Owner of Arcadia in Portland Fakes British Accent During TV Interview
Arcadia, the very popular arcade bar on Congress Street in Portland, was host to the best pinball players in Maine in the International Flipper Pinball Associaton's Maine State Pinball Championship. That's a lot of words there, but in simple terms, the best 16 pinball players in Maine, as ranked by...
NEWS CENTER Maine’s Keith Carson Asked a Question That Made a Mainer Cry
Honestly, it's not Keith's fault. He's just doing his job. Honestly, what makes Keith Carson's weather reports on NEWS CENTER Maine so entertaining (and makes him, in general, entertaining overall) is the fact that he doesn't just give the weather report. He puts personality into it. He can be comical....
2 Pizza Places Named Best in the Entire U.S. Are Both in Portland, Maine
We've already got a lot going for us but this just levelled our state up. Pizza is an iconic food staple that has been practiced to perfection and served for decades. The world is full of different ways to make a pie and in my opinion, they're all delicious, but Maine has stood out in the Pizza world.
Maine Meteorologist Calls Out These Specific Types of Winter Drivers
No doubt we've all dealt with idiot drivers like this (and probably occasionally been these idiot drivers, especially toward left lane campers) whether it's been during winter or summer. Bumper riders. Tailgate drivers. Or, as one Mainer put it, "bumper-skitching." But it's next level when it happens during winter because...
WMTW
Maine native earns Oscar nomination for work on "Avatar"
WELLINGTON, Wellington — A Maine native earned an Oscar nomination Tuesday for his work on "Avatar: The Way of Water." Eric Saindon is originally from Gorham. Addressing the possibility of winning his first Academy Award, Saindon said the acknowledgment would mean a lot to him. “It would be amazing....
a-z-animals.com
Dinosaurs That Lived in Maine (and Where to See Fossils Today)
Dinosaurs That Lived in Maine (and Where to See Fossils Today) Maine is renowned for its rocky coastlines, rich forests, and abundant fisheries. However, the state is not known for an abundance of dinosaur fossils. In fact, asking about the number of dinosaurs that lived in Maine is the wrong approach to the topic of ancient creatures in the area. Instead, it’s best to ask, did any dinosaurs live in Maine?
The Struggle of Dating in Maine According to Redditors
If you are single and looking for love, it seems that Maine is not always the most accessible place to find it. I stumbled upon a Reddit post by u/MaMaMaMainer707 titled "Dating in Maine," the post read "ugh. Title says enough. If your single share your stories of trying to date in Maine."
Unhoused Mainers face uncertainty during snowstorm
PORTLAND, Maine — Scott Valliere was on Oxford Street in Portland Monday during the middle of a six-inch accumulation of snow. "I just came out here to see what I can find for resources... I don't know what else I can do besides just give everything I own away," Valliere said.
Check Out Some of the People Who Won the Lottery in the State of Maine
Even if you didn’t buy the $1.3 billion Meg Millions ticket sold in Maine, it's exciting to be a part of lottery history. It was the first for the state and the second largest payout ever. There have been some big winners in the state over the years. Nothing...
Maine to Get Dumped on Wednesday Night Into Thursday, Snowfall Total Predictions Here
Okay, whoever keeps using all their magical Genie wishes on more snow for the State of Maine, if you could kindly stop, that'd be just terrific. Just kidding- kind of. But it does look like we're set to receive another dollop of snow this week. Fresh off the heels of a storm that I feel like most weather people got slightly wrong. I mean, I don't know about you all, but we definitely got more snow in our area than was predicted. And, not just by a little, but a whole lot!
The Five Long-Lost Department Stores Maine Misses the Most
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Shopping has certainly changed drastically in the past few years, but for many of us, we still hold on to the fond memories of actually going out to a store and spending an afternoon perusing all it had to offer. Many department stores had their own cafes because they knew you'd be spending hours there. So, we took to our Facebook page and asked what stores used to exist in Maine that you loved shopping at. Here are the top five department stores that Mainers miss the most.
A Woman On TikTok Gives You The Ultimate ‘Maine Bucket List”
How many of these have you crossed off your Maine bucket list? I had 7 out of 8!. A TikTok user named Wanderiehippie posted a video that breaks down the places you need to go to complete the perfect Maine bucket list, in our humble opinion, she missed a few, but any of the destinations on her list are a must for anyone who plans on visiting our state, or who may already live here.
wabi.tv
First dedicated courthouse therapy dog in Maine
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - “I am training the very first service dog ever in Maine’s history,” Jones said. Her name is Holiday and she is a yellow lab being trained to provide comfort during court proceedings to children and and other abuse and trauma victims. “Her job...
These Are the Top 10 Leading Causes of Death in Maine
Breaking News, we are all going to die. Well, I don't necessarily mean right now. But, yes, we will all die eventually. Sadly, nobody has found the Fountain of Youth, Holy Grail, or secret to immortality. The underlying truth is that we have just a finite amount of time to enjoy these rotations around the Sun.
Here’s Why Seeing This Youtuber’s Videos Of Maine Made Me Furious
As I have gotten a little older, and a little wiser, I have tried my best to always be respectful of other people. That being said, I am human, so sometimes I fail... But, I try to start every morning asking God to help me be kind to all those I encounter.
Some of the Funniest Street Names in Maine
Growing up my best friend lived on Chicken Dinner Road. Being a kid, it never really hit me how funny and unusual that is. I don't know how that street got its name, but some 50 years later...if you find yourself in super rural southern Idaho, you'll see that Chicken Dinner Road still exists.
wabi.tv
After possible Graham Lacher sighting in Gardiner area, volunteers bump up their efforts
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The search continues for 38-year-old Graham Lacher. About eight months ago, Lacher walked away from Dorthea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor. Over time, there have been reported sightings, but nothing that has lead to finding him. Family and friends have been helping with the search, putting...
Maine Seal Visits the Same Neighborhood Three Times in One Morning
This is a story right out of Maine. A seal in Cape Elizabeth made its way on shore Monday - not once, not twice, but three times in one morning. The Police got a call from a Public Works employee in a plow truck around 1 am saying that he thought he saw a seal on the street of a local neighborhood. Officers were able to transport the seal back to the ocean at Fort Williams Park, and let him go.
Government Technology
Maine Cities to See New Fiber-Optic Network, Internet Service
(TNS) — There's more good news for consumers in Lewiston and Auburn looking for true high-speed Internet service. GoNetspeed, formerly OTELCO, based in Oneonta, Alabama, is in what it calls the "making ready" phase of its network build-out in the the area, with crews spotted last week in bucket trucks checking lines in Auburn.
