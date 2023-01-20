ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Surveillance video captures Wichita shooting, WPD asking for help

By Laura McMillan
KSN News
 5 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A surveillance camera captured a shooting that injured a Wichita man earlier this month, but police have not been able to catch the gunman.

The shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. on Jan. 7. A man pulled up to a home near Green and Mossman. As he attempted to enter the house, someone started shooting at him from behind.

In the video that Crime Stoppers posted on YouTube , you hear the gunshots and see the shooting. The shooting happens about one minute and 40 seconds into the video. The images in this story are of the alleged gunman.

    The Wichita Police Department released surveillance video of a Jan. 7, 2023, shooting at Green and Mossman. This is a screengrab from the video. (Courtesy Crime Stoppers of Wichita Sedgwick County)
    The Wichita Police Department released surveillance video of a Jan. 7, 2023, shooting at Green and Mossman. This is a screengrab from the video. (Courtesy Crime Stoppers of Wichita Sedgwick County)
    The Wichita Police Department released surveillance video of a Jan. 7, 2023, shooting at Green and Mossman. This is a screengrab from the video. (Courtesy Crime Stoppers of Wichita Sedgwick County)

The victim suffered multiple gunshots but survived. Another person in the home was not injured. Police say they are getting limited cooperation with their investigation.

So, Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County is seeking information from the public. If you recognize the gunman or know any other details that could help solve the case, you can report it anonymously to Crime Stoppers. If your information leads to an arrest and conviction, you could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500.

Submit tips to Crime Stoppers by calling 316-267-2111 or online at StopCrime316.com .

Wichita Ks. resident
5d ago

This was intentional, if the guy doesn't know or why, he's lying. And let me guess, he's not cooperating with law enforcement.

