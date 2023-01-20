Read full article on original website
Providers and parents looking for fix in Vt. child care system
Young Lawmakers meet to establish goals of younger Vermonters
N.H. officials remind residents to prepare before next winter storm
Vt. AG outlines domestic assault data from commission report
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A report about domestic violence is being released by the Vermont Attorney General’s Office. Attorney General Charity Clark plans to talk about the findings from the Domestic Violence Fatality Review Commission’s report. According to the Medical Examiner’s Office, there were 12 homicides in Vermont...
Equal Rights Amendment to be on N.Y. ballot
Young Vermonters and their robots face off at competition Saturday
NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Hundreds of elementary-aged engineers will face off at Norwich University Saturday for the return of the First Lego League Vermont State Championship. There will be 32 teams of students in grades K-8 who will face off to see who has the best Lego robot presentation. Each team will have its own table and will show public spectators how their robots work. The robots are built to solve problems, especially problems surrounding energy in Vermont communities. Then, the teams will be judged as their robots undergo timed tasks. Winners are announced later in the afternoon.
Better Business Bureau warns pot dispensary scams are on the rise
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Better Business Bureau is warning potential pot buyers that dispensary scams are on the rise. New York, Vermont and most other New England states have now legalized recreational marijuana, and that means dispensaries are popping up. But the BBB has some “buyer beware” warnings about those shops.
Snowmobile crash sends woman to hospital
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities say a New Jersey woman was hospitalized after crashing into a tree with a juvenile passenger on board. It happened Saturday on VAST trail 100A in Waterbury. Vermont Game Wardens say Sabrina Dimaiolo, 46, of New Jersey, was operating a snowmobile with a juvenile passenger on a guided tour. They say Dimaiolo lost control after hitting a water bar and hit several trees. Both Dimaiolo and her passenger were ejected.
Fresh snow hoped to jumpstart winter season
Made in VT: Buster & Bella’s Specialty Co. A goat farm on 150 acres in scenic Vermont may sound sweet by itself, but the real sweet stuff comes from the kitchen. At Buster & Bella’s Specialty Co., the ‘sweet stuff’ is goat milk fudge. New partnership...
Scott indicates support for legalizing sports betting
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Governor Phil Scott Tuesday said he would support a measure that would legalize sports betting. After taking testimony this fall, lawmakers this week will start discussing the issue. More than 30 states have already legalized the practice, including New York and New Hampshire. The governor...
Ex-St. Albans cop acquitted of assault in stun case
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (AP) — A former officer with the St. Albans police department has been acquitted at trial of a charge of simple assault stemming from a 2019 incident in which he allegedly used a stun gun to incapacitate a vandalism suspect, the Vermont Attorney General’s office says.
Bennington County seeing elevated COVID transmission
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Despite some higher COVID transmission rates in certain areas, Vermont is headed in the right direction, according to Vermont health providers. Dr. Tim Lahey, an infectious disease specialist at UVM Medical Center, says that the number of COVID cases in Vermont remains low, although Bennington County is one area with higher transmission rates. Lahey says that based on CDC county-by-county transmission rates, it is still prudent in certain circumstances to continue masking and other precautions.
Vt. Legislature, Gov. Scott headed to showdown over clean heat bill
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont legislative leaders and the governor are headed for another showdown over clean heat legislation aimed at reducing the state’s contribution to climate warming emissions. Governor Phil Scott says he is opposed to the Affordable Heat Act, a revised version of the Clean Heat Standard...
Report: Vermont not on track to meeting climate requirements
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new report by the Vermont Climate Council finds the state is not on track to meet its first emission reduction goals by 2025 and that lawmakers need to step up in order to meet the carbon reduction target of 26% below 2005 levels. But some lawmakers and administration officials are throwing up red flags.
Area eateries, chefs among semifinalists for 2023 James Beard Awards
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Several local eateries have just been named semifinalists for James Beard Awards! Those awards are like the Oscars of the food industry. Last year, Vermont had a winner. Nisachon Morgan, who people call Rung, won Best Chef in the Northeast for her cooking at Saap in Randolph.
Region braces for 2nd in string of winter storms
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Snow is coming down across our region as part of the second of a string of winter storms. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings for many parts of southern Vermont and New Hampshire, where they are expected upwards of 10 inches of snowfall.
Thousands of Vermonters expected to lose Medicaid following program change
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Millions of low-income Americans -- including thousands of Vermonters -- could lose their Medicaid benefits at the end of March as a pandemic policy known as “continuous enrollment” ends. Now, state officials are redetermining who is eligible, and some Vermonters will have to make difficult choices.
Bill would coordinate Vt. school safety procedures
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers are considering making school safety measures mandatory statewide. For years, planning everything from fire drills to getting ahead of potential threats has been up to individual districts, but a new bill would require districts of all sizes to coordinate plans. Schools are faced with...
Do Vermont sheriffs need more oversight? What a new bill would change
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Are Vermont sheriffs in for more oversight? Lawmakers are considering it. “As a lot of Vermonters know, there have been some issues with sheriffs across our state,” said Sen. Ruth Hardy, D-Addison County. Bill S.17 was introduced to reform oversight of Vermont sheriffs’ departments and...
Region ramps up for next winter storm
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The latest in a string of winter storms is expected to hit our region Wednesday afternoon into Thursday, bringing heavy snow and mixed precipitation. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings for most parts of Vermont, New Hampshire, and New York. The forecast calls...
