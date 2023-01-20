NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Hundreds of elementary-aged engineers will face off at Norwich University Saturday for the return of the First Lego League Vermont State Championship. There will be 32 teams of students in grades K-8 who will face off to see who has the best Lego robot presentation. Each team will have its own table and will show public spectators how their robots work. The robots are built to solve problems, especially problems surrounding energy in Vermont communities. Then, the teams will be judged as their robots undergo timed tasks. Winners are announced later in the afternoon.

VERMONT STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO