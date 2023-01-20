ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

University of Wisconsin System announces TikTok ban

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - University of Wisconsin System officials say they will prohibit the use of TikTok on system devices. System spokesman Mark Pitsch told The Associated Press about the move in emails on Tuesday. Earlier this month, Gov. Tony Evers banned the use of TikTok on state phones and...
