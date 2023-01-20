Read full article on original website
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WNBA Set to Test Its Popularity, Weigh Expansion in Canada
Canada has the chance to prove why it should get a WNBA team. Toronto is hosting a preseason game between the Minnesota Lynx and Chicago Sky in May at Scotiabank Arena that will air on Sportsnet and TSN. “This is the way to assess the popularity of the sport in...
Vegas GP Expected to Generate $1.3B, Double Super Bowl’s Impact
Formula 1’s Las Vegas Grand Prix will have more than double the economic impact of the Super Bowl, according to a recent analysis. The F1 race weekend, slated for Nov. 16-18, is estimated to bring $1.3 billion in spending to the city, according to Applied Analysis. That sum includes...
‘Sport Science On Steroids:’ Popular Show Back With New Home in 2023
The popular “Sport Science” will be back “on steroids” in 2023. That’s the word from creator and host John Brenkus. No, the cult hit won’t return to its former TV home of ESPN. Instead, look for a new version of “Sport Science” to return in a “big way” across several media platforms and various formats.
Pickleball Picks Up Two New TV Deals From CBS and ESPN
America’s fastest-growing sport has upped its television presence. The Association of Pickleball Professionals announced TV deals with CBS and ESPN for the APP Tour on Monday. Terms were not disclosed, but APP stated the twin deals guarantee a combined 20 hours of TV coverage for its tour events this...
NASCAR’s Amy Anderson on Re-Imagining Storytelling with AI
NASCAR has long been one of the most popular spectator sports in America, but as the world has changed so has the way people consume content. Modern-day fans seek emotion, relatability, and authenticity. While they admire their favorite sports stars for their athletic feats, social media and digital content have provided a much-desired look into their personal lives. And in turn, fans become more connected to the players, teams, and leagues than ever before.
Rory McIlroy, Patrick Reed Incident Latest Turn in Golf Legal Drama
The latest controversy in the golf world involves one player throwing a tiny piece of wood toward another in a culmination of months of legal tension. Ahead of practice rounds for the Dubai Desert Classic — a European Tour tournament and a popular season warmup for many pro golfers — Patrick Reed approached Rory McIlroy on the driving range to wish him a Happy New Year.
Adidas, MSG Sports Among Backers of Sapphire Sport’s Venture Fund
Some of the largest companies in sports have invested in a new venture capital fund. Sapphire Sport has raised $181 million from a group of investors that include Sinclair Broadcast Group, Adidas, Madison Square Garden Sports, Arctos Sports Partners, City Football Group, and AEG Worldwide. The fund has also received...
Dallas Cowboys Win In TV Ratings But Lose On the Field
Given the huge TV drawing power of the Dallas Cowboys, Fox Sports executives can only be dreaming about what might have been for the upcoming NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl 57. During the NFL Divisional Playoffs, the Cowboys demonstrated once again why they are indeed America’s Team when it...
NBC Sets Record for Most-Watched U.S. Premier League Match
NBC Sports could be cashing in from a post-World Cup bump in U.S. soccer popularity. NBC said its telecast of Arsenal-Manchester-United on Sunday was the most-watched Premier League match ever in the U.S. NBC’s coverage of Arsenal’s 3-2 victory over ManU averaged a record 1.92 million English language viewers across...
Stephen A. Smith Booking ‘Mike and the Mad Dog’ Reunion
As a kid in Hollis, Queens, Stephen A. Smith grew up listening to Chris “Mad Dog” Russo and Mike Francesa on the New York City sports radio station WFAN. Now ESPN’s biggest star wants to arrange an on-air reunion between the two sports radio legends on his national morning TV show, “First Take.”
