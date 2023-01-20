ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Jelly Roll's 'Son of a Sinner' tops charts, offers Nashville natives unprecedented stardom

By Marcus K. Dowling, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 5 days ago

On Wednesday evening, Nashville native Jelly Roll (alongside fellow songwriters David Ray Stevens and ERNEST, plus producer Ilya Toshinsky) celebrated the impressive eight-month rise of the emotive, heart-wrenching ballad "Son Of A Sinner" -- his first Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase Country Aircheck chart-topper -- at Broadcast Music Inc.'s (BMI) Music Row offices.

Aside from cocktails and hors d'oeuvres, the event was able to induce, depending on perspectives, a sudden shock or gentle smile, given evolutionary shifts that success being achieved by native Nashville artists, including Jelly Roll and ERNEST, is having on mainstream country music's ever-broadening cultural expectation.

Every artist, engineer, label executive, songwriter and producer in the room could have left the festivities with a tattoo from, yes, the actual tattoo station set up in the back of BMI's front lobby. Or, they could've aspired to wear diamond-encrusted chains with Jelly Roll's logo and bearing the name of the hit song in question (as Jelly Roll, ERNEST and Stevens wore).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xNxrZ_0kLnraOa00

However, generally appreciating hip-hop and soul's influence on traditional country stylings erring not too far away from Merle Haggard, Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson's 1970s hits -- more than anything else -- would be the most appreciated course of action.

Impressively, more telling than the circus of entertainment surrounding the song's writers receiving guitars and plaques for their work was the press conference held in a conference room in a ground floor conference room at BMI beforehand.

If wanting a bird's eye view into a looser, wilder and unspoken-for side of Nashville's singer-songwriter scene, ERNEST, Jelly Roll and Stevens happily obliged.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NWzqz_0kLnraOa00

"This song comes from home -- but none of us ever thought we'd be here," Jelly Roll offered.

To wit, Jelly Roll's friend, frequent collaborator, and area native Struggle Jennings -- who appeared onstage during his sold-out December concert at the Bridgestone Arena and proclaimed the performer "the biggest [local-to-global] success story in Nashville, Tennessee's history" -- recalled that once released from incarceration, he slept on his couch for the better part of four years while attempting to put together the rap career that would provide for his family and in many ways, save his life.

"The dream of having a No. 1 hit was so far out of our reach," offered Jelly Roll. "If you told me that when I met ERNEST a decade ago, and he was a rapper named Snow, he'd be one of the best songwriters in country music and able to produce ["Son of a Sinner"], I'd have laughed. Or, I could never imagine David finding his way out of an East Nashville trailer park. Heck I can assure you that nobody would've even thought that I'd be alive."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RFDZW_0kLnraOa00

The story of lives being resurrected, careers being built and organic suburban Nashville culture impacting Music Row begins best in January 2009 in a Nashville recording studio.

Then 24 years old and the father of a then newborn daughter and freshly released from multiple stints during a drug-addicted and law-breaking youth in Davidson County's juvenile detention centers and corrections facilities, Jason Deford -- who, aside from earning his GED, passed the time during his incarceration by developing into a talented freestyle rapper -- rapped over a looped beat for somewhere in the vicinity of ten minutes.

In said freestyle, he discusses many tales -- many of which are potentially incriminating and unprintable in The Tennessean. However, he also notes that he's focused on becoming a musical artist capable of selling 100,000 independently-pressed CDs.

13 years later, Deford and Stevens (who was present for the previously mentioned freestyle and has known the rapper-turned-singer for two decades) were holed up in a marathon writing session at Sound Emporium Studios as Jelly Roll -- now 23 albums, EPs, or mixtapes into a decade-long and nationally-respected independent music career -- was preparing to release "Ballads Of The Broken," his first major label-distributed release, via Nashville's BBR Music Group.

ERNEST refers to his songwriting contribution as he was waiting for an order of spare ribs for his wife Delaney from Martin's Barbecue in Southwest Nashville and deciding to drive by Sound Emporium for 45 minutes to implore Jelly Roll and Stevens to indulge his desire to smoke marijuana briefly together as "divine intervention."

"I was in a condition where I should not have been able to co-write a hit song," says Jelly Roll. But, fascinatingly, ERNEST adds that writing a hit song in said condition precluded the typical overthinking that goes into the "freestyle" style he uses in writing most of his now eight No. 1 hit country singles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xVkzg_0kLnraOa00

"Being so loose with [the composition] allowed the song to be an open vessel to the idea. The best songs I've written tend to 'write themselves' in some ways."

Regarding ERNEST, Jelly Roll believes that his conscious decision to remain tethered to his Nashville roots while becoming a Big Loud Records-signed and globally-respected pop-country singer-songwriter is an intrinsic part of why "Son of A Sinner" exists.

"If you want to go far, go together; if you want to go fast, go alone," says Jelly Roll. The "fast" puzzle piece is ERNEST's 2021 and 2022 breakout success blending with his learned musicality as a radio-friendly producer and songwriter. The "far together" part introduces Nashville's hip-hop community to mainstream country's culture. Finally, a Nashville native was willing to reach back to himself and Stevens, a gifted veteran songwriter unfamiliar with Music Row's insular writing community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s6zEo_0kLnraOa00

It proves true an adage that stuck with Jelly Roll as he waited in the wings of the Nashville Predators locker room before taking the stage at the Bridgestone Arena.

"Culture breeds positive results."

Though quiet and reserved, Stevens adds, "[BMI Creative Executive Director, Antioch native, actor and Fisk Jubilee Singers producer] Shannon Sanders once explained to me that there's a difference between your turn and your time. My life has taken plenty of turns, but my time has arrived."

"It was the least [modern traditional] Nashville songwriting session ever," Jelly Roll adds with a laugh. "There were no schedules. It came in the middle of what ended up being a wild night where we were up until 2 a.m. in the moning. Some of us may have also been drinking and others were worse for wear. It was different, for sure."

Via a recent appearance on the Nashville-baseD and nationally syndicated Big D and Bubba Radio Show , Jelly Roll adds an allegory intrinsic to why he feels "Son Of A Sinner" and his career has excelled.

"You know there's a lot of guys on Nashville that were part of the Build-A-Bear program. Let's be honest. There are a lot of Build-A-Bears here. You know, the label comes in, finds a bear, puts pants on the bear, gives bear microphone, gives bear guitar, hands bear song, gives bear voice lessons, puts bear on stage, gives bear country radio single."

"'Son Of A Sinner' -- and everything I'm doing -- are many things, but it damned sure isn't that," Jelly Roll adds in an allusion to that interview.

"I used to be afraid to dream. But now that I've achieved hitting the top of the charts, I dream beyond measure," the unexpected country radio chart-topper continues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18SL9m_0kLnraOa00

"My career is now about using my dreams to help as many people as possible in my community and family. I could've been so much further along in life if someone had instilled the desire to dream in me when I was younger. As much as I'm trying to help at-risk youth, I'm trying to be a better family member and more forgiving to people [who may have wronged me in the past]. This moment in my life has changed my spirituality for the better.

Moreover, in the next year, he aspires to be an Academy of Country Music Award, Country Music Association and Grammy-nominated artist who has raised $1 million more for at-risk youth -- on top of the roughly $300,000 in gate receipts from his Bridgestone Arena concert that he's already donated to Impact Youth Outreach for a recording studio inside Davidson County Juvenile Detention Center, plus five $10,000 scholarships for graduating seniors in Davidson Country and holiday season food and toy drives.

"Fans cling to Jelly Roll's words in a manner unlike anything I've ever seen," says ERNEST. "Country music fans who were not already fans of his are now experiencing the same sort of impact that he has on his fanbase." Stevens adds that it's a "blessing" to watch Jelly Roll's evolution.

Moved to tears while speaking, Jelly Roll adds a final point.

"If God's gonna let me be responsible for telling [my fanbase's] story to the greatest amount of people who have ever heard it, then I'm gonna tell the s**t out of that story."

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Jelly Roll's 'Son of a Sinner' tops charts, offers Nashville natives unprecedented stardom

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
carthagecourier.com

Country music superstar visits restaurant

The most recent star sighting in Smith County is country music superstar Wynonna Judd. Judd, accompanied by three people, had lunch at RoJas Kitchen on Monday of last week. Restaurant owner Stacy Rojas says she’s not sure why Judd selected her particular restaurant to have lunch. “She (Judd) said...
CARTHAGE, TN
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Nashville’s WZTV-TV FOX 17 Reporter Dennis Ferrier?

The people of Nashville always look forward to the news stories of special projects reporter Dennis Ferrier and enjoy watching him on WZTV FOX 17. Naturally, they were concerned when he was MIA for the last few weeks. Many wanted to know what happened to Dennis Ferrier and reached out to him on social media. Well, the veteran reporter recently suffered the biggest health scare of his life. So read on to learn what happened to FOX 17 reporter Dennis Ferrier.
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

2023 Events at FirstBank Amphitheater

FirstBank Amphitheater is an outdoor venue in Franklin, TN located at Graystone Quarry. It opened in 2021 with performances that are held from May until October. Here are the upcoming events for 2023. Last updated January 23, 2023. Dermot Kennedy. Tuesday, June 6, 8 pm. Singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy officially announces...
FRANKLIN, TN
Cleveland.com

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to host concert at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The bond between the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and country music has always been a strong one. The Rock Hall, after all, counts Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash and Hank Williams among its inductees. The institution will celebrate that intersection of rock and country music with a special concert at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium on March 1.
NASHVILLE, TN
bbbtv12.com

William “Mike” Goodman, Rockwood

William “Mike” Goodman, age 69, Retired Lieutenant with the Berry Hill Police Department in Berry Hill, Tennessee passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at his home in Rockwood, Tennessee with his family by his side. He was born November 17, 1953, in Nashville, Tennessee. Lieutenant (Ret.) Goodman was a long-time Law Enforcement Officer, serving most of his law enforcement career with Berry Hill Police Department. While serving the citizens and community of Berry Hill, he was injured in the Line of Duty, and for his heroic actions was awarded the Medal of Valor, the Silver Star, and the Purple Heart, and was also inducted into the Law Enforcement Hall of Fame. Following retirement, he was a Security Officer with the St. Thomas Hospital and the Baptist Hospital, both in Nashville, Tennessee. Mike enjoyed fishing, camping, shooting, and sharing memories of his career with friends and family. He was an avid dog lover and always enjoyed helping anyone he could. Most of all, Mike was a loving and beloved Son, Father, Grandfather, Brother, and Friend. He was preceded in death by his mother, Willora Smith Goodman.
ROCKWOOD, TN
wvlt.tv

Meet the man buying a $1.5 million charred Tennessee mansion

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – An entrepreneur and content creator living in Houston, Texas, has purchased a Middle Tennessee mansion that was considered a total loss by fire officials after it went up in flames in September. Mike Thakur, who is originally from the United Kingdom, signed a contract this...
HOUSTON, TX
WSMV

Reward offered after Nashville music venue worker gets punched

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville music venue is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who allegedly hit two employees at Robert’s Western World. On the Robert’s Western World (RWW) Facebook page, the venue said that two doormen were assaulted by two men. RWW...
NASHVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Man flown to Vanderbilt after hand caught in machine

A man was taken to a Nashville hospital after his hand was caught in a machine Wednesday morning at Hampton Meats on Pembroke Road. Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says the male employee’s hand was caught in a meat tenderizer just before 9:30 a.m. EMS crews stabilized...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

New Dunkin’ Opens in Murfreesboro

Dunkin’ will host the grand opening celebration of its newest Next Generation restaurant in Murfreesboro located at 5619 Franklin Rd on Tuesday, January 24th. Beginning at 5 a.m., the new restaurant will give out free samples and limited-edition Dunkin’ T-shirts to guests, while supplies last. At 8:30 a.m.,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

Death of Nashville toddler who lived at homeless park caused by fentanyl toxicity

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The death of a toddler who lived at a homeless park in Nashville has been ruled an accident caused by fentanyl toxicity. FOX 17 News reporter Amanda Chin contacted the coroner's office which stated 23-month-old Ariel Rose's cause of death was fentanyl toxicity and the manner of death was an accident. No further details have been provided at this time.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

After Tragedy, Murfreesboro Couple Serving Others Through Foundation and Careers

(Rutherford County, TN) In the summer of 2015, Murfreesboro couple Jennifer and Tyson Donaldson were ecstatic to learn that they were pregnant with their third child. Their excitement was cut short at 15 weeks when they discovered that the baby, a little girl, had a rare chromosomal disorder known as Turner Syndrome. Jennifer and Tyson named their daughter Blakelyn and continued forward with prayer and cautious optimism under the close watch of an OB-GYN who specialized in high-risk pregnancies. Tragically, Blakelyn's heart stopped at 23 weeks.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Merchants on Broadway catches fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews with the Nashville Fire Department worked to extinguish a fire at a popular restaurant on Broadway Saturday morning. Merchants, a three-floor restaurant located on the corner of Broadway and 4th Avenue, caught fire, and crews were dispatched at around 4 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Nashville Fire Department.
NASHVILLE, TN
carthagecourier.com

‘Most Wanted’ man found deceased

A man who managed to elude Nashville Metropolitan police in Davidson County since December of last year was discovered deceased inside a Smith County residence. Jeremiah Abel, 41, Wilson County, has been listed on Metro-Nashville Police Department’s “Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted”, according to a spokesperson with the police department’s public information office.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy