Allen, TX

McKinney explores potential future for four downtown city-owned properties

The fate of four downtown McKinney properties was the subject of discussion during a Tuesday City Council work session. The city owns multiple properties downtown, according to city documents. That includes the development services building property, the current city hall property, a 82,005 square-foot parking lot and another 38,986 square-foot parking lot — the four properties that were the subject of Tuesday’s discussion.
MCKINNEY, TX
Plans for second H-E-B location in Frisco to undergo further review

Frisco and Little Elm residents may need to wait a bit longer before a new H-E-B officially takes root in their area. An application for a conveyance plat for a big box retail grocery store with two drive-throughs, accessory gas pumps and a car wash has been withdrawn to allow for additional time, according to city documents provided to Frisco’s Planning and Zoning Commission.
FRISCO, TX
City of Lewisville looks to address issues identified on SH 121 Business

Lewisville City Council met on Monday, Jan. 23 to go over the SH 121 Business Corridor Plan Scope, which identifies issues and opportunities for the city in the area. Business 121 was originally a part of SH 121, but in 1999, SH 121 was rerouted and SH 121 Business was created. With the opening of DFW International Airport in 1974, growth along the corridor took off in the 1970s and 1980s, but the city didn’t adopt a General Development Ordinance until 1989. Most of the commercial development is legal-nonconforming based on the city’s current ordinances as they have adapted over time.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Kids, young and old, may love this indoor adventure park on track to be built in The Colony

The Colony Planning and Zoning Commission met on Tuesday, Jan. 24 to consider a proposed development of an indoor adventure park called Fritz’s Adventure. Fritz’s Adventure would offer over 100,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor treetops which feature obstacles, including zip lines, suspension bridges, free falls, and a crow’s nest. Other activities include a multi-story ropes course, underground tunnels, secret passageways, laser mazes, a 48-foot urban climbing wall, rappelling, giant treehouses, multi-story slides, warped walls, and more.
THE COLONY, TX
Father and son recognized by Plano and Richardson police departments

The police departments of Plano and Richardson recognized a father and son Monday afternoon for their help in returning a man to his home after a Silver Alert was issued in December. Heading home from their ranch in Oklahoma, 13-year-old Aristosios Ray and his father, Jason Ray, noticed a Silver...
PLANO, TX
Plano responds to two assaults, arson and more since Jan. 15

Since Jan. 15, the Plano Police Department has responded to a total of 34 incidents, according to data provided by Lexis Nexis Community Crime Map. On Jan. 20, police responded to an arson at 11:08 p.m. at a park in the 3700 block of East Park Blvd.
PLANO, TX
Flower Mound sweeps team titles at District 6-6A swim meet

LEWISVILLE – Flower Mound’s swim team has been a force in Tony Arbogast’s four seasons as head coach. But for as much success as the Jaguars have experienced in the pool over that span of time, the one team that no one has been able to overtake is perennial state power Southlake Carroll. Last season, the Lady Jaguars cracked triple digits in the district meet. Flower Mound finished with 113 points. However, that was nowhere close to Carroll’s 234 points.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Koulai looking to help Lewisville build off historic season

Lewisville senior forward DJ Koulai fell in love with soccer at the age of 5 while playing in the streets with his brother, Junior, in their home country of Ivory Coast. The games were competitive, but Junior provided a lot of tips about soccer that have helped to make him the player that he is today. DJ has always had a goal scorer’s mentality and that was certainly true during the time that he played for his club team in the Ivory Coast and now with the Farmers.
LEWISVILLE, TX
AMBER Alert canceled for two McKinney girls, grandmother taken into custody

The McKinney Police Department has announced that 9-year-old Jessica Burns and her sister, 6-year-old Jennifer Burns of McKinney, have been located and are safe. "McKinney Police Detectives made an arrest tonight in the kidnapping of those two little girls last Thursday that led to an Amber Alert being issued. It has since been canceled," the department stated at 8:49 p.m. Sunday.
MCKINNEY, TX

