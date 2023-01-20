Read full article on original website
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney explores potential future for four downtown city-owned properties
The fate of four downtown McKinney properties was the subject of discussion during a Tuesday City Council work session. The city owns multiple properties downtown, according to city documents. That includes the development services building property, the current city hall property, a 82,005 square-foot parking lot and another 38,986 square-foot parking lot — the four properties that were the subject of Tuesday’s discussion.
starlocalmedia.com
What a Refreshing evening for a great cause! Donations pour in at inaugural Refresh Frisco/Little Elm Gala
On Saturday, January 21, at Verona Villa in Frisco, the Frisco and Little Elm communities came out in full force to support Refresh Frisco and Refresh Little Elm for its inaugural gala. The tables were packed, the donations were pouring in from the silent and live auction, and smiles could...
starlocalmedia.com
Plans for second H-E-B location in Frisco to undergo further review
Frisco and Little Elm residents may need to wait a bit longer before a new H-E-B officially takes root in their area. An application for a conveyance plat for a big box retail grocery store with two drive-throughs, accessory gas pumps and a car wash has been withdrawn to allow for additional time, according to city documents provided to Frisco’s Planning and Zoning Commission.
starlocalmedia.com
This Little Elm resident wants to leave ‘a legacy of transparency and integrity’
Addison Owens moved to Little Elm in 2020 and has been an involved community member ever since, finding community through his church and local organizations. He is a big fan of the outdoors, faith, and all things food. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco ISD school counselors show up in force, voice support for counseling services at community input meeting
Several members of the Frisco ISD school counselor community showed up to the community input meeting on Monday evening to voice their support for their peers to the Frisco ISD Board of Trustees. In light of comments and concerns shared about counseling practices at the January regular Frisco ISD Board...
starlocalmedia.com
Four-day school week in Little Elm ISD? Board delays calendar change to gather more data, input
Little Elm ISD was previously considering a four-day week, following a trend that other Texas school districts have implemented in 2023, but after the LEISD board meeting on Monday, the four-day week may no longer be under consideration. The Little Elm ISD Board of Trustees met on Monday, Jan. 23...
starlocalmedia.com
City of Lewisville looks to address issues identified on SH 121 Business
Lewisville City Council met on Monday, Jan. 23 to go over the SH 121 Business Corridor Plan Scope, which identifies issues and opportunities for the city in the area. Business 121 was originally a part of SH 121, but in 1999, SH 121 was rerouted and SH 121 Business was created. With the opening of DFW International Airport in 1974, growth along the corridor took off in the 1970s and 1980s, but the city didn’t adopt a General Development Ordinance until 1989. Most of the commercial development is legal-nonconforming based on the city’s current ordinances as they have adapted over time.
starlocalmedia.com
Kids, young and old, may love this indoor adventure park on track to be built in The Colony
The Colony Planning and Zoning Commission met on Tuesday, Jan. 24 to consider a proposed development of an indoor adventure park called Fritz’s Adventure. Fritz’s Adventure would offer over 100,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor treetops which feature obstacles, including zip lines, suspension bridges, free falls, and a crow’s nest. Other activities include a multi-story ropes course, underground tunnels, secret passageways, laser mazes, a 48-foot urban climbing wall, rappelling, giant treehouses, multi-story slides, warped walls, and more.
starlocalmedia.com
Father and son recognized by Plano and Richardson police departments
The police departments of Plano and Richardson recognized a father and son Monday afternoon for their help in returning a man to his home after a Silver Alert was issued in December. Heading home from their ranch in Oklahoma, 13-year-old Aristosios Ray and his father, Jason Ray, noticed a Silver...
starlocalmedia.com
Want to know what's planned for Celina ISD? Superintendent Maglisceau outlines vision for short-term, long-term growth
Celina ISD is 12 students away from reaching a milestone. Once 12 more students join the district, CISD will have reached 4,000 students, Superintendent Dr. Tom Maglisceau said Wednesday.
starlocalmedia.com
Plano responds to two assaults, arson and more since Jan. 15
Since Jan. 15, the Plano Police Department has responded to a total of 34 incidents, according to data provided by Lexis Nexis Community Crime Map. On Jan. 20, police responded to an arson at 11:08 p.m. at a park in the 3700 block of East Park Blvd.
starlocalmedia.com
This Carrollton Librarian says she may have ‘the best job in the world’
Robin Low is the Youth Services Librarian at the Carrollton Public Library, where she is certain she has the best job in the world and serves her community through a variety of programs. When she’s not working, Low can be found spending time in Downtown Carrollton, listening to music, or reading.
starlocalmedia.com
Flower Mound sweeps team titles at District 6-6A swim meet
LEWISVILLE – Flower Mound’s swim team has been a force in Tony Arbogast’s four seasons as head coach. But for as much success as the Jaguars have experienced in the pool over that span of time, the one team that no one has been able to overtake is perennial state power Southlake Carroll. Last season, the Lady Jaguars cracked triple digits in the district meet. Flower Mound finished with 113 points. However, that was nowhere close to Carroll’s 234 points.
starlocalmedia.com
Mesquite Police respond to 93 incidents since Jan. 15
Since Jan. 15, the Mesquite Police Department responded to 93 incidents, according to data provided by Lexis Nexis Community Crime Map. Six accounts of aggravated assault were reported in the following incidents:
starlocalmedia.com
Koulai looking to help Lewisville build off historic season
Lewisville senior forward DJ Koulai fell in love with soccer at the age of 5 while playing in the streets with his brother, Junior, in their home country of Ivory Coast. The games were competitive, but Junior provided a lot of tips about soccer that have helped to make him the player that he is today. DJ has always had a goal scorer’s mentality and that was certainly true during the time that he played for his club team in the Ivory Coast and now with the Farmers.
starlocalmedia.com
See how this Plano business owner brings something unique to his ice cream shop
Charlie Lin is a Plano resident and owner Churn and Bake, a new artisan creamery located at 2707 W 15th St suite C. His recipes tie in a variety of Asian flavors from his childhood, presenting them in a unique way. Please tell our readers a little about you.
starlocalmedia.com
Carrollton Police Department respond to multiple thefts, aggravated assaults, burglaries during the week of Jan. 15
The Carrollton Police Department responded to several crimes the week of Sunday, Jan. 15 through Sunday, Jan. 22, most of which were thefts. Here are some of the crimes that happened in Carrollton last week, according to community crime map data. Four aggravated assaults happened last week, which all included...
starlocalmedia.com
PHOTOS: Plano boys basketball stays hot in win over Hebron
The Plano boys basketball team continued its impressive run through District 6-6A by taking care of Hebron on Tuesday, 66-49. Check out photos from this clash between two of the top teams in the district.
starlocalmedia.com
AMBER Alert canceled for two McKinney girls, grandmother taken into custody
The McKinney Police Department has announced that 9-year-old Jessica Burns and her sister, 6-year-old Jennifer Burns of McKinney, have been located and are safe. "McKinney Police Detectives made an arrest tonight in the kidnapping of those two little girls last Thursday that led to an Amber Alert being issued. It has since been canceled," the department stated at 8:49 p.m. Sunday.
