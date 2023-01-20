Lewisville senior forward DJ Koulai fell in love with soccer at the age of 5 while playing in the streets with his brother, Junior, in their home country of Ivory Coast. The games were competitive, but Junior provided a lot of tips about soccer that have helped to make him the player that he is today. DJ has always had a goal scorer’s mentality and that was certainly true during the time that he played for his club team in the Ivory Coast and now with the Farmers.

LEWISVILLE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO