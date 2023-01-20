Panic! at the Disco will be no more after the end of the next tour, Brendon Urie announced Tuesday. “Sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin,” Urie wrote in a statement. “We’ve been trying to keep it to ourselves, though some of you may have heard...[wife] Sarah and I are expecting a baby very soon! The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting. I look forward to this next adventure.” Originally a Nevada-based pop rock band that blew the aughts apart with crossover hits like “I Write Sins Not Tragedies,” the band eventually became a solo project for Urie.

1 DAY AGO