Riley Keough Reveals She Secretly Welcomed Child During Late Mother Lisa Marie Presley's Memorial
Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Peterson are officially parents-of-one, a representative of the actress confirmed to a news publication.News of the secretly welcomed child came after Smith-Peterson read a deeply emotional letter on behalf of his wife at Lisa Marie Presley's memorial service on Sunday, January 22, and seemingly admitted that the couple expanded their brood."Thank you for showing me love is the only thing that matters in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters," the letter written by Keough stated of her child, brother...
Lisa Marie Presley had one request for her memorial service
Lisa Marie Presley didn’t want to be memorialized with tears and heartache. The singer-songwriter’s death on Jan. 12 at the age of 54 came as a shock to family, friends and fans, but Presley had already made her wishes known in the event of her untimely passing. According...
Panic! at the Disco Calls It Quits
Panic! at the Disco will be no more after the end of the next tour, Brendon Urie announced Tuesday. “Sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin,” Urie wrote in a statement. “We’ve been trying to keep it to ourselves, though some of you may have heard...[wife] Sarah and I are expecting a baby very soon! The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting. I look forward to this next adventure.” Originally a Nevada-based pop rock band that blew the aughts apart with crossover hits like “I Write Sins Not Tragedies,” the band eventually became a solo project for Urie.
