NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
First Snow of 2023: Here's Who Saw the Most Wintry Weather in North Texas
A strong storm system moved across Texas on Tuesday, bringing a chilly rain to all of North Texas before changing over to snow. The rainfall was needed after a dry start to the year. By mid-evening, many areas had received an average of a half inch to an inch of rain, with some spots reporting well over an inch.
It snowed! | Photos, video capture snow throughout North Texas
DALLAS — Despite some doubt whether it would stick, parts of North Texas are seeing heavy snowfall Tuesday night. Northern parts of the metroplex, including Denton County and parts of Tarrant County, saw snow fall early in the evening with large, heavy flakes sticking to the ground, and creating the image of a winter wonderland.
texasbreaking.com
Texas Might Experience Snow, Dangerous Winter Storm Next Week
Early next week, a winter storm might bring snow to the Lone Star State. Texas will have “both rain and wintry precipitation” on Tuesday, according to Matt Lanza’s forecast from Space City Weather on Friday. Storm Prediction. The Bayou City is not predicted to receive any snow...
Severe weather threat moves east after tornadoes hit Texas
PASADENA, Texas — (AP) — A winter storm that brought severe weather to the Gulf Coast and wintry precipitation to the north was headed east Wednesday, a day after tornadoes caused widespread damage in the Houston area and injured three people in Louisiana. On Tuesday, forecasters issued a...
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Snow could be headed to North Texas Tuesday
Monday will be a cool day in Dallas-Fort Worth, but Tuesday things will get interesting with some parts of North Texas potentially seeing snow. Tuesday will start off cold and rainy for most of our area, with a chance of a wintry mix in the areas north and west of the Metroplex.
Power outages across Central Texas on Tuesday morning
AUSTIN, Texas — As much needed rain comes across the Central Texas area, some residents might be waking up to the sound of raindrops and no power. Here's a brief look at the current outages across the area:. Pedernales Electric Co-op As of 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 24, six...
KBTX.com
Impactful winter storm set to bring heavy rain, wind to the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A high-impact winter storm will make a mess of Texas Tuesday. For the Brazos Valley, plan on a hefty chill, windy/gusty conditions, heavy rain, and maybe even a few rumbles of thunder. While winter weather is not expected locally, several inches of snow are expected to fall from the Panhandle to Oklahoma, the Red River, and across parts of North and West Texas.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Strong system skirts by Tuesday into Wednesday
Temperatures try to moderate some Monday, but do not have much luck of succeeding the rest of the workweek. Our next storm system is positioned over the four corners region out west. This will take a more southerly track with the greater impacts over Oklahoma and Texas by midweek. We...
AccuWeather
LIVE: Texas dealing with tornado warnings, snow as storm tracks across the central US
About 7 inches of snow was measured near Lubbock, Texas, while roadways become flooded and flight delays mounted around Houston. The threat of damaging storms will continue into Tuesday night, forecasters warn. 20 Entries. 7 minutes ago. Flooding prompts rescue responses in Harris County. By Thomas Leffler, AccuWeather digital journalist.
crossroadstoday.com
RAW: TX:SEVERE WX-POSSIBILE TORNADO DAMAGE
crossroadstoday.com
"CATASTROPHIC" DAMAGE AFTER STORMS HIT TEXAS (4:00AMET)
WATCH LIVE | Confirmed tornado on ground in Southeast Texas headed toward Orange
BEAUMONT, Texas — With multiple Southeast Texas counties and other counties across the state under tornado watches and warnings Tuesday, officials are warning residents to take necessary precaution. A tornado is on the ground near Taylor Landing in Southeast Texas. A squall line of thunderstorms, some possibly severe, is...
El Paso News
Rain Mixes to Light Snow Monday Evening; Rapid Plunge in Temperature — Your 9-Day Forecast
Except for my Buffalo Bills losing today in the playoffs (yes, I’m a huge fan even though I have never actually watched a game), it was a beautiful day with a high of 56. A Winter Weather Advisory is posted for the mountains of southern New Mexico starting at noon through Tuesday 6 AM. Even El Paso and Las Cruces could see some light snow tomorrow evening. Here’s your forecast…
easttexasradio.com
Winter Weather Advisory For Parts Of The Area
Winter Weather Advisory in Bluish-Purple Shaded Area. Wind Advisory in Tan. Winter Weather Advisory Remains In Effect from Noon today until Midnight Tonight. * WHAT – Expect wet snow, with total accumulations of less. than three inches possible, mainly on elevated and grassy. surfaces. * WHERE – Western north...
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Texas history
Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
ktalnews.com
TxDOT prepares for possible snow or sleet
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texas Department of Transportation is keeping a close eye on the roads as heavy weather moves through the area. TxDOT urges drivers to stay off the roads if possible and if you must get to out slow down and buckle up. The department has...
colemantoday.com
Needed Rain Now Likely Monday Night and Tuesday - Low Snow Chance
From KOXE Meteorologist Randy Turner - This coming Tuesday will likely be a cold, rainy and windy day in our part of Texas. But will it snow? (read on) What to Expect - A vigorous upper level low will track out of the southwestern U.S. Monday and cross our region of Texas on Tuesday. As a result, rain is very likely starting Monday night and through much of Tuesday. Tuesday morning looks to be our prime time for rain.
iheart.com
'Hazardous' Winter Storm On Its Way To Texas, But Will It Snow?
A "hazardous" winter storm is expected to bring rain and wintry precipitation to Texas early next week, but can we expect snow?. Some models indicate there's a possibility of snow Tuesday (January 24), but the reality is that temperatures will drop into the 40s for most of the day and we'll be stuck with just cold rain in North Texas, WFAA reports. Sleet mixing with cold rain could also happen. Tuesday night, drier, colder air will move into the region and temperatures could get close to freezing.
5newsonline.com
Winter storm to hit Arkansas next week | How much snow?
ARKANSAS, USA — The end of January will bring a winter storm to Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma, with some spots picking up a few inches of snowfall by Wednesday morning. This will be a very wet snow, however the latest timing may bring in a longer window of wintry mix, which may reduce snowfall totals, especially in lower elevations.
