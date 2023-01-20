Read full article on original website
PBS N.C. to launch season 5 of "NCIMPACT" Feb. 5; Series explores how communities across the state strive to find shared solutions for today’s biggest challenges
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK — PBS North Carolina and the UNC School of Government announce the premiere of the fifth season of the original weekly series ncIMPACT. Hosted by UNC Professor Anita Brown-Graham, ncIMPACT visits communities, organizations and businesses across North Carolina that are developing creative solutions to critical issues like health care, education, employment, the economy and the environment. The new season debuts Friday, February 3, 7:30 PM, on PBS NC and the PBS Video App. Support for season five is provided by UNC Health.
New year, new career: N.C. Ferry Division to host four career events
MANNS HARBOR – People throughout Eastern North Carolina will have a chance to embark on a rewarding career as the North Carolina Ferry Division hosts a series of four career events to find qualified applicants to staff its ferries, terminals and shipyard. “There has never been a better time...
