RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK — PBS North Carolina and the UNC School of Government announce the premiere of the fifth season of the original weekly series ncIMPACT. Hosted by UNC Professor Anita Brown-Graham, ncIMPACT visits communities, organizations and businesses across North Carolina that are developing creative solutions to critical issues like health care, education, employment, the economy and the environment. The new season debuts Friday, February 3, 7:30 PM, on PBS NC and the PBS Video App. Support for season five is provided by UNC Health.

