kicks96news.com
Medical Marijuana Cards Activated As Dispensaries Prepare to Open
With dispensaries across Mississippi getting ready to start selling medical marijuana, people who’ve been approved to buy it will be ready. The Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance says the Department of Health has activated the ID cards that patients will use. About 1,850 patients have received ID cards. MCPA expects the dispensaries to open one-by-one with a limited selection of products. The state has licensed 163 dispensaries in 32 counties.
WAPT
First medical marijuana sold in Mississippi
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. — History was made Wednesday in Brookhaven. The Cannabis Company was the first dispensary in Mississippi to sell medical marijuana — but not without a few growing pains. The sale was delayed Wednesday afternoon at the dispensary on Brookway Boulevard because of what officials believe was a problem between a point of sale system MERTC, a National company that tracks cannabis from seed to sale.
WLBT
Medical marijuana expected to hit some store shelves by Friday
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s been nearly a year since Gov. Tate Reeves signed medical marijuana into law, but patients in Mississippi still aren’t able to access the product. That could all change this week when marijuana is set to hit dispensary shelves. Shop owners and their patients...
Mississippi directory created for medical cannabis practitioners
The Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance has announced a new directory listing service for statewide medical cannabis practitioners to reach eligible medical cannabis patients. Each month MCPA has thousands of patients searching the website for information on becoming a medical cannabis patient in Mississippi and looking for medical cannabis practitioners who can certify them for medical cannabis use.
mageenews.com
WLBT
City Council clears way for marijuana cultivator to come to Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson City Council has cleared the way for a marijuana cultivator to locate in Ward 2. On Monday, the council voted unanimously to approve a rezoning request from David Spradlin to bring in the business to 1369 College Hill Dr. “We searched all over the...
WAPT
mpbonline.org
WAPT
WAPT
WAPT
WAPT
WLBT
WAPT
WDAM-TV
