With dispensaries across Mississippi getting ready to start selling medical marijuana, people who’ve been approved to buy it will be ready. The Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance says the Department of Health has activated the ID cards that patients will use. About 1,850 patients have received ID cards. MCPA expects the dispensaries to open one-by-one with a limited selection of products. The state has licensed 163 dispensaries in 32 counties.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO