1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Person in custody in Planned Parenthood arson investigation, formally charged by feds
PEORIA, Ill. – A suspect is now in custody for a recent fire at Planned Parenthood of Peoria. Tyler Massengill, 32, of Chillicothe, was arrested Tuesday by Peoria Police. He was charged Wednesday by federal prosecutors with the federal equivalent of an Aggravated Arson charge, “Malicious Use of Fire and an Explosive to Damage, and Attempt to Damage, Property Used In and Affecting Interstate Commerce.”
1470 WMBD
Man, indicted for murder, now charged in third separate case
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man charged with one of the city’s homicides from last year, has been indicted by a grand jury for the third time in the last month on separate cases. This time, a grand jury Tuesday filed two counts of Home Invasion, and single...
wcbu.org
FBI: Peoria Planned Parenthood arson suspect in custody
A suspect in this month's arson fire at the Peoria Planned Parenthood is in custody. FBI Springfield spokeswoman Rebecca Cramblit confirms a suspect was arrested by Peoria police officers. "FBI Springfield will file a complaint to formally arrest him on federal charges today," she said. Cramblit declined to release the...
starvedrock.media
Man Who Allegedly Charged At Streator Officer With A Knife Appears In Court
Bond has been set at $50,000 for the man accused of coming at a Streator police officer with a knife. Thirty-one-year-old Jacob Thompson of Streator was in front of judge Wednesday officially being charged with aggravated assault to a peace officer. Late Monday morning, a Streator police officer shot and injured Thompson who was allegedly armed with a knife while at a park. The shooting reportedly occurred after Thompson charged at the officer and pinned him against a squad car. The officer then allegedly shot Thompson in the right hip and below the right armpit.
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois father indicted for allegedly fracturing son’s skull
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A Hanna City father has been indicted by a grand jury for allegedly fracturing the skull of his young son in early January. 21-year-old Alexander King was indicted Tuesday on one count of aggravated battery and one count of aggravated domestic battery in regards to an incident on or around Jan. 2 that resulted in the fracturing of his son’s skull.
Central Illinois Proud
Nine arrested in PPD’s latest directed patrol
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department announced Wednesday that they arrested nine individuals, impounded six vehicles, and seized illegal drugs and currency during a directed patrol Tuesday. According to a press release, officers also conducted 52 vehicle stops, issued numerous citations and warnings, and issued 13 tickets.
wcbu.org
Q&A: Peoria Police Chief Echevarria discusses 2022 drops in homicides, gun violence
Homicides and gun violence are trending down in Peoria, according to police department figures. There hasn’t been a homicide within city limits in more than two months. This comes as Peoria finished 2022 with 24 homicides, down from a peak of 33 the year before. Total shooting incidents fell...
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois woman indicted with 4 counts of burglary in 5 days at Bartonville KFC
BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD)– A Peoria woman has been charged with burglary at the Bartonville KFC on four different occasions. According to a Grand Jury press release, 32-year-old Rachel Sansale was arrested for four burglary attempts between Oct. 10 and Oct. 14 at the KFC on Washington St, Bartonville. All...
1470 WMBD
Woman, convicted of murder, granted new trial by appellate court
PEORIA, Ill. – An Illinois appellate court is siding with a Peoria woman’s request for a new trial on murder charges. The Third District Appellate court ruled Thursday Sheyanah Lee, 35, should get the new trial she wants. Lee claimed ineffective counsel led to her being convicted of...
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE- Man taken into custody regarding Peoria Heights shots fired incident
UPDATE (4:00 p.m.) — Peoria Heights Police have made one arrest in connection to a shots fired incident on Tuesday. A man was taken into custody and charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, reckless discharge, possession of a firearm with no FOID, possession of ammunition with no FOID, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
Central Illinois Proud
Suspect in ‘good condition’ after officer-involved shooting
STREATOR, Ill. (WMBD) — A suspect is recovering in a Peoria hospital after being shot twice in an officer-involved shooting in Streator late Monday morning. According to Streator Police Chief John Franklin, officers responded to a call regarding a man armed with a knife in a park on Wisconsin and Elm. Officers arrived just after 11:30 a.m. and the shooting occurred at 11:37 a.m.
25newsnow.com
2 Peorian brothers indicted on PPP-related fraud
PEORIA (25 News Now) - 2 brothers from Peoria were charged by a grand jury Wednesday with wire fraud and making false statements relating to the Paycheck Protection program and unemployment insurance benefits. The Department of Justice says Derek Griffin, 35, was charged with four counts of wire fraud and...
starvedrock.media
Streator Meth Dealer Sent Back To Prison
A convicted felon from Streator is headed back to prison. Thirty-nine-year-old Steven Bottoms has been sentenced to 4 years in a state lockup for dealing meth. In exchange for his guilty plea, a second meth dealing count was dropped. The drug sale happened in May involving informants with the Tri-DENT task force.
25newsnow.com
Hope for Heaven: Peoria woman beats odds after devastating crash
PEORIA (25 News Now) - “A low chance of survival.” That’s what doctors said about a Peoria woman earlier this month after a crash that could have taken her life. Now, her family is coping with the aftermath, and what happens next. According to Illinois State Police,...
1027superhits.com
UPDATE: Homicide investigated in West Peoria, victim identified
WEST PEORIA, Ill. – Authorities have identified the victim of Sunday’s fatal shooting of a Decatur man in West Peoria. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood identifies the victim as Stashaun Wheeler, but says preliminary autopsy results won’t be available until Tuesday. Wheeler was shot by two people...
Galesburg man facing slew of drug and weapons charges after shooting at a residence
Shortly after 6:00 pm on Tuesday, Galesburg Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Pine Street for reports of a 21-year-old Galesburg man firing a gun at a residence. Just before 8:00 pm, police were notified of the suspect vehicle from the incident being parked at a pump at Shell Express with an intoxicated male driver. Police arrived and with guns drawn, ordered the male driver out of the vehicle and he was secured into handcuffs. Officers could smell fresh raw cannabis emitting from the vehicle, and the man admitted to having “weed” in the car, according to police reports. During a search of the vehicle, officers found 50 grams of raw cannabis, a digital scale, 7.5 grams of methamphetamine, two cell phones, $670 in cash, and a 9mm handgun with five rounds of ammunition that matched the original shooting report. The man was uncooperative with police saying he’s been at home all night. The man was charged with Armed Violence, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Violation of the FOID Card Act, Possession of Meth, Possession of Meth with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Cannabis, and Possession of Cannabis with intent to deliver.
1470 WMBD
Peoria Police looking for armed robbery suspect
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect from a Friday night armed robbery incident. Authorities say the incident occurred at around 5:52 P.M. in the area of Main and SW Jefferson Streets. Police arrived on the scene and located the...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man arrested on multiple gun charges
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was arrested on multiple gun charges during a traffic stop near Mission Road and Newman Parkway at 2:14 a.m. Friday. According to a Peoria police press release, 39-year-old Jason Vance was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card, possession of a stolen firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, driving on a suspended license and two warrants on file.
Coroner identifies man in fatal McLean Co. crash
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder has identified the 29-year-old man who died in a fatal crash on Route 24. Conner M. McHale of Normal, Ill., died from multiple blunt injuries after his pickup truck collided with an SUV. The crash happened on Route 24 at 2480 East between Gridley […]
25newsnow.com
Investigation ongoing after early Sunday morning homicide in West Peoria
WEST PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the Casey’s Gas Station at 2114 W. Farmington Road in West Peoria shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday morning to reports of a male shot in the parking lot. In a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office...
