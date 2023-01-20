ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

1470 WMBD

UPDATE: Person in custody in Planned Parenthood arson investigation, formally charged by feds

PEORIA, Ill. – A suspect is now in custody for a recent fire at Planned Parenthood of Peoria. Tyler Massengill, 32, of Chillicothe, was arrested Tuesday by Peoria Police. He was charged Wednesday by federal prosecutors with the federal equivalent of an Aggravated Arson charge, “Malicious Use of Fire and an Explosive to Damage, and Attempt to Damage, Property Used In and Affecting Interstate Commerce.”
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Man, indicted for murder, now charged in third separate case

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man charged with one of the city’s homicides from last year, has been indicted by a grand jury for the third time in the last month on separate cases. This time, a grand jury Tuesday filed two counts of Home Invasion, and single...
PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

FBI: Peoria Planned Parenthood arson suspect in custody

A suspect in this month's arson fire at the Peoria Planned Parenthood is in custody. FBI Springfield spokeswoman Rebecca Cramblit confirms a suspect was arrested by Peoria police officers. "FBI Springfield will file a complaint to formally arrest him on federal charges today," she said. Cramblit declined to release the...
PEORIA, IL
starvedrock.media

Man Who Allegedly Charged At Streator Officer With A Knife Appears In Court

Bond has been set at $50,000 for the man accused of coming at a Streator police officer with a knife. Thirty-one-year-old Jacob Thompson of Streator was in front of judge Wednesday officially being charged with aggravated assault to a peace officer. Late Monday morning, a Streator police officer shot and injured Thompson who was allegedly armed with a knife while at a park. The shooting reportedly occurred after Thompson charged at the officer and pinned him against a squad car. The officer then allegedly shot Thompson in the right hip and below the right armpit.
STREATOR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois father indicted for allegedly fracturing son’s skull

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A Hanna City father has been indicted by a grand jury for allegedly fracturing the skull of his young son in early January. 21-year-old Alexander King was indicted Tuesday on one count of aggravated battery and one count of aggravated domestic battery in regards to an incident on or around Jan. 2 that resulted in the fracturing of his son’s skull.
HANNA CITY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Nine arrested in PPD’s latest directed patrol

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department announced Wednesday that they arrested nine individuals, impounded six vehicles, and seized illegal drugs and currency during a directed patrol Tuesday. According to a press release, officers also conducted 52 vehicle stops, issued numerous citations and warnings, and issued 13 tickets.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Woman, convicted of murder, granted new trial by appellate court

PEORIA, Ill. – An Illinois appellate court is siding with a Peoria woman’s request for a new trial on murder charges. The Third District Appellate court ruled Thursday Sheyanah Lee, 35, should get the new trial she wants. Lee claimed ineffective counsel led to her being convicted of...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

UPDATE- Man taken into custody regarding Peoria Heights shots fired incident

UPDATE (4:00 p.m.) — Peoria Heights Police have made one arrest in connection to a shots fired incident on Tuesday. A man was taken into custody and charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, reckless discharge, possession of a firearm with no FOID, possession of ammunition with no FOID, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
PEORIA HEIGHTS, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Suspect in ‘good condition’ after officer-involved shooting

STREATOR, Ill. (WMBD) — A suspect is recovering in a Peoria hospital after being shot twice in an officer-involved shooting in Streator late Monday morning. According to Streator Police Chief John Franklin, officers responded to a call regarding a man armed with a knife in a park on Wisconsin and Elm. Officers arrived just after 11:30 a.m. and the shooting occurred at 11:37 a.m.
STREATOR, IL
25newsnow.com

2 Peorian brothers indicted on PPP-related fraud

PEORIA (25 News Now) - 2 brothers from Peoria were charged by a grand jury Wednesday with wire fraud and making false statements relating to the Paycheck Protection program and unemployment insurance benefits. The Department of Justice says Derek Griffin, 35, was charged with four counts of wire fraud and...
PEORIA, IL
starvedrock.media

Streator Meth Dealer Sent Back To Prison

A convicted felon from Streator is headed back to prison. Thirty-nine-year-old Steven Bottoms has been sentenced to 4 years in a state lockup for dealing meth. In exchange for his guilty plea, a second meth dealing count was dropped. The drug sale happened in May involving informants with the Tri-DENT task force.
STREATOR, IL
25newsnow.com

Hope for Heaven: Peoria woman beats odds after devastating crash

PEORIA (25 News Now) - “A low chance of survival.” That’s what doctors said about a Peoria woman earlier this month after a crash that could have taken her life. Now, her family is coping with the aftermath, and what happens next. According to Illinois State Police,...
PEORIA, IL
1027superhits.com

UPDATE: Homicide investigated in West Peoria, victim identified

WEST PEORIA, Ill. – Authorities have identified the victim of Sunday’s fatal shooting of a Decatur man in West Peoria. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood identifies the victim as Stashaun Wheeler, but says preliminary autopsy results won’t be available until Tuesday. Wheeler was shot by two people...
WEST PEORIA, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man facing slew of drug and weapons charges after shooting at a residence

Shortly after 6:00 pm on Tuesday, Galesburg Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Pine Street for reports of a 21-year-old Galesburg man firing a gun at a residence. Just before 8:00 pm, police were notified of the suspect vehicle from the incident being parked at a pump at Shell Express with an intoxicated male driver. Police arrived and with guns drawn, ordered the male driver out of the vehicle and he was secured into handcuffs. Officers could smell fresh raw cannabis emitting from the vehicle, and the man admitted to having “weed” in the car, according to police reports. During a search of the vehicle, officers found 50 grams of raw cannabis, a digital scale, 7.5 grams of methamphetamine, two cell phones, $670 in cash, and a 9mm handgun with five rounds of ammunition that matched the original shooting report. The man was uncooperative with police saying he’s been at home all night. The man was charged with Armed Violence, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Violation of the FOID Card Act, Possession of Meth, Possession of Meth with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Cannabis, and Possession of Cannabis with intent to deliver.
GALESBURG, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria Police looking for armed robbery suspect

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect from a Friday night armed robbery incident. Authorities say the incident occurred at around 5:52 P.M. in the area of Main and SW Jefferson Streets. Police arrived on the scene and located the...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria man arrested on multiple gun charges

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was arrested on multiple gun charges during a traffic stop near Mission Road and Newman Parkway at 2:14 a.m. Friday. According to a Peoria police press release, 39-year-old Jason Vance was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card, possession of a stolen firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, driving on a suspended license and two warrants on file.
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Coroner identifies man in fatal McLean Co. crash

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder has identified the 29-year-old man who died in a fatal crash on Route 24. Conner M. McHale of Normal, Ill., died from multiple blunt injuries after his pickup truck collided with an SUV. The crash happened on Route 24 at 2480 East between Gridley […]
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL

