Doja Cat, Kylie Jenner Stun at Schiaparelli
The buzz ahead of Monday morning’s Schiaparelli show was that she had been in makeup since 5 a.m., and that the look would be spectacular. The she in question was Doja Cat, and when the rapper arrived she didn’t disappoint with 30,000 red Swarovski crystals that had been hand-applied covering her face, head and arms. Her dramatic entrance prompted wows through the crowd. More from WWDIris Van Herpen Couture Spring 2023Maison Margiela RTW Fall 2023Nahmias Men's Fall 2023 Doja Cat’s been upping the ante with eclectic makeup looks each season, and this intricate assembly matched the silk faille bustier, hand-knit skirr of...
Lip gloss nails are the newest TikTok trend and JLo's nail artist just showed how to create them at home
Lip gloss nails are taking the manicure world by storm...
Fans Think Selena Gomez Had ‘Cat Eye Surgery’ After Her Appearance At The Golden Globes
Actress and singer Selena Gomez, 30, has a huge fan base thanks to her impressive career in Hollywood. However, public scrutiny comes with fame. The “Same Old Love” singer has faced plastic surgery rumors a few times throughout her career—including when she made a public joke onstage at the 2022 SAG Awards about getting botox. And, after the 2023 Golden Globes, some Reddit users pointed out how different Gomez looked. Some even speculated that she got cat eye surgery!
TikTok's "Flip and Claw Clip" Ponytail Hack Is a Game Changer
WHAT DO WE THINK?! I love it💗🫶🏼🧡✨ #hairtok #easyhairstyles #viralhairstyles #cleangirl #cleangirlaesthetic #trending #viral #dayinmylife #grwm #schoolhairstyles #viralponytail #clawcliphairstyles #amazonfinds #amazon #thatgirl #healthyhair #hairhack #longhair #hairinspo. A claw-clip ponytail hack is going viral on TikTok. All you need to try it out are a claw...
I shave my face everyday — and people on TikTok can’t believe it
She’s here to shave the world. One woman on TikTok said that she shaves her face everyday and sees a ton of benefits from the routine, but some users simply can’t believe it. Mary, who goes by the username @marydpl on the social media platform, shared her process in a viral video that currently has over 173,000 views. She explained that shaving is good for moving dead skin cells and oils off the face, and, as bonus, it makes her makeup apply more smoothly. In the video, Mary showed a bag of brand-new, disposable razors from Gillette, and explained that she uses a...
Kylie Jenner Stuns In Blue Tulle Coat Gown In Paris After Posting 1st Photos Of Son Aire
Kylie Jenner, 25, came to slay at Paris Fashion Week. The Kylie Cosmetics founder looked absolutely gorgeous for the Maison Margiela show on Sunday, Jan. 22 as she arrived in a blue tulle jacket that appeared to be a dress over top latex lingerie. She paired the fabulous ensemble with a lavender colored bag and bejeweled rhinestone pumps. Kylie kept her signature raven hued hair back in a simple ponytail and opted for a neutral, glowy makeup look to allow her ensemble to take center stage.
Jennifer Coolidge and Jennifer Lopez's viral TikTok "Screaming" takes over the internet
Jennifer Coolidge has, at long last, become a member of TikTok, and none other than Jennifer Lopez will be collaborating with her on creating her first music video for the platform.
This Eye Makeup Mistake May Be Making You Look Older, MUAs Warn
While eye makeup products have the power to take years off your look and highlight your best features, they could also accidentally emphasize crow’s feet and other signs of aging around the eyes. We checked in with celebrity and professional makeup artists for tips and suggestions regarding avoiding looking older than 40 with common, easy-to-make makeup mistakes. Alyssia Chang, a makeup artist with Prevail Beauty, and Ashunta Sheriff, an Emmy-nominated celebrity makeup artist, told us all about the one makeup mistake that instantly ages women over 40. They said that not applying too much eyeliner can actually make you look older. Read more below!
This Couple's RV Is Basically a Mansion on Wheels and TikTok is Obsessed
Three words: Tiny living goals!
Elite Daily
Kendall Jenner’s Master Bedroom Is A Trendy, Serene Sanctuary
Kendall Jenner is all about wellness these days. Whether she’s tending to her mental health through meditation, experimenting with futuristic wellness gadgets, or sinking into her gold bathtub for some “me time,” her LA mansion is designed to be the ultimate peaceful retreat. Her house is surrounded by lush mountains, with large windows that fill the halls with sunshine, so it’s unsurprising the the interiors reflect the calm environment with natural tones and textures. She also incorporates art that glows with pink light throughout her home for cozy mood lighting when she unwinds at night. Jenner welcomed Poosh inside to photograph her master bedroom and we found tons of Kendall Jenner bedroom decor dupes to match her home’s chill vibes.
Watch Little Girl’s Reaction to Getting Custom Wig After Losing Hair to Alopecia
Her face says it all
Jennifer Lopez Shows Us How to Do the Lip Gloss Nails Trend
These days the beauty landscape is a particularly dewy one—especially for Jennifer Lopez. From glazed-donut skin and nails (thanks, Hailey Bieber) to winter-weather-inspired highlighter, matte has been traded in for finishes that feel glassy, glossy, and luxurious. The latest iteration? Lip gloss nails, a TikTok trend deftly adapted over...
Hailey Bieber Upgrades Motorcycle Style With Baggy Low-Rise Jeans & Chunky Loafers
Hailey Bieber put an edgy finish on her latest street-style ensemble while out in New York City on Jan 23. The supermodel was spotted arriving at NBC alongside her friend and singer Justine Skye. For the outing, Bieber wore an oversized motorcycle jacket with a simple black T-shirt. The Rhode Skin founder teamed her tops with baggy low-rise denim jeans. To amp up her look, she covered her eyes with small black rectangle sunglasses and continued to accessorize with chunky gold square earrings and a black leather shoulder bag. Bieber parted her hair in the middle and styled her new fresh-cut bob...
Twitch influencer Jessica Fernandez films man staring at her ‘like a piece of meat’ at the gym
A female Twitch streamer has gone viral after posting a video of a “feral” gym-goer staring at her “like a piece of meat” during a workout. Jessica Fernandez, a video game and lifestyle content creator with nearly 56,000 followers on Twitch and 10,000 subscribers on YouTube, posted the video on Twitter last week where it has since been viewed 2.6 million times. “This guy kept making me extremely uncomfortable at the gym,” she wrote. “This is why I’ll end up crying on stream [because] I feel so grossed out at times with the amount of sexualization I experience. Hopefully, this spreads awareness for girls who...
The Brides Wore Custom Cowboy-Inspired Outfits for Their Fall Wedding in the Hudson Valley
Kelsey Randall and Perry Fuchs first met in 2018 at a 12-step recovery program. For two years, they remained friendly while working on their sobriety—but in June 2020, when meetings moved over Zoom, Perry decided to ping Kelsey over the chat and asked her if she’d like to get a socially-distanced coffee in a park. They did, and a whirlwind romance followed. “We went through so much together just in that first year—the global pandemic, a major career switch for Perry, the loss of my best friend to cancer, loved ones relapsing, and supporting each other’s recovery,” says Kelsey. “We both knew this was the real deal.”
buckinghamshirelive.com
Baker creates amazing 2D cakes that look like they are straight from a cartoon
A part-time baker creates epic 2D cakes that look like they are straight out of a cartoon. Amy Bicknell, 44, was inspired to create her own cartoon cake after spotting a picture of one on Instagram. The first cake she made proved challenging as she doesn’t normally work with fondant...
talentrecap.com
Britney Spears Shocks Fans Upon Sudden Change of Name to River Red
Britney Spears has recently sparked concern over cryptic posts on her Instagram, claiming that she’s changed her name to River Red. She also got her fans intrigued about her new tattoo which was assumed to be about her ex Justin Timberlake. Britney Spears Claims that She Changed Her Name...
Jessie James Decker Reveals How She's Mastered the Art of Ignoring Mom-Shamers
Watch: Jessie James Decker Defends Her Kids' Abs After Online Criticism. Jessie James Decker isn't messing around when it comes to her family. The "Should Have Known Better" singer recently shared insight into how she tackles online critics, especially if social media comments are geared toward her and Eric Decker's three kids—Vivianne, 8, Eric Jr., 7, and Forrest, 4.
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: A $50 Hack Turns This Plain Glass IKEA Cabinet into a High-End Statement Piece
Sarah is a staff writer at Apartment Therapy. She completed her MA in journalism at the University of Missouri and has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Belmont University. Past writing and editing stops include HGTV Magazine, Nashville Arts Magazine, and several outlets local to her hometown, Columbia, Missouri. published...
Kylie Jenner Slammed for Wearing ‘Noose-Like’ Necklace at Paris Fashion Week: ‘This Is So Disgusting’
Another fashion faux pas. Kylie Jenner is being slammed for wearing Givenchy's controversial noose-inspired necklace during her visit to Paris Fashion Week, on the same day she outraged fans by donning a dress with a life-like lion's head on it. The cosmetics mogul, 25, stepped out for dinner on Monday, January 23, wearing the questionable...
