CWC-Small All Conference Football Team Headlined by Assumption: Leberg(Off POY) Moyer(Def POY) Sullivan(Coach of the Year)

Wausau West Girls Earn Road Win at Lakeland
Wausau West defeated Lakeland in nonconference girls basketball, 78-71. Lexie White led Wausau West with 24 points. Kelly Kray had 12 rebounds and White pulled down 10 rebounds for the Warriors. Julianna Ouimette had 25 points, 9 assists and 5 steals to lead Lakeland. Lakeland scoring: J. Ouimette 25, Quade...
Rochester, Trunkel and Opelt Combine for 56 Points in Neillsville’s Win over Greenwood
Neillsville trounced Greenwood in Cloverbelt Girls Basketball by a score of 73-8. Neillsville scoring: Rochester 18, Langreck 6, Subke 4, Trunkel 14, Opelt 24, Kuhn 3, Ormond 4. Greenwood scoring: Wuethrich 3, Trampush 3, Reiff 2.
Weyauwega-Fremont Pulls Away to Claim Win over Almond-Bancroft
Weyauwega-Fremont pulled away from Almond-Bancroft, earning a 58-37 win. T.J. Lamb led A-B with 19 points. Almond-Bancroft scoring: Dernbach 2, Lamb 19, Phillip 11, Stiles 1, Miner 4.
Neillsville at the Top: Cloverbelt Conference East Girls Basketball Standings, January 22
Neillsville at the Top: Cloverbelt Conference East Girls Basketball Standings, January 22
Medford on Top: Great Northern Conference Boys Basketball Standings, January 22
Medford on Top: Great Northern Conference Boys Basketball Standings, January 22
Big Second Half Advantage Gives Auburndale Win Over Stratford
Auburndale trailed by 6 at the half before storming back after intermission to claim a 60-47 Marawood Conference Boys Basketball victory. Stratford scoring: Schueller 9, Seitz 18, Wrensch 3, Bruesewitz 6, Hadlock 2, Schmidt 9.
Owen-Withee Boys Pick Apart Abbotsford
Owen-Withee methodically pulled away from Abbotsford in nonconference boys basketball, picking up a. Abbotsford scoring: Gomez 3, B. Diedrich 12, Bautista 3, Faber 3, Schindler 2, Brodhagen 2, Bargender 4, A. Diedrich 4. Owen-Withee Scoring: Ackerman 4, Hatlestad3, Sowieja 2, Amacher 15, Henke 4, Klabon 19, Weiler 2, Sherwood 4,...
Cyclones split series with Oregon
(Wausau, WI) –The Wausau Cyclones took on the Oregon Tradesmen over the weekend as the Cyclones took on the first-place team in the Central Division. Wausau won 6-2 Friday night and lost 3-2 on Saturday in front of a sold-out Marathon Park Ice Arena crowd. Friday night, Wausau got...
Athens at the Top: Marawood Conference North Boys Basketball Standings, January 22
Athens at the Top: Marawood Conference North Boys Basketball Standings, January 22
Wisconsin Dells, Wautoma in the Lead: South Central Conference Boys Basketball Standings, January 22
Wisconsin Dells, Wautoma in the Lead: South Central Conference Boys Basketball Standings, January 22
Auburndale Girls Edged by Bonduel
Bonduel edged Auburndale in nonconference girls basketball, 57-53. Auburndale scoring: G. Krings 15, M. Krings 4, Grimm 13, Ertl 4, Schulte 4, Aue 14.
Marshfield(5th) and Wisconsin Rapids(8th) Ranked Among State’s Best in Wisconsin Grappler Team Rankings
WisconsinGrappler.com latest team wrestling rankings find two Wisconsin Valley Conference rivals ranked among the state's best. In Division 1, Marshfield is ranked 5th and Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln is ranked #8.
Athens Boys Race Past Abbotsford
The Athens boys raced past Abbotsford in Marawood Conference North Basketball, 86-37. Aiden Janke led four Bluejays in double figures with 22 points. Andrew Schaer had 20 points and Connor Sheahan chipped in with 18 points. Janke and Sheahan pulled down 15 and 9 rebounds, respectively, for Athens. Athens scoring:...
Shiocton at the Top: Central Wisconsin Conference East Boys Basketball Standings, January 22
Shiocton at the Top: Central Wisconsin Conference East Boys Basketball Standings, January 22
Medford Boys Win 5th Straight, Downs Menomonie
The Medford Raider Boys Basketball Team got its 5th straight win with a 64-41 road win over Menomonie on Tuesday night. Medford had four in double figures led by Logan Baumgartner with 16. Charlie Kleist added 12, Zach Rudolph with 12, and Ty Metz with 10. Medford is back on...
OnFocus Girls Basketball Computer Rankings, January 22: Neillsville, Assumption, Phillips, Athens and Cadott #1-5
OnFocus Girls Basketball Computer Rankings, January 22: Neillsville, Assumption, Phillips, Athens and Cadott #1-5
Citizens Police Academy Now Taking Applications
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – The Marshfield Police Department is now taking applications for its Citizens Police Academy program. They will hold classes on Wednesday evenings from 6:30 PM to 9:00 PM, beginning March 29, 2023, for eight (8) consecutive weeks ending on May 17, 2023. The goals of the...
