montgomeryplanning.org
Applications for Historic Preservation Tax Credits due to Montgomery Planning by April 1, 2023
Owners of historic properties may be eligible to receive a 25 percent tax credit for exterior home improvements; staff to hold tax credit open house on March 2. WHEATON, MD – The Montgomery County Planning Department, part of The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, is accepting applications from county property owners who may be eligible for a 25 percent property tax credit for restoring the exteriors of their historic structures during 2022. To be eligible for the Montgomery County Historic Preservation Tax Credit, the property must be listed in the Montgomery County Master Plan for Historic Preservation. Search our map of designated historic sites and districts to determine if your property is included.
Commercial Observer
ARLS Properties Starts Work on 35-Acre Mixed-Use Community in Bel Air, Md.
Baltimore-based developer ARLS Properties on Tuesday started construction of Bel Air Village, a 35-acre mixed-use community in Bel Air, Md. When completed, the development will include 115,000 square feet of office space, 252 multifamily units and 24 townhomes. A four-story multifamily building with 50 units will be the first property...
fox5dc.com
Future of I-270 expansion in limbo
NORTH POTOMAC, Md. - With a new governor in Maryland's statehouse, there are concerns plans to expand I-270 to ease congestion could be heading back to the drawing board. Montgomery County Council's president told FOX 5 he's talking to Governor Wes Moore about both 270 and the American Legion Bridge.
Gray Challenges Misconceptions About Stroke Recovery
Several months into his recovery from a mild stroke, D.C. Council member Vincent C. Gray recently doubled down on his assertion that Council Chairman Phil Mendelson and others have erroneously and unfairly underestimated his cognitive abilities. The post Gray Challenges Misconceptions About Stroke Recovery appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Trench collapses in Bethesda as workers dig for sewage line
BETHESDA, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service was at the site of trench collapse in Bethesda Tuesday morning. Pete Piringer, spokesman for MCFRS, tweeted that workers were digging for a sewage line in the 5300 block of Cromwell Dr. near Massachusetts Avenue when the 10-foot trench caved in. Piringer […]
cnsmaryland.org
Delegate looks to expand civil immunity for teachers
ANNAPOLIS, Maryland — School staff would receive protection from lawsuits stemming from discipling students under a proposed bill from Del. Robin Grammer, R-Baltimore, that is set to be heard in the General Assembly on Wednesday. “We have significant problems with public education,” Grammer told Capital News Service on Thursday....
WJLA
7News On Your Side presses management company for solutions to apartment problems
WASHINGTON (7News) — 7News On Your Side is continuing to push the management company of a northeast D.C. apartment complex for specific solutions to living condition concerns residents there have reached out to us about for the past year. Residents of the Lotus Square apartments on Kenilworth Avenue NE...
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Fire at Aviary Shelter/Coop
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a fire in the 3700blk of Kayson St, off Connecticut Avenue, in Wheaton-Glenmont on Tuesday around 11am. According to to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, the fire involved two sheds and an aviary shelter/coop, and was likely electrical in nature. The fire has been extinguished and all animals escaped unharmed. Damage is estimated to be ~$5,000 and “a few chickens/roosters(?) & ducks will be displaced.”
Bay Net
St. Mary’s County Farmers Markets Open For Winter
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – St. Mary’s County Government encourages all community members to visit the Barns at New Market and the Home Grown Farm Market this winter for locally grown and locally made products ranging from eggs, meats, and cheeses to soap, craft beverages, and baked goods. Barns at...
Maryland AG files complaint against recycling company for open dumping in Prince George’s County, Baltimore
Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown has filed a civil complaint, on behalf of the Maryland Department of the Environment, against World Recycling Company and three related entities.
housewivesoffrederickcounty.com
Golf Courses in Frederick Md
This site contains affiliate links. I may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. [View our Disclosure Policy Here]. There are 10 golf courses in Frederick, Md, each with it’s own personality and aesthetic beauty. In this post,...
addictedtovacation.com
5 Unique Day Trips Around Washington D.C. That Are Worth The Drive
There are hundreds of amazing day trips that you can take from the nation’s capital. Here are some fun and easy day trips from D.C. What are some cool day trips to take around Washington DC?. The best day trips from D.C. include Gunpowder Falls State Park, Monticello, Colonial...
This Huge Antique Shop in Maryland is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local antique shop can be a fun experience. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what sort of awesome antique items you'll find!
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Police to Host Cannabis Intoxication Impaired Driving Labs
The Montgomery County Department of Police will be holding cannabis intoxication impaired driving labs later this week at the Montgomery County Public Safety Training Academy in Montgomery Village. According to MCPD, “Montgomery County Department of Police’s Cannabis Intoxication Impaired Driving Labs are unique employee training programs that promote community engagement, increase citizen participation in understanding police activity, and work to enhance traffic safety while aiming to deter impaired driving.
Swastika Drawing Found On Montgomery County Middle School Desk
Anti-semitic imagery was found etched on a desk inside a Montgomery County middle school, authorities announced. A drawing of a swastika was found on a desk at Silver Creek Middle School on Saul Road in Kensington this week, prompting a response from the district and outrage in the community. "I...
bethesdamagazine.com
Antisemitic flyers left on synagogue members’ porches in Kensington
On Sunday morning, over a dozen Kensington community members woke up to discover antisemitic flyers had been left on their porches overnight, including several members of Temple Emanuel, the synagogue’s executive director Dianne Neiman confirmed to Bethesda Beat. The Anti-Defamation League and local law enforcement are investigating the incident,...
fox5dc.com
Crossing guard struck by vehicle in Bethesda
BETHESDA, Md. - Authorities say a crossing guard was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Montgomery County. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Pete Piringer said emergency crews were called to Bradley Boulevard near Ewing Drive in Bethesda just before 8:15 a.m. The crossing guard was being evaluated...
Wbaltv.com
Gov. Wes Moore emphasizes making service a priority in Maryland
RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — Newly inaugurated Gov. Wes Moore is calling for Maryland to be a "state of service." On Saturday, Moore shared his vision Saturday at Union Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Randallstown, echoing the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., saying: "Everybody can be great because anybody can serve."
Bay Net
Charles County Speed Camera Locations For The Weeks Of January 22-29
WALDORF, Md. – The Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced the automated speed enforcement cameras will be in the following school zones for the weeks of January 22 and January 29:. -Leonardtown Rd. at Thomas Stone High School. -Indian Head Hwy. at Smallwood Middle School. -Leonardtown Rd. at Grace...
Montgomery County Alcohol Beverage Services store gets upgrade
ROCKVILLE, Md. — One of the oldest and busiest Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS) stores in Montgomery County is re-opening after getting an upgrade. Montgomery County's Department of Alcohol Beverage Services is set to re-open its Montrose store under its upgraded retail concept, "Oak Barrel & Vine," at 9:45 a.m. on Jan. 27.
