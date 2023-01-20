Owners of historic properties may be eligible to receive a 25 percent tax credit for exterior home improvements; staff to hold tax credit open house on March 2. WHEATON, MD – The Montgomery County Planning Department, part of The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, is accepting applications from county property owners who may be eligible for a 25 percent property tax credit for restoring the exteriors of their historic structures during 2022. To be eligible for the Montgomery County Historic Preservation Tax Credit, the property must be listed in the Montgomery County Master Plan for Historic Preservation. Search our map of designated historic sites and districts to determine if your property is included.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 18 HOURS AGO