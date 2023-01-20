ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
linknky.com

Week 3 statewide Kentucky media prep basketball polls

Week three of the statewide media poll is out. The poll is formulated from 16 media members across the state of Kentucky, a member representing one of the 16 regions across the state. Below the statewide top 10 poll for boys and girls, you can see the top five from the Eighth, Ninth and 10th Region.
KENTUCKY STATE
linknky.com

Aviatra Accelerators hires new marketing strategist and program manager

Aviatra Accelerators, a nonprofit accelerator dedicated to empowering women-owned businesses, has hired a new marketing strategist and program manager. Jasmine Hughes, previously a marketing and relationship specialist for Covington-based design studio AGNT, has experience in marketing, sales, data analytics, relationship management, content creation and business development. “For 2023, we are...
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy