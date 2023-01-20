Read full article on original website
Related
linknky.com
Students present policy ideas to state about how to keep schools safe
Joud Dahleh, a student at the Ignite Institute in Boone County, told the media on Tuesday in Frankfort that even though she and her peers on the Commissioner’s Student Advisory Council are just students, they care about their education, and they want to stay safe inside their schools. Dahleh...
linknky.com
Week 3 statewide Kentucky media prep basketball polls
Week three of the statewide media poll is out. The poll is formulated from 16 media members across the state of Kentucky, a member representing one of the 16 regions across the state. Below the statewide top 10 poll for boys and girls, you can see the top five from the Eighth, Ninth and 10th Region.
linknky.com
Aviatra Accelerators hires new marketing strategist and program manager
Aviatra Accelerators, a nonprofit accelerator dedicated to empowering women-owned businesses, has hired a new marketing strategist and program manager. Jasmine Hughes, previously a marketing and relationship specialist for Covington-based design studio AGNT, has experience in marketing, sales, data analytics, relationship management, content creation and business development. “For 2023, we are...
Comments / 0