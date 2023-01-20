Read full article on original website
FDLTCC recognizing 2022 Minnesota Author Project Award-winner in public reception
CLOQUET, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Fond Du Lac Tribal and Community College (FDLTCC) will be hosting a free, public celebration to recognize a 2022 Minnesota Author Project Award-winning book published by the college. Bringing Joy: A Local Literary Welcome is an anthology of poetry and art created by...
BBB now accepting applications for scholarships
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Better Business Bureau Foundation (BBB) announced Monday they are now accepting applications for this year’s scholarship. The foundation, which serves Minnesota and North Dakota, is inviting high school students to apply for the 2023 Students of Integrity Scholarship. The essay-based scholarship is...
City by City: Superior, Red Cliff, Duluth
Superior, WI- The Superior Public library is celebrating local artists. The Love Your Local Artist Fundraiser will be back in-person after a two-year hiatus. The event is a celebration and a fundraiser: the library is celebrating local artists while registration fees and raffle proceeds go to help fund library projects all year long. This year’s event will be held on Friday, February 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. New this year will be the tiny art show! 50 mini canvases were given to the public and now their artwork will be on display at the event. Love Your Local Artist is held at the library and is free to attend.
Governor Walz to sign bill providing unemployment benefits for mine workers
ST. PAUL, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Wednesday, Governor Tim Walz will sign into law a bill extending unemployment benefits to mine workers. The bill, authored by Rep. Dave Lislegard of Aurora, offers an additional 26 weeks of benefits for more than 400 workers who were laid off due to the idling of Cliffs’ facilities in Silver Bay and Babbitt.
City by City: Minnesota, Hibbing, Duluth
Minnesota- The DNR is looking for public comment on deer populations statewide. January 23 begins the input period. There is an online questionnaire hunters can fill out, a webinar to attend and two public meetings. They are resetting goals for two areas this year, the East Central uplands which are areas to the south and east of Duluth including Carlton County, as well as the Sand Plains area with is in southern Minnesota. The webinar will be posted to the DNR webpage.
Dough for Uteroe: Supporting Duluth’s WE Health Clinic
ULUTH, MN. -- Dough for Uteroe, it was a fundraiser at Hoops Brewing to support the WE Health Clinic in Duluth. “This year we are doing it in the remembrance of Roe v Wade, but we are also doing it in its honor,” said Cassidy Thompson, a patient educator at WE Health Clinic. “Minnesota is the only abortion, along with Michigan, in the entire upper Midwest.”
No. 2 Hawks shutout Spartans in Superior; C-E-C beat Rock Ridge in overtime thriller 4-3
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After a tough loss on the road the Hermantown boys hockey team bounced back with an 11-0 win over Superior, while Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boys hockey took the trip to Virginia and left with a thrilling 4-3 victory. Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.
St. Louis County debuts online crime tracking map
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - St. Louis County residents now have a new tool to help them monitor crime in their neighborhoods. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday they have launched an online dashboard that shows where crime incidents have occurred. The map shows various types...
Bentleyville asking for community help creating 20th anniversary logo
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Bentleyville “Tour of Lights” is looking for the public’s help to help celebrate their 20th anniversary. On the organization’s Facebook page, they are asking the community to help create their 20th anniversary logo. It must include “20th anniversary” somewhere on...
Beargrease to hold cutest puppy contest Saturday
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The John Beargrease Dog Sled Marathon is hosting a contest to find the cutest puppy in the Twin Ports. The family-friendly event will take place on Saturday, January 28 at Fitger’s Historic Lakefront Hotel, located at 600 E. Superior Street in Duluth. Both...
South Shore improves to 13-1 with big win over Denfeld
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - South Shore made the trip from Port Wing, WI to Duluth and went home with a ‘W’ after a big 55-point win, 88-33 over the Hunters. Cardinals senior, Lily Truchon led all scorers with 36 points, followed by junior, Emily Montgomery who had 19.
Hawks soar above the Hunters, Superior battles and falls just short
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Hermantown Hawks Boy’s basketball team hosted the Denfeld Hunters on Tuesday night where the Hawks protected home court in a 94-55 victory over the Hunters. On the other side of the bridge, Superior hosted Eau Claire Memorial but fell in a nail...
Downtown Duluth opens voting for ‘Movies in the Park’ summer lineup
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Downtown Duluth organization is asking for your help creating this summer’s “Movies in the Park” lineup. The organization is asking the community to vote for what movies they want to see this summer. To vote, visit the Downtown Duluth Facebook...
Mirage Edge Hilltoppers in tight outing, 4-3
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Tuesday night in Hermantown, the third ranked Mirage Girl’s Hockey team welcomed in the number eleven Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers for a close battle at home and it was the Mirage who earned the 4-3 win over the Hilltoppers. Copyright 2023 Northern News...
Lake Superior Ice Fest returning to Barkers Island
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Lake Superior Ice Fest has some fun activities planned for the community. The two-day event, set for Friday, Jan. 27 and Saturday, Jan. 28, takes place annually at Barkers Island in Superior. Events will be across the island on both land and ice...
Come for the Artwork, Stay for the Dance: Simply Ballroom showcasing local artists
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - There was much more than just dancing happening at Simply Ballroom in Duluth this weekend. The dance training center holds an open house featuring different local artists on the walls of their studio once a month. Organizers said the artists often have different levels...
Two-time Beargrease champion Ryan Redington not competing in 2023 race
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The 2023 John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon kicks off on Sunday, and teams are putting in their final runs before race day. That includes the folks at Redington Mushing training in Brule, Wisconsin. This year the kennel will have two teams in the full...
Some light snow to start the week
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Today: Through most of our Monday we are looking at mostly cloudy skies overhead with with the possibility of a little bit of light snow here and there as a clipper passes through the region. Snow accumulations through the day today should be less than an 1″ for most across the Northland. Temperatures climb into upper 20s and lower 30s. Winds are out west between 5-15 MPH. Tonight, mostly cloudy skies prevail as temperatures fall back into the single digits and teens above zero.
