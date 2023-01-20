Read full article on original website
WILDCATS KEEP THEIR CLAWS ON THE TOP SPOT
CORTLAND OH- Everyone in the NE8 knows how hard it is to play in Lakeview. The small gym can get awfully hot and provide a massive home court advantage for the Bulldogs. The brand of defense Lakeview plays makes it even harder. Struthers learned that the hard way on Monday night as they had to use every ounce of energy to hold of the Bulldogs 42-32.
LISBON GIVES VALLEY THE BLUES
LISBON OH- Lisbon is on the rise. The Blue Devils have shaken off some mid season adversity and have quickly gotten themselves back to where they want to be. They came in to Tuesday’s game on a three game winning streak. Valley Christian was just as hot though, they had won 4 of their last 5. Something had to give, and Lisbon made sure it wasn’t on their side. In the clutch Lisbon came up the biggest plays. They went to overtime and got the 54-49 win.
THE NIGHTMARE ENDS IN HOWLAND
HOWLAND CENTER, OH – It had been a rough six-game losing streak for the Howland Tigers going into their game Tuesday with Youngstown East. In four of those games, they lost by five points or less. There was a totally different story against the Golden Bears. The Tigers would charge up for an 18-point halftime lead and would never look back as they picked up the 57-31 victory.
LEON’S GAME WINNER SHAKES UP THE NE8
GIRARD OH- South Range came in Tuesday as quite possibly the hottest team in the NE8. They had won 6 of their last 7 games. Girard on the other hand was trying to wash off a tough 2 point loss to Struthers on Friday. The Indians have been no stranger to close games either. They are used to it coming out their way. On this night, after Girard hit a free throw to take a 59-58 lead with a handful of seconds left Ayden Leon came down on the other end and hit a bucket to give South Range an exciting 60-59 win. It was the Raiders second game winning shot in 7 days.
LOWELLVILLE WAKES UP AND THEN TAKES OFF
BERLIN CENTER OH- It wasn’t the start that Lowellville imagined to the game on Tuesday, but they definitely finished it the right way. In Western Reserve a slightly short handed Blue Devils team was geared up for an upset. Their initial game plan to keep Lowellville out of the paint was working to perfection. The Rockets high powered offense was kept quiet for a big chunk of the first half. They only had 9 points in the first quarter. Their defense held strong though and didn’t let Reserve take advantage of their slow start. After leading 9-8 after one, Reserve opened the second on a 7-3 run taking a 15-12 lead with a Luke Henning three. Unfortunately for the Blue Devils, that three served as smelling salts for the Rockets. They went on a tear almost immediately ending the half on a 12-0 run to lead 24-15 at the break. The Rockets would continue that run into the second half as it extended to 28-2 to make their lead as big as 40-17. They’d go on to get a comfortable road win 58-29.
LEOPARDS SHINE ON SENIOR NIGHT
LOUISVILLE OH- Senior nights always bring up a vast array of emotions for every program. That is no different with Louisville. The Leopards honored their seniors on Monday night the best way they knew how, by beating a really tough opponent. A solid Strongsville came to town and had every intention on spoiling the party. The Leopards however would not be denied as they rushed off to a 53-46 win.
TIGERS CONTINUE TO BE THE CLASS OF THE MVAC
NEW MIDDLETOWN OH- It was another day, and another dominating performance inside the MVAC on Monday for Springfield. They traveled to Mineral Ridge for their second matchup with the Rams of the season. The contest was all Springfield from the jump as they strutted to a 55-33 win. The Tigers...
BLUE DEVILS WINNING STREAK MOVES TO 6
BERLIN CENTER, OH- The Western Reserve Blue Devils hosted the Lowellville Rockets in MVAC play on Monday night. The Blue Devils got off to a slow start, but a second half push increased the winning streak to 6 games. The Lowellville defense came up big time with a 3-2 zone...
REBELS KEEP THEIR EYE ON FIRST PLACE
BROOKFIELD OH- With three teams tied at the top coming in to Monday in the MVAC, everyone knew a lot of big games were on the horizon. In a game that would clear up a lot of the MVAC picture Crestview traveled to Brookfield for a battle of first place teams. The Rebels were trying to make it a season sweep of Brookfield and knock them out of the three way tie for first place. That is exactly what the Rebels were able to do as they controlled the tempo of the game en route to a 38-31 win.
GARFIELD MAKES ADJUSTMENTS AGAINST CHAMPION
WARREN OH- The first time Garfield and Champion met this season, the G-Men had to dodge a mighty upset bid. Champion scored 19 points in the third and pushed Garfield to the edge, even though they won the game, the Flashes made them sweat it out. On Monday when the two teams met again in Champion, Garfield would not let the team in purple gain momentum. They hit cruise control on their way to a 53-38 win.
POLAND GIRLS BASKETBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 3) WITH NICK BLANCH
POLAND OH- We are gliding down the final stretch of the basketball season, and here’s a news flash, Poland is right in the thick of relevancy on the girls side. After tons of questions on what the Bulldogs would look like without the players they graduated a year ago, Poland is still sitting on top of the NE8. It hasn’t been without adversity though. As head coach Nick Blanch says in this interview, it’s a long basketball season. If anyone thinks they are going to get through it without some dips, they are going to be shocked. Poland saw Girard give them their first conference loss of the season, and just their third conference loss as a member of the NE8. The Bulldogs didn’t sulk in despair however, they got right back on the horse and started winning again.
MCDONALD SERVES UP A WIN ON THE ROAD
The Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference (MVAC) has plenty of premier programs that make for a number of incredible conference matchups throughout the course of the regular season. The Scarlet Division side of the conference had another night of boys conference matchups on Tuesday night. Inside The Scarlet Division, The McDonald Blue Devils made the trip up to Atwater in their second bout of the year with Waterloo. Playing in plenty of nail-biters in recent seasons, three of the last five meetings between The Blue Devils and the Vikings have been decided by a single bucket prior to Tuesday.
GAULT GIVES LIONS DRAMATIC WIN IN CLEVELAND
CLEVELAND, OHIO- What a game it was that took place in the Rocket Mortgage Field House as the Badger Braves took on the Heartland Christian Lions. In what was a back and forth game, the Lions kept up with the Braves as Drew Gault was the leading man for the Lions with 19 points. Gault also had help from Jake Walker who put up 15 points. Duncan Moy went off for the Braves with 23 points and Brad Hamliton added another 14 points but it was not enough as Duncan Moy missed the final shot of the game and the Braves fell to the Lions 51-50.
BRAVES SHINE THE BRIGHTEST ON THE BIG STAGE
CLEVELAND,OHIO- The Badger Lady Braves took on the Heartland Christian Lady Lions in the Rocket Mortgage Field House. The Braves took off immediately as they were led by Katie Grexa, who dropped 20 points. The Braves kept the lions in control with their tough defensive play. Addison Thompson had impressive...
ARCHBISHOP HOBAN GIRLS BASKETBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 1) WITH PAMELA DAVIS
AKRON OH- A heartfelt welcome to the Archbishop Hoban Knights to the YSN family! In our first ever Coach’s Corner from Hoban we hear from girls hoops head coach Pamela Davis. Davis has ties to the valley as an Austintown Fitch and has taken the lessons learned with her on a fabulous coaching journey that has seen over 600 wins. In her fourth season at Hoban she has the Knights sitting at 10-7. They have won their first two games as members of the YSN family over Lutheran East and Notre Dame Academy out of Kentucky. Now they look ahead to senior night on Thursday where they’ll honor their three seniors and take on Akron Ellet.
27 First News
Linda M. Branch, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Marie Branch. 69, transitioned from her earthly labor Monday, January 16, 2023, at her home. Linda was born May 25, 1953, in Youngstown, a daughter of Thomas and Gloria Pack Mason. She was a high school graduate and went on to be employed as a caregiver by InVision Home Health Care.
27 First News
Sheila Talbott, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – We are confident, I say, and willing rather to beabsentfromthebody, and to be present with the Lord. 2 Corinthians 5:8 (KJV) Sheila Talbott, 71, of Campbell, Ohio, departed this life Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 9:42 p.m. at her residence, following complications from an extended illness.
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in Ohio
If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local joints (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you find yourself in northeast Ohio, you should check out this restaurant, which is a local favorite. Customers have raved about their chicken and waffles. The chicken is a juicy and crispy breast or thigh; and the waffles are flavored with rosemary, topped with powdered sugar, and served with Ohio maple syrup on the side. They also have delicious chicken sandwiches. If you like spice, check out their Nashville chicken sandwich, which comes with spicy schmaltz, pimento cheese, coleslaw, grilled pickles, and remoulade. If you don't care for spice, you can't go wrong with their Louisville sandwich, which has American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and Duke's mayo.
Winter storm arrives Wednesday morning in Northeast Ohio, with 3-4 inches of snow possible
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Another round of snow is expected Wednesday in Northeast Ohio and it’s timing might be unfortunate for commuters. Forecasters with the National Weather Service say heavy snow is expected to start falling in the Cleveland area around 5 a.m. and it could come down at a rate of 1 inch per hour. That would present a challenge to people driving into work. The Ohio Department of Transportation warns that roads likely will become snow-covered even with snow plows out in force.
$20K lottery prize won in NE Ohio
A Warren man is a bit richer after winning a prize on an Ohio Lottery scratch-off ticket.
