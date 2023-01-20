BERLIN CENTER OH- It wasn’t the start that Lowellville imagined to the game on Tuesday, but they definitely finished it the right way. In Western Reserve a slightly short handed Blue Devils team was geared up for an upset. Their initial game plan to keep Lowellville out of the paint was working to perfection. The Rockets high powered offense was kept quiet for a big chunk of the first half. They only had 9 points in the first quarter. Their defense held strong though and didn’t let Reserve take advantage of their slow start. After leading 9-8 after one, Reserve opened the second on a 7-3 run taking a 15-12 lead with a Luke Henning three. Unfortunately for the Blue Devils, that three served as smelling salts for the Rockets. They went on a tear almost immediately ending the half on a 12-0 run to lead 24-15 at the break. The Rockets would continue that run into the second half as it extended to 28-2 to make their lead as big as 40-17. They’d go on to get a comfortable road win 58-29.

LOWELLVILLE, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO