Carvers Steaks & Chops’ Lamb Chops
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Lamb chops can be a challenging dish to make, but we brought in the experts to show us to how to do it! Carvers Steaks & Chops joined Sallie Taylor in the Living Dayton kitchen with some tips on how to make the perfect lamb chop.
Hazmat called after men trapped in Dayton basement
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Hazmat was called to a Dayton business on Wednesday after several people were trapped unconscious in a pit. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, crews were called to the 1100 block of West Stewart Street near the intersection with Wisconsin Boulevard just after 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday. Initial reports said four […]
One shot, injured in Olive Garden parking lot
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was shot in his car while parked near an Olive Garden in Butler Township police said. Officers were called to the parking lot at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24. According to the Butler Township Police Department, a man told officers he had been shot by the suspect […]
Winter Restaurant Week: Miami Valley restaurants offer new dishes at reduced prices
Winter Restaurant Week by the Miami Valley Restaurant Association is a chance for dozens of local restaurants to show off their menu.
Missing Hamilton man found dead in Mexico
Officials confirm 31-year-old Jose Gutierrez was shot and killed after going missing in Mexico.
2 kilos of fentanyl found in Dayton home
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Detectives recovered 2 kilos of fentanyl after serving a search warrant in Dayton Tuesday. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, The R.A.N.G.E. Task Force searched a home in the 100 block of Andrews Street in Dayton. Detectives found 2 kilos of fentanyl inside the home and arrested an individual on […]
Shots fired at Butler Township Olive Garden
According to authorities, Officers responded just after 3:15 p.m. to the Olive Garden on Miller Lane in Butler Township on reports of a shooting. Huber Heights police confirmed there is an active investigation at this site.
Megabus launches in the Miami Valley
The intercity bus service, Megabus, is launching Wednesday, Jan. 25. The service will include connections to cities like Columbus, Fort Wayne and Chicago.
2 Ohio men arrested in connection with ’97 Michigan slaying
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Two Ohio men were arrested Tuesday and face extradition on murder and other charges in connection with a 1997 slaying in southern Michigan, Attorney General Dana Nessel said. Richardo Sepulveda, 51, of Cincinnati, and Michael Sepulveda, 49, of Toledo, were arrested by U.S. marshals in connection with the slaying of an […]
Morning crashes causing shutdowns in the Miami Valley
According to OHGO, I-675 northbound is shut down befound SR-844/North Fairfield Road due to a crash.
Beavercreek PD seeks info on Apple Store break-in
Police said the suspect loaded bags with more than $100,000 worth of Apple products and fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan -- possibly a maroon Ford Fusion.
Black history on the radio: WDAO going strong since 1964
WDAO's slogan is, "The real rhythm of the city", and the radio station has been making musical connection with Miami Valley residents since 1964.
‘See our pain’: Protestors gather outside Butler Township Trustees meeting
Tonight, the Butler Township Trustees met for the first time since the incident. The trustees went into an executive session eight minutes into the meeting, and afterward denied entry to media members.
Officials urge public to stay home in anticipation of upcoming snow
“I would double triple maybe even quadruple the amount of time I’m allowing for my commute to the car. It is just gonna be a slow go,” ODOT Press Secretary Matt Bruning said.
Winter storm alerts issued for the Miami Valley
The winter storm is expected to start at 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. Heavy wet snow could possibly accumulate between four to seven inches.
Police seek car in Washington Twp. drive-by shooting
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Deputies are asking for help identifying a car officials say may be involved in a shooting in Washington Township on Friday, January 20. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting near the intersection of Mad River Road and Hempstead Mews in Washington Township. When crews arrived […]
Armed suspect apprehended in Greene Co. home invasion
The Greene County Prosecutor's Office has approved felony charges for the suspect, Raymond Martin. Authorities believe he may be armed.
Juvenile shows up at Springfield hospital with gunshot wound
Dispatch reported that he was shot in the leg and his injuries are non-life-threatening.
Two juveniles under investigation for identity theft at McDonald’s
A McDonald's employee was captured on surveillance video taking a credit card from a customer and taking a picture of the front and back.
Ohio woman stole veteran benefits for over 4 decades by pretending to be dead mother
(WTRF) — A 76-year-old woman has been ordered to repay $461,780 that she illegally took from the Veterans Administration over 48 years by impersonating her mother, who died in 1973. Irene Ferrin, of Cincinnati, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati Thursday to five years of probation, including one year of home detention. According […]
