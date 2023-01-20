ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

WDTN

Carvers Steaks & Chops’ Lamb Chops

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Lamb chops can be a challenging dish to make, but we brought in the experts to show us to how to do it! Carvers Steaks & Chops joined Sallie Taylor in the Living Dayton kitchen with some tips on how to make the perfect lamb chop.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Hazmat called after men trapped in Dayton basement

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Hazmat was called to a Dayton business on Wednesday after several people were trapped unconscious in a pit. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, crews were called to the 1100 block of West Stewart Street near the intersection with Wisconsin Boulevard just after 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday. Initial reports said four […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

One shot, injured in Olive Garden parking lot

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was shot in his car while parked near an Olive Garden in Butler Township police said. Officers were called to the parking lot at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24. According to the Butler Township Police Department, a man told officers he had been shot by the suspect […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

2 kilos of fentanyl found in Dayton home

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Detectives recovered 2 kilos of fentanyl after serving a search warrant in Dayton Tuesday. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, The R.A.N.G.E. Task Force searched a home in the 100 block of Andrews Street in Dayton. Detectives found 2 kilos of fentanyl inside the home and arrested an individual on […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Shots fired at Butler Township Olive Garden

According to authorities, Officers responded just after 3:15 p.m. to the Olive Garden on Miller Lane in Butler Township on reports of a shooting. Huber Heights police confirmed there is an active investigation at this site.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

2 Ohio men arrested in connection with ’97 Michigan slaying

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Two Ohio men were arrested Tuesday and face extradition on murder and other charges in connection with a 1997 slaying in southern Michigan, Attorney General Dana Nessel said. Richardo Sepulveda, 51, of Cincinnati, and Michael Sepulveda, 49, of Toledo, were arrested by U.S. marshals in connection with the slaying of an […]
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
WDTN

Police seek car in Washington Twp. drive-by shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Deputies are asking for help identifying a car officials say may be involved in a shooting in Washington Township on Friday, January 20. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting near the intersection of Mad River Road and Hempstead Mews in Washington Township. When crews arrived […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH

