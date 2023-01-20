Read full article on original website
Acushnet Elementary School Gets ‘Wonderful’ Recognition for Hard Work of Students and Staff
Acushnet Elementary School students and staff have much to celebrate. The school was recognized Jan. 25 as one of only two in Massachusetts to receive a distinguished designation from the National Association of ESEA State Program Administrators. ESEA is short for Elementary and Secondary Education Act. Students filing into the...
New Bedford Ward 3 Voters Choose Shawn Oliver and Carmen Amaral
NEW BEDFORD (WBSM) — Voters of New Bedford’s Ward 3 have chosen Shawn Oliver and Carmen Amaral as their top two candidates in Tuesday's preliminary election for city councilor. The two candidates received the most votes in a race featuring five other candidates and 686 total ballots cast....
Small Grant Program Has Big Impact in Greater New Bedford [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
The United Way of Greater New Bedford is announcing the 2023 Changemaker Grant program. For many years it was known as the Mini-Grant Program, doling out small amounts of money to groups of people in the community for improvement projects around the area. The United Way's Vice President of Marketing...
Mardi Gras Music Fundraiser for New Bedford Boys and Girls Club [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
The Southcoast Brass Band is staging a fundraiser on Mardi Gras ("Fat Tuesday") on February 25 to benefit the New Bedford Boys and Girls Club. Dr. Michael Rocha, a cardiologist at Hawthorne Medical Associates in Dartmouth and a founding member of the Southcoast Brass Band, has a special place in his heart for the Boys and Girls Club.
Sunrise Bakery For Sale After 42 Years in New Bedford, Dartmouth
It's a bittersweet announcement. The SouthCoast's beloved Sunrise Bakery and Coffee Shop is for sale after 43 years in business. Manny Amaral, Inez Pacheco, and Joe Amaral are the owners of the signature bakery in New Bedford and Dartmouth that pumps out fresh pops, hot linguica rolls, and decadent desserts daily.
Remembering New Bedford’s Hibernia Irish Pub as the Hot Spot of Downtown
It amazes me how fast my twenties came and went. I spent most of it hanging out at bars downtown in New Bedford with friends and acquaintances, back when hangovers weren't so harsh in the morning. Recovery time isn't the same these days. For years, the reigning bars and nightclubs...
New Bedford Mayor Mitchell Wins National Award for Local Arts Leadership
New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell has long been an advocate of the arts and culture scene in New Bedford, and this past week he was honored by the U.S. Conference of Mayors for his dedication to the arts and ensuring their promotion. Mitchell was awarded the National Award for Local...
Here’s How to Help Walt’s Mobile Closet Collect Purses for Underserved Women
A Mattapoisett-based charity group is starting off the new year by helping under-served women on the SouthCoast. Walt’s Mobile Closet has organized “Walt’s Essential Purse Project” and needs the community’s help to make their first purse drive a success. Walt’s Mobile Closet. Walt’s Mobile...
When the Commonwealth Raided Fairhaven and Fall River Internet Cafes
Casino gaming has been legal in Massachusetts since then-Governor Deval Patrick signed the Expanded Gaming Act into law on November 22, 2011. Months before Patrick acted, Fall River City Councilor Leo Pelletier launched a gaming venture of his own. Pelletier, who was then and is currently a member of the...
Boston Named New Home of LEGO North American Headquarters
The LEGO Group is moving its North American headquarters to Massachusetts. The company – headquartered in Enfield, Connecticut since 1975 – has selected Boston as its new host city. A press release from the company says the move would support the business's long-term growth ambitions to bring LEGO...
This New Bedford Dog Is No Longer Thriving in a Foster Setting [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]
Happy Wet Nose Wednesday! Another week, another animal to adopt. Hundreds of animals on the SouthCoast are waiting for the perfect family. Thanks to the help of local shelters, we share their stories. This week, we head to Lighthouse Animal Shelter in New Bedford where a young dog needs someone to cheer him up.
HOME Tackles New Bedford Housing Issues [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
New Bedford needs more housing. That's the feeling of Carl Alves, a member of a community coalition Housing Options for Momentum and Equity, better known as HOME. Alves stopped by Townsquare Sunday this week to discuss the city's housing crisis, and what HOME is doing to address it. Alves said...
New Bedford Woman Wins $1 Million State Lottery Prize
NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford woman who picked up a $1 million prize in the state lottery last week will be using the cash to pay for her daughter's college — and her own college loans. Edna Soares won the prize playing the Massachusetts State Lottery's "Emeralds...
New Bedford Fire Department Steps Up in Big Way for Firefighter’s Son
An Acushnet couple is coping with devastating news surrounding their 7-year-old son and a diagnosis they never saw coming. After a few hospital trips in December, Taylor and Danielle Guillemette discovered on January 12th that their son, Porter, has an aggressive brain tumor. When Taylor’s friends from the New Bedford...
Fall River Church Ushers In a Performing Arts Revival for Children
The Church of the Holy Spirit in Fall River will host a youth performing arts program that kicks off later this month. The program is called Starmaker & Co., runs two evenings a week and will welcome children from third through eighth grades. Two separate disciplines live under the Starmaker...
New Bedford Rep. Cabral Files Migrant Assistance Bill
New Bedford State Rep. Antonio Cabral has filed legislation that would provide cash and nutritional assistance for migrants residing in Massachusetts. The bill, introduced on Jan. 19, would direct the Department of Transitional Assistance to provide cash assistance and benefits for migrants legally residing in Massachusetts. Those with young children,...
The Explanation Behind This Door Sign at a Dartmouth Liquor Store
Oftentimes, it's the little things in life that can change someone's day from bad to better. You never know when it's going to happen, but with a little faith, you just might find or see something good enough to make a difference in your day. I've stumbled across this "little...
Dartmouth Resident Jenny Slate in Movie With Most Oscar Noms
Jenny Slate might be the most talked-about Dartmouth resident after the Academy Awards nominations came out Tuesday morning. The actress, comedian and author has a colorful role in the most-nominated film of the year, the ensemble-driven sci-fi success Everything Everywhere All at Once. That's not all. Marcel The Shell With...
Surprising Santa DNA Test Results Out of Rhode Island
A determined young Rhode Island resident tried to prove Santa was real by using DNA and the test results are in. Scarlett, 10, collected her "evidence" on Christmas morning in her personal quest to prove Santa Claus was real. She grabbed partially eaten carrots and leftover Oreo cookies in plastic bags and then sent them to the Cumberland Police Department for help.
Three Massachusetts Cities Named Smartest in The Country
Massachusetts is known for many things, including Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools, so it might not be a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
