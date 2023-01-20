ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Law & Crime

Kari Lake Deleted a Tweet Attacking the Judge and Opposing Lawyers in Her Election Loss Lawsuit. Now, It’s Part of Her More Than $500,000 Sanctions Fight.

After losing her lawsuit seeking to reverse her 17,117-vote defeat in a judge’s blistering ruling, failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake boosted a conspiracy theory that the outcome had been “ghostwritten” by a Democratic party lawyer. “The Dismissal of Kari Lake’s Election Lawsuit Shows Voter Disenfranchisement No...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Trump blames others on his notorious Georgia call for not hanging up on him as Fulton County decision nears

Donald Trump issued a potentially revealing statement on Truth Social as news broke Tuesday that authorities in Fulton County, Georgia, are nearing a decision on charges for multiple members of his inner circle — including potentially Mr Trump himself.The ex-president, out of nowhere, brought up his now-infamous 2 January 2021 call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which he instructed the state elections chief to “find” more than 11,000 votes he would have needed to surpass Joe Biden’s total in the state.“My phone call to the Secretary of State of Georgia, and a second call which the...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
WGAU

'Decisions are imminent': Georgia DA asks judge to delay release of grand jury report on whether to charge Trump with crimes

Saying that “decisions are imminent” in one of the most publicized criminal investigations in the country, Fulton County District Attorney Willis on Wednesday asked a Georgia judge to temporarily hold off releasing a special grand jury report into Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in order to protect the rights of potential defendants in the case.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Salon

Justice Department likely to hit Trump with Jan. 6 charge that is “appeal-proof”: reporter

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Save America Rally at the Aero Center Wilmington on September 23, 2022 in Wilmington, North Carolina. (Allison Joyce/Getty Images) After the convictions of additional Oath Keepers on seditious conspiracy charges, calls have grown louder to prosecute former president Donald Trump for the same alleged crime for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Jewish Press

U.S. Supreme Court to Hear Case on Sabbath Observance

(JNS) The U.S. Supreme Court agreed on Friday to hear a case involving religious accommodations in the workplace. An appeal in the case of Groff v. Dejoy was filed by Gerald Groff, an Evangelical postal worker who refused to work on Sundays, his sabbath, going so far as to offer to work make-up shifts and to transfer branches in order to maintain his day of rest.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
coloradopolitics.com

The factors behind a judge's non-retention, new appellate judge sworn in | COURT CRAWL

Welcome to Court Crawl, Colorado Politics' roundup of news from the third branch of government. Last week's cover story looked at the reasons why a county court judge in Durango was the sole judge to lose her seat in the 2022 election, plus the state's second-highest court officially welcomed its newest member who happens to have some very down-to-earth hobbies.
COLORADO STATE
The Hill

Feds have seized nearly $700M from FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried

Federal authorities have seized almost $700 million from FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, mostly from shares of Robinhood that he owned.  A court filing from Friday shows that the federal government seized more than 55 million shares of Robinhood stock along with tens of millions of dollars from each of several bank accounts.  Bankman-Fried was arrested…

