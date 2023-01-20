Read full article on original website
"Breakdown in trust": Expert says judge's order suggests DOJ suspects Trump has more classified docs
A federal judge on Wednesday ordered former President Donald Trump's lawyers to turn over names of private investigators who searched Trump's properties last month for additional classified documents, according to The New York Times. Chief Judge Beryl Howell of the Federal District Court in Washington issued an order siding with...
Federal judge orders Trump to provide name of private investigators in document search
A federal judge has ordered attorneys for former President Trump to provide the government with the names of the private investigators he hired to search for classified documents at his properties. Trump’s attorneys had hired the investigators last fall after a federal judge urged them to find out whether there were other classified documents in…
KTLO
Former state senator files bankruptcy in effort to get out of jail for child support non-payment
Jeremy Hutchinson on Friday, his second day in jail, filed for voluntary bankruptcy and appealed the contempt order that incarcerates him indefinitely to the Arkansas Supreme Court, measures that should get him out of jail within a week at most without having to pay $524,000 in child support arrears for his freedom, his lawyer said Friday.
Supreme Court Asked to Bar Punishment for Acquitted Conduct
WASHINGTON (AP) — A jury convicted Dayonta McClinton of robbing a CVS pharmacy but acquitted him of murder. A judge gave McClinton an extra 13 years in prison for the killing anyway. In courtrooms across America, defendants get additional prison time for crimes that juries found they didn’t commit....
Trump’s golf course photo with Philadelphia mob boss raises questions
Spokesman won’t say if ex-president knows Joseph ‘Skinny Joey’ Merlino, saying he ‘takes countless photos with people’
CNBC
Fake billionaire Justin Costello could plead guilty in $35 million fraud case, court filing indicates
A former fugitive accused of falsely telling investors he was a billionaire, a Harvard MBA and a special forces veteran appears set to plead guilty in Seattle in connection with an alleged $35 million fraud. Would-be cannabis mogul Justin Costello is accused in federal court in Washington state of swindling...
Kari Lake Deleted a Tweet Attacking the Judge and Opposing Lawyers in Her Election Loss Lawsuit. Now, It’s Part of Her More Than $500,000 Sanctions Fight.
After losing her lawsuit seeking to reverse her 17,117-vote defeat in a judge’s blistering ruling, failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake boosted a conspiracy theory that the outcome had been “ghostwritten” by a Democratic party lawyer. “The Dismissal of Kari Lake’s Election Lawsuit Shows Voter Disenfranchisement No...
Can you be forced to work on the Sabbath? The Supreme Court will soon weigh in
Here’s what you need to know about the Supreme Court’s new religion case, Groff v. DeJoy
Trump 'Highly Likely' to Face Prosecution in Georgia, Attorney Predicts
Attorney Norman Eisen pointed to "powerful" evidence against Trump as to why he believes he could face charges in Fulton County DA Fani Willis' investigation.
U.S. Supreme Court spurns attorney-client privilege fight in crypto tax probe
Jan 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday threw out a case about the scope of attorney-client privilege involving a law firm's bid to withhold records from prosecutors related to a cryptocurrency-promoting client in a tax investigation.
Trump blames others on his notorious Georgia call for not hanging up on him as Fulton County decision nears
Donald Trump issued a potentially revealing statement on Truth Social as news broke Tuesday that authorities in Fulton County, Georgia, are nearing a decision on charges for multiple members of his inner circle — including potentially Mr Trump himself.The ex-president, out of nowhere, brought up his now-infamous 2 January 2021 call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which he instructed the state elections chief to “find” more than 11,000 votes he would have needed to surpass Joe Biden’s total in the state.“My phone call to the Secretary of State of Georgia, and a second call which the...
Sam Bankman-Fried is weaponizing Twitter in FTX bankruptcy battle, says crypto exchange's law firm
Lawyers for FTX say Sam Bankman-Fried is weaponizing Twitter as he pushes back against bankruptcy proceedings. "One of the things that the debtors have been facing generally in these cases is assault by Twitter," a lawyer said. A judge in the FTX bankruptcy case also rejected claims that the Sullivan...
Republicans' plans to slash Social Security and Medicare are becoming clearer: 'We have no choice but to make hard decisions'
Republicans have indicated that they're willing to hold off on raising the debt ceiling in order to secure cuts to Medicare and Social Security.
WGAU
'Decisions are imminent': Georgia DA asks judge to delay release of grand jury report on whether to charge Trump with crimes
Saying that “decisions are imminent” in one of the most publicized criminal investigations in the country, Fulton County District Attorney Willis on Wednesday asked a Georgia judge to temporarily hold off releasing a special grand jury report into Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in order to protect the rights of potential defendants in the case.
Justice Department likely to hit Trump with Jan. 6 charge that is “appeal-proof”: reporter
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Save America Rally at the Aero Center Wilmington on September 23, 2022 in Wilmington, North Carolina. (Allison Joyce/Getty Images) After the convictions of additional Oath Keepers on seditious conspiracy charges, calls have grown louder to prosecute former president Donald Trump for the same alleged crime for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection.
The Jewish Press
U.S. Supreme Court to Hear Case on Sabbath Observance
(JNS) The U.S. Supreme Court agreed on Friday to hear a case involving religious accommodations in the workplace. An appeal in the case of Groff v. Dejoy was filed by Gerald Groff, an Evangelical postal worker who refused to work on Sundays, his sabbath, going so far as to offer to work make-up shifts and to transfer branches in order to maintain his day of rest.
Protesting against Congress may get you a $50 fine. Disrupting the Supreme Court is a different story.
WASHINGTON — When Emily Paterson was arrested for protesting abortion law changes during a Supreme Court hearing in November, she spent the night in jail and now has a criminal conviction on her record. Across the street, Jack Murphy met a different fate when she did something similar in...
coloradopolitics.com
The factors behind a judge's non-retention, new appellate judge sworn in | COURT CRAWL
Welcome to Court Crawl, Colorado Politics' roundup of news from the third branch of government. Last week's cover story looked at the reasons why a county court judge in Durango was the sole judge to lose her seat in the 2022 election, plus the state's second-highest court officially welcomed its newest member who happens to have some very down-to-earth hobbies.
Feds have seized nearly $700M from FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried
Federal authorities have seized almost $700 million from FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, mostly from shares of Robinhood that he owned. A court filing from Friday shows that the federal government seized more than 55 million shares of Robinhood stock along with tens of millions of dollars from each of several bank accounts. Bankman-Fried was arrested…
Trump Withdraws Another Case Opposing New York AG’s Fraud Probe After Brutal Sanctions Order For ‘Frivolous’ Litigation
Former President Donald Trump withdrew another case opposing New York Attorney General Letitia James’ fraud investigation and lawsuit — this time, ending a pending appeal before the Manhattan-based Second Circuit. “I am pleased that Donald Trump has withdrawn both of his pending actions against my office,” James said...
