Britney Spears is already scoping out applicants to buy the Calabasas home she only lived in briefly ... but we're told the potential sale is happening on the DL. Sources familiar with the sale tell TMZ ... the singer started showing the pad off-market this past week, and she's asking for $12 mil -- not a huge jump from the $11.8 million price tag when she and Sam Asghari bought it last year.

CALABASAS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO