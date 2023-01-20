Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ebbets Field Apartments - Brooklyn’s Most Famous Housing ComplexEbbets Field ApartmentsBrooklyn, NY
New York City Braces for Winter Storm, A Nearly Year-Long Snowless Streak Comes to an Endhard and smartNew York City, NY
Migrant Melee in Hotel Erupts with Stabbing and ArrestAnne SpollenNew York City, NY
New York Rapper China Mac Says, "I was So Close" At Monterey Park Mass Shooting in LA.Source MoneyNew York City, NY
‘Bloody’ Mystery in Death of Homeless Man in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
TMZ.com
T.I. & DaBaby's First Collab to Appear on 'Fear' Film Soundtrack
T.I. and DaBaby’s first collaboration ever will appear on the soundtrack for “Fear,” the forthcoming thriller film in which T.I. also stars ... TMZ Hip Hop can confirm. Sources close to the film’s soundtrack tell us the song’s name is also titled “Fear” and will be featured on the big screen.
TMZ.com
XXXTENTACION Estate Releases Lil Uzi Vert Collab 'I'm Not Human'
A new XXXTENTACION song titled "I'm Not Human" has surfaced from the late rap icon's estate in celebration of what would've been his 25th birthday, and fittingly features another hip hop alien himself ... Lil Uzi Vert!!!. The official XXXTENTACION account dropped the message Monday which read, "A gift from...
TMZ.com
Paris Hilton is a New Mom, Posts First Image of Baby
Paris Hilton's wish to become a mother is now a reality ... she and her husband Carter Reum just announced they have a brand new baby. Paris isn't revealing their bundle's name or gender yet, but she did post an adorable pic of the infant's hand gripping hers. The proud mom says, "You are already loved beyond words."
TMZ.com
Beyoncé's Dubai Performance Caught on Camera Despite Strict Guidelines
In the digital era, not even Beyoncé can beat cell phones -- her performance in Dubai was caught on camera by several people ... despite going above and beyond to keep it secret. The singer's down in the UAE, where she's been booked for a show at (or near)...
TMZ.com
Alec Baldwin Will Not Be Charged for Shooting 'Rust' Director Joel Souza
Alec Baldwin will not be charged with the shooting of "Rust" Director Joel Souza, despite the fact he was hit by the same bullet the D.A. says was fired recklessly and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins ... and now we know why. The Santa Fe District Attorney's Office tells TMZ …...
TMZ.com
Travis Barker Shows Off Tattoo of Kourtney Kardashian's Eyes On His Leg
Travis Barker can't get enough of Kourtney Kardashian -- or at least parts of her, because he's showing off his latest tattoo which appears to be his wife's eyes ... nearly in his crotch. The Blink-182 drummer showed off his fresh ink over the weekend ... which is plastered high...
TMZ.com
Britney Spears Quietly Selling Calabasas Home for $12 Million
Britney Spears is already scoping out applicants to buy the Calabasas home she only lived in briefly ... but we're told the potential sale is happening on the DL. Sources familiar with the sale tell TMZ ... the singer started showing the pad off-market this past week, and she's asking for $12 mil -- not a huge jump from the $11.8 million price tag when she and Sam Asghari bought it last year.
TMZ.com
Lil Baby Ices Out 7-Year-Old Son with Diamond Pendants to Match Collection
Lil Baby strives to be the most fly rapper in the game and that mentality obviously trickles down to his own children!!!. The Atlanta rapper recently hit up Icebox Diamonds & Watches, his home away from home, to lace his 7-year-old son, Jason, with a couple of new diamond emblems modeled after a pair of Baby's pre-existing pieces.
TMZ.com
Drake Fan Falls From Balcony During Apollo Concert, Videos Show
Drake's concert at the Apollo hit pause after a fan fell from a second-story balcony into the crowd below ... and TMZ's got it all on video. The scary incident happened about 90 minutes into Drake's set, and in the view from the floor seats, you see a body come falling out of the sky ... landing on top of other fans.
TMZ.com
Drake Performs at Apollo Theater in NYC, Crowd Goes Wild
Drake did his make-good Saturday night at the legendary Apollo Theater in NYC for SiriusXM, and he did NOT disappoint. The show was a timeline of his life, staged in his childhood bedroom where he began dreaming of a music career ... to the boardroom of his record label, and then to an NYC bodega.
TMZ.com
Tim Allen Flashes 'Home Improvement' Costar in Resurfaced Blooper Clip
Tim Allen says Pamela Anderson's claim he flashed her behind the scenes on "Home Improvement" is a lie ... but there's a newly resurfaced clip showing the actor flashing another costar in a playful blooper. The scene includes Tim and Patricia Richardson, who played Tim's wife, Jill Taylor, on the...
TMZ.com
Justin Bieber Celebrates With Hailey After He Sells Music Catalog For $200M
Justin Bieber's feeling himself after selling the rights to his entire library of music for $200 million ... and the proof is in the pants. The Biebs busted out some eye-catching polka dot trousers Tuesday night as he headed out to dinner with wife, Hailey in New York City ... fresh off his huge payday.
TMZ.com
Mathew Knowles Says Beyonce Tour Coming and Dubai Show United Cultures
While Beyonce's concert in Dubai stirred outrage from some fans -- due to the country's anti-LGBTQ+ laws -- her pops looks at it differently, telling us his daughter has incredible power to bring people together ... from all walks of life. Mathew Knowles tells TMZ ... Queen Bey united a...
TMZ.com
Kylie Jenner's Lion Dress Applauded By Peta | TMZ Live
Babyface Surprised by Super Bowl Gig, Plans to Pay Tribute to His Mom. Papoose Named Head of Hip Hop at Tunecore, Wants Artists to Ditch Majors. Tyler Cameron Makes Out with Mystery Date at Friend's Wedding. 0:46. 'Love Island' Timmy Pandolfi Says Romance Ran Thin With Zeta Morrison So They...
TMZ.com
Yung Gravy Says He and Quavo Recorded 2 Albums in Tibet
Yung Gravy is excited about his 2023 music career trajectory, especially because he says he's getting ready to drop a pair of album collabs ... with Quavo!!!. Gravy was out Monday night in West Hollywood, and disclosed he'd just gotten back from Tibet, of all places, where he and the Migos rapper created 2 albums worth of material.
TMZ.com
03 Greedo Gives Music Update From Halfway House After 5-Year Sentence
03 Greedo is finally a free man ... kinda, sorta. The California rapper got out of prison last week -- paroled after serving 5 years of a 20-year sentence for a drug and weapons conviction -- but says, for now, he'll be living at a halfway house. It's unclear exactly...
TMZ.com
'Bachelor' Frontrunner Apologizes for Defending Friend's Blackface Incident
"The Bachelor" contestant who got a leg up on her competition during the premiere is now taking serious heat online, and it's forced her to apologize for some resurfaced tweets defending a blackface costume. Greer Blitzer, who got the first impression rose on Monday night's episode, almost immediately found herself...
TMZ.com
23 Pairs Of Unreleased Notorious B.I.G. Air Jordan 13s Hit Auction
Now's your chance to cop an incredibly rare pair of Jordans -- originally created a few years back to commemorate Biggie's birthday -- and now the kicks are hitting the auction block, but they won't come cheap!. The Air Jordan 13s were designed in 2017 to honor what would've been...
TMZ.com
Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!
Behind this tapered figure is a guy who ventured off to Hollywood as a pre-teen and graduated high school at just 13 years old. You've seen him play a narrow-minded creep, so you should definitely keep a look out for his wondering eyes, as he knows your every move!. You...
TMZ.com
Selena Gomez & Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart Hold Hands on Date Night
Selena Gomez recently said she was single, but we're not so sure about that ... and neither is Drew Taggart based on these photos. The singer and Chainsmokers star walked hand-in-hand Saturday night in NYC, where they were on a dinner date at an Italian restaurant called Torrisi in SoHo. Check out the PDA for yourself -- definitely clear signs they're together ... but no goodbye kiss, it seems.
