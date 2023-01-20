ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Non-harmful white powder found in suspicious package at LCSO headquarters

By NBC2 News
 5 days ago
UPDATE 4:15 p.m. — The scene has been cleared and The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is back to its normal hours.

South Trail Fire confirmed to NBC2 that the powdery substance was calcium carbonate and is not harmful.

During the investigation, LCSO never shut down headquarters.

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities are investigating a suspicious package that was found at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) headquarters located at 14750 Six Miles Cypress Pkwy.

According to LCSO, the South Trail Fire Department is investigating the package.

Related
Man brandishes knife at Fort Myers 7-Eleven￼

LEE COUNTY, Fla.– A Fort Myers man was arrested for threatening a 7-Eleven employee after he was asked to leave for stealing food. An employee at the 7-Eleven on South Cleveland Avenue told deputies that Josue Joseph, 37, stole food from the store for the past few days, according to Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) reports.
FORT MYERS, FL
SWAT Bearcat used in a Cape Coral man’s arrest

CAPE CORAL, FLA. – A man was arrested using a SWAT Bearcat in Cape Coral on Monday after resisting officers and claiming he had a gun. Brian Leaverton, 56, was causing a disturbance after threatening to kill a homeowner’s animals and burn their clothes, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Missing 13-year-old Fort Myers girl found safe

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The missing 13-year-old girl from Fort Myers has been found safe. Edilsy Roca was reported missing on December 21, 2022, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE). She was last seen around the 4000th block of Ford Street in Lehigh Acres with a 31-year-old Fort Myers woman named Imilsy Medina.
FORT MYERS, FL
1 dead in Cape Coral shooting

One person is dead after a church was hit with gunfire over the weekend. Cape Coral police confirmed one person is dead in what detectives call a case of self-defense. No specific details have been released. For days neighbors here wondered and worried about what happened at the church. Bullet...
CAPE CORAL, FL
Port Charlotte motorcyclist killed in State Road 776 crash

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A 25-year-old Port Charlotte man was killed in a crash on State Road 776 (McCall Road) at the intersection of Sea Mist Drive Tuesday night. Around 9:58 p.m., an Englewood man was driving west on SR 776, approaching Sea Mist Drive. The Port Charlotte man was driving his motorcycle east on SR 776, also approaching Sea Mist Drive.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
Girl seriously injured in Manatee crash

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 15-year-old girl was seriously injured when she was hit by a car on Lockwood Ridge Road Monday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say the teen was standing on the east shoulder sidewalk of Lockwood Ridge Road, north of 55th Avenue Drive East, when she attempted to cross the road.
SARASOTA, FL
Unborn child dies following 4-vehicle crash in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — One person died, and five others were injured after multiple vehicles crashed into each other along U.S. 41 and Zemel Road in Charlotte County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a pickup truck towing a utility trailer was traveling south on U.S. 41 near Zemel Road. The second and third vehicles involved were traveling north on U.S. 41, approaching Zemel Road.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while cleaning dock in North Fort Myers

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — A North Fort Myers man said he is fighting a bacterial infection after coming in contact with canal water. On Sunday, Kurt Holthus said he went outside to clean his dock but then ended up with a trip to the emergency room. Knowing what lies in our Southwest Florida waterways following a hurricane, Holthus wore protective gear to power wash the dock.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
Ex-con drunkenly brings shotgun into Fort Myers Beach Bar

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Eyes immediately were fixed on the figure standing in the doorway of Bonita Bill’s Restaurant. The waterfront spot under the shade of the Matanza’s Pass Bridge is a popular spot for all comers, locals and transients alike. But on January 21st, 2023, Sean Mynch was stealing the spotlight.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
Fort Myers, FL
News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

