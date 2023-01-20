Ole Miss women’s tennis defeats Memphis, 5-2, for the Rebels third consecutive win to start the season. The Rebels took the lead and never gave it back. Ole Miss (3-0, 0-0 SEC) started the match strong in doubles, winning the first two quickly. Emma Kette and Reka Zadori were the first doubles team to finish with a 6-2 win at No. 3 doubles. Anaelle Leclercq-Ficher and Ludmila Kareisova ended their match very soon after, taking down Memphis’ (0-3, 0-0 AAC) No. 1 doubles team, 6-1. The duo are 3-0 to start their season and clinched the doubles point in every dual match.

OXFORD, MS ・ 11 HOURS AGO