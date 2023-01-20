Read full article on original website
TEDxUniversityofMississippi Speakers Look to Face Forward
With the goal of sharing ideas worth spreading, TEDxUniversityofMississippi will host its eighth annual event at 7 p.m. Feb. 23 in the Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts. Attendees will enjoy an evening of music, art and thought-provoking, short talks addressing areas from artificial intelligence to social progress....
Speaker’s Edge Competition Helps Develop Career-Relevant Skills
Costco as a mini-market, remote work technology, virtual passports and artificial intelligence in the food industry were among the topics addressed at the 19th annual Speaker’s Edge competition at the University of Mississippi. Students in business, accountancy and law tackled a multitude of issues in the annual public speaking...
Small Business Development Center Offers Statewide Virtual Access
The Mississippi Small Business Development Center at the University of Mississippi is supporting small-business owners and budding entrepreneurs across the state through a system of Virtual Access Centers. The Mississippi SBDC has partnered with Regions Bank and with Mississippi community colleges through its Rural Development Initiative to establish 27 VACs....
Portion of Hwy 30 Named After the Late Nathan Hodges Jr.
A portion of Highway 30 will be renamed in honor of the late Nathan Hodges Jr. A dedication ceremony is planned for 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 at 1606 Highway 30 E, which is the site for the old Hodges Funeral Home. The Mississippi Legislature approved the request for...
Third Week of the Qualification Period Nets Just a Couple of New Candidates
There is one more week for Lafayette County residents to qualify for local elections. The qualification period began on Jan. 3 and ends at 5 p.m. on Feb. 1. The hottest race thus far is for District 3 Supervisor that now has five candidates vying for the seat, including Incumbent David Rikard.
Plans for New OPD Building Move Forward
Oxford Board of Aldermen approved the schematic design Monday for turning the Oxford Enterprise Center into the new Oxford Police Department. The board approved turning the former Enterprise Center into a new police department in 2021 to help the department that is outgrowing its current location on Molly Barr Road. In July 2022, the Board hired McCarty Architects for design work.
Radar Technology Reveals Details About Lafayette County Courthouse Trees
In December, an urban forestry consulting firm analyzed the trees around the Lafayette County Courthouse, looking for indications of vitality, disease or damage. Fulgham’s Inc., led by President David Fulgham, spent a day scanning the seven old trees that have provided shade around the historic courthouse for generations. “We’re using a radar system to sense the health of each tree,” said Fulgham whose services are aimed at measuring the long-term survivability of trees.
Ole Miss Football Names Keynodo Hudson as Cornerbacks Coach
Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin continues to bolster his defensive staff, announcing the hiring of Keynodo Hudson as cornerbacks coach on Tuesday. Hudson comes to the Rebels after serving in the same position the past two seasons at Western Kentucky. He has also coached in the Big Ten and Pac-12 during his career and has spent multiple seasons on Kiffin’s staff at both Florida Atlantic and USC.
Oxford to Roll Out New Trash Carts/System in Late February
Oxford residents will soon be getting a gift from the Oxford Environmental Services department – a new 95-gallon trash can. The new roll-out garbage can will be used with the city’s automated collection trucks which will end the days of having employees hanging off the back of trucks to collect trash.
Ole Miss Track & Field’s Franklin, Mitchell Earn SEC Weekly Honors
Ole Miss track & field’s Baylor Franklin (SEC Men’s Runner of the Week) and Jasmine Mitchell (SEC Women’s Field Athlete of the Week) have both been honored with weekly awards by the SEC, the conference announced Tuesday afternoon. Franklin set the NCAA lead in the men’s 800-meter...
Women’s Tennis Downs Memphis at Home 5-2
Ole Miss women’s tennis defeats Memphis, 5-2, for the Rebels third consecutive win to start the season. The Rebels took the lead and never gave it back. Ole Miss (3-0, 0-0 SEC) started the match strong in doubles, winning the first two quickly. Emma Kette and Reka Zadori were the first doubles team to finish with a 6-2 win at No. 3 doubles. Anaelle Leclercq-Ficher and Ludmila Kareisova ended their match very soon after, taking down Memphis’ (0-3, 0-0 AAC) No. 1 doubles team, 6-1. The duo are 3-0 to start their season and clinched the doubles point in every dual match.
Water Valley Man Charged With Intimidating a Witness
A Water Valley man faces a felony charge after the Oxford Police Department took a report in regard to an individual receiving threatening phone calls. The victim reported the phone calls on Jan. 4 at the OPD. After an investigation, Robert Walker, 34, of Water Valley was arrested on Jan....
Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Plays Host to Missouri
Ole Miss men’s basketball returns to action this evening as they play host to the Missouri Tigers. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. and can be seen on the SEC Network. Ole Miss (9-10, 1-6 SEC) is coming off of a 69-57 loss at No. 25 Arkansas on Saturday. Against the Razorbacks the Rebels were led by Jayveous McKinnis and Daeshun Ruffin who each posted ten points.
Visitor to Ole Miss Killed in One-Vehicle ‘Incident’
The University of Mississippi Police Department is investigating a one-car vehicle incident that resulted in the death of a visitor to campus. The incident happened on Jan. 13 and involved an Ole Miss student and a visitor to campus. The victim, the visitor, sustained severe injuries and was taken by...
No. 5 Rifle Wins Tight Contest Over No. 10 Akron
Ole Miss rifle edged No. 10 Akron by one point, 4708-4707. The Rebels tying their 10th best smallbore performance in program history made the difference. Ole Miss (6-2, 4-2 GARC) outperformed the Zips (8-5, 4-2 GARC) in smallbore, firing a 2344 compared to Akron’s 2330. The difference was enough to withstand the Zips outscoring the Rebels, 2377-2364.
