Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Video: Train derails in Huron County
Emergency responders are currently at the scene of a train derailment in Huron County.
Toledo's residential roads program makes neighbors, small business owners happy
TOLEDO, Ohio — In early January, the city of Toledo announced plans to rehab nearly 70 miles of roads in 2023. The Toledo Department of Transportation Residential Roads Program plans to resurface 105 residential streets, patch and seal 44 streets and overlay 24 unimproved streets. One of those streets,...
Some parking bans, snow emergencies remain in NE Ohio
Several Northeast Ohio schools are closed or on delay after the area was slammed with snow for much of Sunday.
13abc.com
Rosemary Apartments demolition gives family closure
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A chorus of cheers arose as the Rosemary Apartments began to crumble Friday morning. “It’s been over six years we’ve been fighting to get this building down,” said Kerri Sorrell, the mother of a 16-year-old who died inside the building . “No more chances of someone else getting injured.”
13abc.com
Former GM of Mr. Spots charged with theft
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - The former general manager of Mr. Spots faces two felony charges in Wood County after he was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday. Bruce Vermett is accused of theft and telecommunications fraud, totally more than $150,000, according to court documents. The crimes are alleged to...
13abc.com
City of Toledo issues a water boil advisory
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A boil advisory is in effect as of Saturday at 1 p.m. for a part of Toledo, according to the City of Toledo news release. According to the City, the Boil Advisory is in effect for the area bounded by Grantwood Drive between Drummond Road to Stannard Drive. The advisory also affects 4254 Kingsmoor Drive.
Cause of Willard nursing home fire determined
The Willard Fire and Rescue Department has confirmed that lighting was the cause of a nursing home fire Thursday night.
University of Toledo OUTLaw organization hosts name-change clinic
TOLEDO, Ohio — Students in the University of Toledo's College of Law School hosted a name change clinic for those living in Lucas County on Saturday. OUTLaw, an LGBTQIA+ student organization, provided free legal assistance to participants under the supervision of practicing attorneys. The organization also set up a...
Driver robbed, shot at while delivering food to apartment complex in south Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A delivery driver is safe after being robbed at gunpoint early Sunday in south Toledo. The 30-year-old delivery driver told Toledo police he was delivering food to an address at the Byrneport Apartments on Byrneport Drive around 1 a.m. Sunday, according to a TPD report. The delivery driver said that when he arrived, a man pointed a gun at him and took money and food. The suspect shot into the delivery driver's car as he fled the scene, police claim.
13abc.com
TFRD investigates Friday night fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department responded to a structure fire Friday night. The fire took place near the 1600 block of Kelsey Avenue. TFRD says the fire started on the porch and spread into the home, eventually reaching the attic. No one was inside the...
15-year-old killed in Erie County house fire
A 15-year-old has died following an early morning house fire Sunday, the Erie County Sheriff's Office confirmed to FOX 8.
13abc.com
Demolition begins at abandoned building where Whitmer student fell to his death
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The contractor for the Lucas County Land Bank is set to demolish an abandoned building Friday where a teenage boy fell to his death in 2016. According to the Lucas County Lank Bank, Contractor Klumm Bros will demolish the former Rosemary Apartments around 9:00 a.m. The apartment building at Phillips and Detroit is the site where 16-year-old Whitmer High School student Joshua Sorrell fell to his death while he and a group of friends were exploring the abandoned building in 2016. Police said he took a wrong step and fell down an elevator shaft.
Person shot in east Toledo Friday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — A person was shot at least once on Clark Street in east Toledo Friday night, Toledo police said. The victim is in the hospital and their condition is currently unknown. TPD said the incident is under investigation. If you have information, you can call or text...
Gas prices surge nearly 30 cents a gallon in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: the above video was first published Jan. 18 and is regarding electric vehicles in Wyoming. Gas prices are on the rise again in northwest Ohio. The average price for a gallon of gas in Toledo surged 29.4 cents last week to $3.40, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 315 stations in the city. That price is 53.5 cents higher than a month ago and 38.8 cents higher than a year ago.
Man sentenced to 20.5 years in prison for May 2021 Spotlight nightclub homicide
TOLEDO, Ohio — A Lucas County judge sentenced Darryl Lathan to 20.5 years in prison Thursday for the May 2021 murder of Armonte Rodgers at Spotlight Nightclub in south Toledo. Lathan was found guilty on Aug. 5, 2022 after an October 2021 indictment. Lathan shot Rodgers on May 16...
13abc.com
Police pull body from pond in Findlay
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials recovered the body of a male from a retention pond in Findlay Thursday, police said. According to the City of Findlay Police Department, officials found a white male’s body floating in a pond at the rear of 1161 W. Trenton Ave. in Findlay. The...
From ‘happy living’ to ‘fence it or close it.’ The history of a prison camp near Chelsea
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A prison camp bearing traces of the New Deal-era origins of the largest state park in Michigan’s the Lower Peninsula will soon be reduced to an open field next to a lake. Demolition crews are currently chipping away at the facility at Cassidy Lake, roughly...
cleveland19.com
1 person, 2 dogs dead following Erie County house fire, officials say
FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - One person and two dogs died Sunday morning following a house fire in Erie County, according to Florence Township Fire Department officials. The fire happened at around 7 a.m. in the 11000 block of SR 113 on Jan. 22, according to a department press release.
mitechnews.com
DTE To Charge Start Time-Based Fees In March
DETROIT – Electricity rates will depend on time of day, and year, for DTE customers starting in March. The news came in mailers sent to customers this month to notify them of the upcoming change. The time-of-day rate will charge customers nearly 35 percent more during peak times in...
13abc.com
After six years of court battles, Monroe doctor tries to rebuild after acquittal
MONROE, Michigan (WTVG) - It’s a case that went on for years, but now that it’s finally over, and the man being accused is walking free, he wants to tell his side of the story. It all started in 2015, with police investigating Monroe doctor Lesly Pompy. He...
Comments / 0