And then, just before he was about to discharge his pistol, he recognized the suspected intruder as the innkeeper who had come to prepare the room for other guests. Since private hotel rooms in the early nineteenth century were a rarity, Dodge was always concerned for his safety while traveling on business and bunking with others. But this near call, when he almost killed someone, shook him to the core. Unable to sleep the rest of that night, Dodge began to reconcile his moral and spiritual beliefs, reexamining his moral justifications for self-defense. It marked the beginning of his conversion to pacifism, which was complete by the time of the War of 1812.

