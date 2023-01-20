Read full article on original website
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Visiting The Queen Mary at Long Beach, California, Is A Worthwhile ExperienceS. F. MoriLong Beach, CA
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass ShootingLashaun TurnerMonterey Park, CA
A woman's $8500 Rolex watch was flushed down the toilet and later she would discover whether it had survivedAnita DurairajChino Hills, CA
The identities of all of the victims of the Monterey Park shooting have now been released.Sherif SaadMonterey Park, CA
OC high school basketball final scores and highlights for Tuesday night, Jan. 24
Foothill 56, Yorba Linda 46: The Knights (23-2, 3-0) were led by Carlo Billings, who scored 19 points, grabbed five rebounds and had five assists. Isaiah Bernard had nine points, five rebounds and four assists, Travis Paleo nine points, Zach Stead eight points and Jordan Martin seven points and four rebounds. Foothill Coach Yousof Etemadi earned his 100th career victory.
Crean Lutheran closes in on another Empire League title with victory over Tustin
Freshman Kaiden Bailey led Crean Lutheran with 29 points. (Photos: Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone). Crean Lutheran High School’s boys basketball team inched closer to a third consecutive Empire League title Tuesday night, defeating Tustin 72-40 with a solid all-around effort at Tustin. Crean Lutheran (16-6, 6-0) got a...
Tesoro, Pacifica Christian, Godinez and Ocean View capture Monday night victories
Tesoro 73, San Juan Hils 50: The Titans (20-4, 3-1) notched a South Coast League victory on the road Monday night. Carson Brown had 36 points and 10 rebounds, Jake Bennett had 11 points and 11 rebounds, Blake Manning scored 10 points and had eight assists and Nathan Draper had six points and 10 rebounds to lead the Titans.
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley releases update on railroad stabilization in San Clemente
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley released a statement on the Orange County Transportation Authority’s announcement that the railroad tracks in San Clemente impacted by coastal erosion are deemed safe for limited passenger service on weekends following progress on the stabilization project. Metrolink and the Los Angeles – San Diego...
The Santa Ana police union is taking aim at two women of color on the Santa Ana City Council
Gerry Serrano, President of the Santa Ana Police Officers Association (SAPOA), has filed recall campaign committees against two of the women on the Santa Ana City Council – Jessie Lopez and Thai Viet Phan. Both are minorities and women of color. Serrano’s beef has to do with the new...
Amtrak to Resume Weekend Passenger Service Through San Clemente
As the work to stabilize the railway in south San Clemente continues, commuter train service aboard the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner is scheduled to resume weekend service between Orange County and San Diego starting on Feb. 4, Amtrak announced this week. Passenger rail operations between the Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Station and...
Local politicians release statements on Lunar New Year mass shooting in Monterey Park
Assemblyman Tri Ta Provides a Statement on the Monterey Park Tragedy. Assemblyman Tri Ta (Westminster) released the following statement:. “I am heartbroken to learn of this senseless loss of life at what should have been a celebration of Lunar New Year in Monterey Park. I send my most sincere condolences, and am praying for the victims and their families.”
Dogs trained by O.C. Juvenile Hall inmates graduate from Cell Dog program
The Orange County Probation Department is proud to announce the graduation of their latest class of “cell dogs.”. This program rescues dogs from local shelters and enrolls them in a basic obedience training program taught by youth who are serving their commitments at Orange County Juvenile Hall. This program...
Longtime San Clemente Resident, World War II Vet to Turn 100
The Fitzpatrick family, which has resided in San Clemente for 41 years, is preparing to celebrate the birthday of its oldest member on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Tom Fitzpatrick will turn 100 years old and will celebrate with a drive-by event in front of the Dorothy Visser Senior Center, followed by a small, private party inside. He’ll later have a larger family gathering of around 50 people this weekend.
Adam Rafferty performs in Mission Viejo Feb. 11
Don’t miss world-class guitarist and YouTube sensation Adam Rafferty when he takes the Mission Viejo stage on Saturday, February 11. This Lord of the Strings production begins at 7 pm in the City Hall Council Chamber at 200 Civic Center. Hailed from New York City, Rafferty got his start...
Mayors and City Council majorities in Huntington Beach and Newport Beach endorse Scott Baugh for Congress
Republican congressional candidate Scott Baugh (CA-47) has earned endorsements from the Mayors of Huntington Beach and Newport Beach, as well as Republicans serving the city councils in both cities. Mayor Tony Strickland stated, “Scott’s commitment to the Huntington Beach community has been evident for the 32 years that he has...
Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, January 24, 2023
Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, January 24, 2023:. Sunny, with a high near 66. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Mostly clear, with a low around 41. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Highs are expected to peak near 70...
Life Savers Foundation of OC Raises $400K at Inaugural Gala Held at Balboa Bay Resort
The Grand Ballroom of the Balboa Bay Resort came to life Thursday, Jan. 19 as some 300 guests attended the inaugural celebration of the new nonprofit organization, The Life Savers Foundation of Orange County. The Life Savers Foundation began in 2017 when Laguna Beach businesswoman Heidi Miller stepped forward to...
Surf City Marathon presented by 361° announces partnership with The Waterfront Beach Resort, a Hilton Hotel
The Surf City Marathon and Half Marathon presented by 361° and Waterfront Beach Resort, a Hilton Hotel today announced a renewed partnership as the “Official Headquarter Hotel” for the 2023 marathon. The 27th running of Southern California’s premier oceanfront road race returns to Huntington Beach the weekend of February 3-5, 2023 and annually attracts more than 15,000 runners.
O.C. Treasurer Freidenrich elected President of the CA Treasurer-Tax Collector Association
Santa Ana, Calif. (January 23, 2023) At the Orange County Board of Supervisor’s first meeting of 2023, Treasurer Shari Freidenrich was honored by the Board as the California Association of County Treasurers and Tax Collectors (CACTTC) 40th President elected by her peers from the 58 Counties. San Joaquin County President-Elect Treasurer-Tax Collector Phonxay Keokham attended the Orange County Board of Supervisor’s meeting to present the CACTTC gavel alongside outgoing Orange County Chairman Doug Chaffee, who commemorated the presentation with a County Resolution.
9th Annual ‘Cursive is Cool’ Contest Launched for K-6 Students in North America
LOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — The American Handwriting Analysis Foundation announced that their 2023 “Cursive is Cool”® contest is now open to North American students from Kindergarten to Grade 6. Students are encouraged to enter early. Prizes will be awarded for First Place, Second Place, Third Place based on legibility and neatness. One of each prize per grade will be awarded. There will also be a prize awarded for each grade for the most Creative content and a random drawing will be held at the conclusion of the contest, so every entry has the chance to win a prize!
A driver suspected of DUI was killed in a collision with a truck this morning in Orange
Early this morning at 3:15 a.m., a Toyota Tundra collided into the back of a commercial truck stopped in the number one lane in the 600 block of N. Batavia. Orange City Fire responded and declared the driver and sole occupant of the Toyota deceased. The driver of the commercial...
Norma Campos Kurtz appointed as Council member for District 4
ANAHEIM, Calif. (Jan. 24, 2023) — Norma Campos Kurtz has been appointed to the Anaheim City Council representing District 4. The City Council voted on Tuesday to appoint Campos Kurtz to the District 4 seat, which has been vacant since Dec. 4. Campos Kurtz is set to be sworn...
Santa Ana man indicted for $1.25M COVID-19 fraud
SANTA ANA, California – A federal grand jury today returned an eight-count indictment charging an Orange County man with defrauding California’s unemployment insurance program by using personal information stolen from people with similar names to apply for $1.25 million in COVID-19 unemployment benefits. Nhan Hoang Pham, 36, of...
Long Beach Republican Women Federated to hear from Steve Frank at February breakfast meeting
With Valentine’s Day around the corner, Long Beach Republican Women Federated would “love” to have you attend their February 11, 2023, breakfast meeting. Senior Contributing Editor of California Political News and Views Steve Frank will be the featured speaker and share his views on issues affecting the Golden State. Conveniently held at The Grand in Long Beach (4101 E. Willow Street), registration starts at 9 a.m. followed by a “hearty” scrumptious all-you-can-eat breakfast served at 9:30 a.m. The cost is just $30 for members and $35 for non-members and there is free covered parking.
