Evensong to be Presented in FebruaryProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Workshop Explains Impact of Childhood Trauma on DevelopmentProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Job Skills Training Program for Women Launches in FebruaryProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
“Most Haunted Road In New Jersey”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSWest Milford, NJ
This Is One of the Snowiest Towns in New JerseyDiana RusNewton, NJ
Phillymag.com
Just Listed: Rustic Craftsman Estate in Milford
Do you dream of entertaining on a grand scale? How about trying your hand at farming? You can do both at this grand estate with the air of a National Park lodge. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. One...
The price of every home sold recently in the Lehigh Valley. Deed transfers, 1/1/23-1/15/23.
Thinking about selling your home? Want to know how much a comparable home sold for in your neighborhood? Lehighvalleylive.com lists the most recent two weeks of available deed transfers in Lehigh and Northampton counties. The information in the list below includes address and selling price in addition to the name...
PennDOT issues vehicle restrictions as snow hits the Lehigh Valley (UPDATE)
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has issued a few speed and vehicle restrictions near the Lehigh Valley as a winter storm makes it way east Wednesday across the state. Snow starting falling in the Lehigh Valley region after 11 a.m, with flakes hitting Bethlehem at about 11:40 a.m. The National...
Former hotel to be demolished in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Pa. — An eyesore in one Lackawanna County community will soon be no more. The former Hotel Chellino along River Street in Carbondale has sat empty for decades. Next week, it will be demolished as part of the city's Sixth Avenue bridge project. The bridge has been closed...
wrnjradio.com
National Park Service requests proposals to lease historic Cliff Park Inn and Dingmans Dutch Reformed Church
DELAWARE WATER GAP NATIONAL RECREATION AREA – The National Park Service (NPS) has issued Requests for Proposals (RFPs) to lease two historic properties in Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area. Cliff Park Inn and Golf Course, just south of Milford, PA along State Route 2001, is offered under a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Two bank branches set to close in Easton area
Two bank branches are nearing their end in Northampton County. A PNC Bank branch at 2925 William Penn Highway in Palmer Township is set to close March 17, while a Fulton Bank financial center at 280 Line St. in Easton is set to close April 28. In the coming months,...
Snowy conditions in Susquehanna County
GREAT BEND, Pa. — The snow is falling across the area, and we're tracking road conditions up north. Snowy scenes have been missing from Susquehanna County for most of the winter, but flakes were falling steadily for hours on Monday morning in Great Bend Township. Whether it was a welcome sight depends on who you asked.
Home damaged by fire in Archbald
ARCHBALD, Pa. — A fire broke out Tuesday afternoon at a home in Archbald. It happened just after noon along Wildcat Road in the Sturges section. First responders say the fire started in a laundry room on the first floor. A woman and her pets were inside at the...
Let’s Go Shopping! New Jersey’s Very Best Grocery Store
It is always a good thing when you have a favorite store that you like to shop at and there are many choices here in New Jersey. I was recently going over an article from Lovefood and their choices for the "best grocery stores" in America. They selected the best grocery store for each state including right here in the Garden State.
Dozens show up for Luzerne County estate sale
WYOMING BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU)— You know what they say: one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. Mazell Estate Liquidations held a rummage sale today in Luzerne County selling everything from antiques to household items. Dozens of people showed up to sell and buy items at a reduced price. The owner of Mazell says inflation has […]
WOLF
I-81 north to close tonight in Luzerne County
LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Interstate 81 northbound will be closed tonight, January 24th, from 8 PM to 5 AM to remove beams from the Suscon Road Bridge. Take Exit 175 (Dupont/Pittston) to SR 315 to the Interstate 81 on-ramp in Avoca. Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles...
Stewartsville Dance Studio Owner Stole $6K From PA School District: Report
A New Jersey dance studio owner is facing charges after failing to pay more than $6,300 to a Pennsylvania school district from whom she was renting facilities for practices, LehighValleyLive reports. Charissa Poklikuha, 42, of Stewartsville, and the owner of 5-6-7-8 Dance, was charged with two counts of felony theft...
It's a Snow Day for Phillipsburg School District Wednesday 01/25/2023
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ – Put away the backpacks. It’s an official snow day for the Phillipsburg School District. The Phillipsburg School district announced an official Snow Day for Wednesday, January 25, 2023 by text message and email to parents and guardians. A winter weather advisory is in effect beginning 7:00 AM Wednesday and as of 9:10 PM January 24, 2023, should last until 7:00 PM EST Thursday evening. Issued by the Philadelphia, PA, US National Weather Service, the affected areas are Warren and Morris County, as well as Northampton County. According to weather.com, one to three inches of snow are expected, with winds gusting up to 35 miles per hour. “A burst of snow with snowfall rates potentially exceeding one inch per hour is expected early in the day. The snow will continue through late morning before changing perhaps briefly to a wintry mix then to plain rain into the afternoon” says the winter weather advisory. Do you have a delay or cancelation? Send us a tip to be included in our announcements and closings, as well as our APP push notifications.
Regal Cinemas Closing 2 NJ Locations
Two New Jersey Regal Cinemas locations will shutter after parent company Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Cineworld in a new bankruptcy filing this week announced it would be rejecting the leases of 39 theaters closing in the US, helping to save $22 million a year. The New Jersey locations...
Emergency plans in the works following Route 611 closure
DELEWARE WATER GAP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Part of Route 611 that connects Monroe and Northampton Counties remains closed after nearly two months of being shut down, now PennDOT is drawing up emergency plans. “It closed in December, everybody forgets that like it’s been closed since the second week of December,” said Lauren Chamberlain. Chamberlain […]
52 years later: Who murdered this Monroe County taxi driver?
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The search continues for the killer of a father and WWII veteran. John William Leonard Sr., 52, was found dead on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 1970, at 3:45 p.m. He was found, shot to death, in his taxi cab on the grounds of the Buck Hill Falls Lodge in Barrett Township, Monroe County.
Lehigh Valley schools close Wednesday ahead of winter storm
Some schools in and around the Lehigh Valley are opting for traditional snow days Wednesday as some districts announced they are closed ahead of a forecasted winter storm. Winter weather advisories have been issued for the Lehigh Valley and northwest New Jersey, and the National Weather Service expects a “burst of snow” to bring 1 to 3 inches to the region.
Snow and ice emergency declared in Honesdale
HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A snow and ice emergency has been declared by Honesdale Mayor Derek Williams. According to a press release, Mayor Williams has declared a snow and ice emergency starting at midnight on January 24 through midnight on January 26, so traffic does not get backed up and to avoid the hazards […]
Police helicopter joins search for missing Lehigh University student
A Pennsylvania State Police helicopter has joined the search for a missing Lehigh University student. Daniel Lee, a second-year engineering student from East Hanover, New Jersey, has been missing since Friday, the university’s police department reported. On Tuesday morning, a state police helicopter searched along the Lehigh River as...
pahomepage.com
Brett's Tuesday Morning Forecast
Breezy and dry today, light snow to rain tomorrow... Breezy and dry today, light snow to rain tomorrow... Emergency plans in the works following Route 611 …. Emergency plans in the works following Route 611 closure | Eyewitness News @ 5:00 a.m. Scranton Amtrak project discussions continue. Scranton Amtrak project...
