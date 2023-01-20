PHILLIPSBURG, NJ – Put away the backpacks. It’s an official snow day for the Phillipsburg School District. The Phillipsburg School district announced an official Snow Day for Wednesday, January 25, 2023 by text message and email to parents and guardians. A winter weather advisory is in effect beginning 7:00 AM Wednesday and as of 9:10 PM January 24, 2023, should last until 7:00 PM EST Thursday evening. Issued by the Philadelphia, PA, US National Weather Service, the affected areas are Warren and Morris County, as well as Northampton County. According to weather.com, one to three inches of snow are expected, with winds gusting up to 35 miles per hour. “A burst of snow with snowfall rates potentially exceeding one inch per hour is expected early in the day. The snow will continue through late morning before changing perhaps briefly to a wintry mix then to plain rain into the afternoon” says the winter weather advisory. Do you have a delay or cancelation? Send us a tip to be included in our announcements and closings, as well as our APP push notifications.

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ ・ 23 HOURS AGO