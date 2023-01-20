Read full article on original website
Spider
4d ago
Stolen car, then the three occupants are also guilty of GTA. They share in the death of an innocent person.
Reply(1)
8
3 injured after crash involving vehicles carjacked in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A car taken in a recent carjacking was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon in the city's Downtown West neighborhood, police said. St. Louis police Major Janice Bockstruck said a joint task force comprised of local and federal authorities was investigating a recent string of carjackings when they spotted a white Nissan Altima that had been carjacked. A police source said it was wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 4700 block of Compton Avenue.
String of carjackings in south St. Louis 'possibly connected,' public safety director says
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis’ Public Safety Director Dan Isom said during a press conference on Tuesday that three carjackings in south St. Louis were possibly connected. According to St. Louis police, a young man wearing all black and a black mask forced a woman out of her Toyota Camry with a gun in the Aldi Parking lot at Gravois Plaza just before 5 p.m. Monday. The suspect drove off in the sedan and another vehicle followed.
Eureka man charged in south St. Louis car crash that killed 2 sisters in November
ST. LOUIS — A Eureka man charged this month is accused of causing a car crash that killed two sisters in November of last year. According to charging documents from the Circuit Attorney of the City of St. Louis, 26-year-old Brian R. Kelly was charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter, and one count of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.
Homicide detectives investigating separate shootings minutes apart in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to two separate fatal shootings in south St. Louis Tuesday night. The first shooting happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of Minnesota Avenue in St. Louis' Gravois Park neighborhood. Police found a man shot in his chest inside a home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KMOV
Police: carjackings are connected
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Police Department is investigating a rash of carjackings that happened on Monday. Carjackers stole Andrew Wasson’s Honda Civic at gunpoint around 6:00 p.m. in the Schnucks parking lot on Hampton, near Chippewa. “Heard a tap on the window and looked over...
Possible carjacking attempt leaves woman shot, critically injured Wednesday
ST. LOUIS — A woman was hospitalized with critical injuries early Wednesday after what police said could have been an attempted carjacking in St. Louis' Bevo neighborhood. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred just after midnight Wednesday in the 5000 block of Gravois Avenue.
KSDK
Driver involved in single-car crash Monday in north St. Louis identified by police
The driver was identified by police Tuesday as William Brown III, 20, of Castle Point. It is unknown at this time what led up to the first attempt to stop the car.
KMOV
2 killed within an hour in south St. Louis Tuesday; 1 man in custody
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – St. Louis police are investigating two separate homicides that occurred within an hour Tuesday in south St. Louis. One suspect was in custody as of Wednesday. Around 5:50 p.m., officers were called to the 3500 block of Minnesota after a man was shot in the...
1 dead after single-car crash while fleeing police Monday in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — One person died after fleeing police and crashing on Monday in north St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said that shortly after 11:30 a.m. a St. Louis County police officer in the North County Precinct attempted to stop a silver Chevrolet Trailblazer on westbound Chambers Road from Lord Drive. The driver failed to yield, according to police.
Police, Courts Disagree Why St. Louis Teen Foundry Shooting Suspects Sent Home
The SLMPD and juvenile court have different stories about why the teens found with guns were released to parents
At least four carjacked Monday in St. Louis
Car thefts and break-ins have spiked around St. Louis City in recent days. On Monday alone, police responded to at least four carjackings in city limits.
Car thieves target Armory, City Foundry over the weekend in midtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after a string of car break-ins in midtown St. Louis over the weekend. Several happened at Armory STL on Friday and more at City Foundry STL on Saturday night, which ended with shots being fired at police. 5 On Your Side spoke with...
Police: 23-year-old St. Louis woman goes missing
St. Louis authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a young woman who was reported missing earlier this month.
KMOV
SLMPD: Man dies after fleeing from police, crashing in North City
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man died Monday after fleeing from police officers and crashing off the road in north St. Louis, police said. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the man, later identified as William Brown, III, was driving in St. Louis County on Chambers Road when a St. Louis County police officer tried to pull him over. The 20-year-old from Castle Point reportedly did not stop, and a county detective driving an unmarked vehicle then attempted to pull him over on Dunn Road.
Alleged Car Thief Charged With Felony Murder Appears in St. Louis Court
Prosecutors say Brian Richard Kelly was out on bail and driving a stolen car when he killed two women in a collision
KMOV
15-year-old boy sent home with parents after parking lot gunfight, found with fully automatic handgun
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Three juveniles, including one allegedly armed with a fully automatic handgun, were released to their parents after running from St. Louis Police following a gunfight on Saturday night. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were investigating reports of several car break-ins in the...
1 dead in crash at Riverview and Chambers in north St. Louis
A man died in a crash late Monday morning in north St. Louis while attempting to evade police.
Teen driver involved in fatal crash Friday in south St. Louis
A man was killed in a three-car crash on Friday, January 20.
KMOV
Car break-ins target new entertainment venues
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Metropolitan Police are investigating after a rash of car break-ins at the City Foundry STL and Armory STL over the weekend. The new entertainment venues have been targeted by thieves multiple times over the last few weeks. Danni, who asked us not to...
St. Louis man sentenced for shooting up gas station
ST. LOUIS – A 47-year-old St. Louis man was sentenced Monday for shooting up a local gas station in the city’s Baden neighborhood in 2021. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Jamell Sanders admitted to discharging a handgun inside and outside the Convenience Express at 8815 N. Broadway on Jan. 15, 2021.
