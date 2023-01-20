ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Spider
4d ago

Stolen car, then the three occupants are also guilty of GTA. They share in the death of an innocent person.

Reply(1)
8
 

5 On Your Side

3 injured after crash involving vehicles carjacked in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A car taken in a recent carjacking was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon in the city's Downtown West neighborhood, police said. St. Louis police Major Janice Bockstruck said a joint task force comprised of local and federal authorities was investigating a recent string of carjackings when they spotted a white Nissan Altima that had been carjacked. A police source said it was wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 4700 block of Compton Avenue.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

String of carjackings in south St. Louis 'possibly connected,' public safety director says

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis’ Public Safety Director Dan Isom said during a press conference on Tuesday that three carjackings in south St. Louis were possibly connected. According to St. Louis police, a young man wearing all black and a black mask forced a woman out of her Toyota Camry with a gun in the Aldi Parking lot at Gravois Plaza just before 5 p.m. Monday. The suspect drove off in the sedan and another vehicle followed.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Eureka man charged in south St. Louis car crash that killed 2 sisters in November

ST. LOUIS — A Eureka man charged this month is accused of causing a car crash that killed two sisters in November of last year. According to charging documents from the Circuit Attorney of the City of St. Louis, 26-year-old Brian R. Kelly was charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter, and one count of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Police: carjackings are connected

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Police Department is investigating a rash of carjackings that happened on Monday. Carjackers stole Andrew Wasson’s Honda Civic at gunpoint around 6:00 p.m. in the Schnucks parking lot on Hampton, near Chippewa. “Heard a tap on the window and looked over...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

1 dead after single-car crash while fleeing police Monday in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — One person died after fleeing police and crashing on Monday in north St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said that shortly after 11:30 a.m. a St. Louis County police officer in the North County Precinct attempted to stop a silver Chevrolet Trailblazer on westbound Chambers Road from Lord Drive. The driver failed to yield, according to police.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

SLMPD: Man dies after fleeing from police, crashing in North City

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man died Monday after fleeing from police officers and crashing off the road in north St. Louis, police said. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the man, later identified as William Brown, III, was driving in St. Louis County on Chambers Road when a St. Louis County police officer tried to pull him over. The 20-year-old from Castle Point reportedly did not stop, and a county detective driving an unmarked vehicle then attempted to pull him over on Dunn Road.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Car break-ins target new entertainment venues

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Metropolitan Police are investigating after a rash of car break-ins at the City Foundry STL and Armory STL over the weekend. The new entertainment venues have been targeted by thieves multiple times over the last few weeks. Danni, who asked us not to...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

St. Louis man sentenced for shooting up gas station

ST. LOUIS – A 47-year-old St. Louis man was sentenced Monday for shooting up a local gas station in the city’s Baden neighborhood in 2021. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Jamell Sanders admitted to discharging a handgun inside and outside the Convenience Express at 8815 N. Broadway on Jan. 15, 2021.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

