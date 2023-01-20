Riot roundup: Where Arkansans’ January 6 insurrection cases stand

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Over two years removed from the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, federal courts are still trying defendants from Arkansas.

Here is a look at where cases stand for defendants from The Natural State.

ROBERT SNOW

Robert Thomas “Bob” Snow of Heber Springs was arrested nearly a year after the riot, on January 4, 2022. He was charged with the following:

Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

He was identified from security video taken in the Capitol rotunda and investigators confirmed that he was there through GPS location information from his cell phone. In a November 1, 2021 interview, Snow admitted to entering the Capitol building.

He also told FBI agents that he “urinated on a column inside an area he thought to be a cafeteria,” according to court documents.

Snow signed an agreement and entered a guilty plea on March 24, 2022. On July 7, 2022, he was sentenced to 12 months of probation, 60 hours of community service, and ordered to pay $500 in restitution.

JON MOTT

Jon Mott, 39, of Flippin, was arrested on May 13, 2021. He was charged with:

Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building

Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building

Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Mott initially pleaded not guilty to all charges on July 23, 2021. Almost a year and a half later, he agreed to plead guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building in exchange for the other three charges being dropped. The agreement was submitted to the court on November 30, 2022.

The government will submit a presentence investigation report later this year. Mott’s sentencing is scheduled for March 8.

According to court documents, the misdemeanor charge normally carries a maximum potential sentence of six months in prison, a term of probation of up to five years and a fine of up to $5,000. The agreement notes that sentencing is at the discretion of the Court.

PETER STAGER

Peter Francis Stager of Conway was arrested on January 14, 2021 after an anonymous tipster identified him to the FBI as a participant in the insurrection. That anonymous source identified Stager, climbing the Capitol steps while holding a flagpole, from a pair of videos posted online.

Trager was later seen striking a D.C. Metropolitan police officer with that flagpole.

“Everybody in there is a treasonous traitor,” Stager said in the second video. “Death is the only remedy for what’s in that building.”

Stager and eight other defendants were initially indicted on 14 combined charges, including assaulting an officer using a dangerous weapon, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building and physical violence on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol. A superseding indictment was filed on March 12, 2021 and Stager pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Second and third superseding indictments were filed by the government on August 4, 2021 and November 17, 2021 and the case was assigned to a new federal judge on October 17, 2022. According to court documents, a plea hearing is scheduled for February 16.

BRENNEN MACHACEK





Brennen Cline Machacek, 32, of Madison County, was arrested in Fayetteville on December 19, 2022. He was charged with the following:

Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority

Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building

Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds

Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

According to a Statement of Facts submitted by an FBI Special Agent, a witness who said he served in the military with Machacek informed investigators about him and provided them with a “publicly available video” in which the suspect can be seen being escorted out of the building.

The witness also provided Facebook posts indicating that Machacek was inside the building during the riot. That witness also identified Machacek in a still image taken from U.S. Capitol security video footage.

Machacek has a federal court hearing set for February 7.

RICHARD “BIGO” BARNETT

Richard Barnett, left, an Arkansas man who was photographed with his feet on a desk in former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, arrives at federal court in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Gravette’s Richard Barnett, 62, became a face of the insurrection when he was seen putting his feet up on a desk in former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s office. After multiple delays, he is currently on trial in Washington for eight federal charges, including civil disorder, disorderly disruptive conduct and entering and remaining in a restricted building with a deadly or dangerous weapon.

Barnett seemingly boasted about his participation in the riot, even allegedly scrawling “BigO was here” beside an expletive directed at Pelosi on a paper left behind in her office. He took the stand as a witness on January 19 and showed more contrition, describing that act as “crass” and saying that he owed Pelosi an apology.

Gravette resident, Richard Barnett, with his leg on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office. 1/6/2021.

Barnett has not been shy about making social media posts regarding January 6 and the government used some of those against him in the beginning of their cross-examination. When asked about some of those posts, the defendant had trouble remembering everything he had said in the past.

Regarding his love of the Constitution, the prosecution asked him if he knew what was in the 3rd Amendment.

He did not.

The government’s cross-examination of Barnett concluded on January 20. The jury will begin deliberations following closing statements and the court’s instructions to the jury.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.