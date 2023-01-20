Read full article on original website
eckerd.edu
Author Elizabeth Strout brings character and conversation to Eckerd College reading series
The Dan and Mary Miller Auditorium buzzed with the voices of writers, readers, students and teachers on Saturday, Jan.14, at the opening of the 19th Annual Writers in Paradise Reading Series at Eckerd College. In the language of music, according to Merriam-Webster.com, “The first and harmonically fundamental tone of a...
fox13news.com
Apprenticeship program in St. Pete welcomes new class from across the country
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A multi-trade contracting business welcomed a fresh class of apprentices from across the country to its new location in St. Petersburg. The apprenticeship program at Power Design, Inc. takes on-the-job training to a new level, giving would-be students a full ride to a fast-tracked career path.
This Is Florida's Most Expensive College
24/7 Wall St. found every state's most pricey college.
eckerd.edu
Discovering Florida’s unique ecosystem highlights Eckerd College Winter Term course
Sophomore Thrall “TJ” Hershberger uses a net to collect marine organisms off Eckerd’s South Beach. Photo: Penh Alicandro ’22. On a brilliant winter morning behind the Galbraith Marine Science Laboratory on the Eckerd College campus, Thrall Hershberger reaches into his net and pulls out a needlefish. He records his catch, releases the squirming skinny fish back into Boca Ciega Bay, and wades to shore.
stpetecatalyst.com
The aftermath: My farewell and thank yous
So, good people of reading land this is my last article for the St Pete Catalyst. Last one ever? Well, for the end of the football year for sure. Will I be back next year? Maybe. I will tell you what I do know – I’ve grown an appreciation for...
Wages are a big topic at St. Petersburg job fair
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida’s unemployment rate just hit another low last month, making it that much more competitive for dozens of potential employers at a job fair in St. Petersburg. With the state’s unemployment rate hovering at 2.5%, you might wonder who the applicants are still looking...
fox13news.com
Unusual class pet helps kindergarten students learn responsibility, academic lessons
TAMPA, Fla. - There’s a member of Jessica Gormley’s kindergarten class at Bay Crest Elementary School that’s helping students with reading, writing, arithmetic and responsibility. Maui is a bearded dragon that’s become beloved member of Gromley’s class. "I always wanted a bearded dragon growing up,"...
Lakeland man homeless for 30 years gifted new home
Nonprofit organization Worth and Purpose used crowdfunding to gift a Lakeland man experiencing chronic homelessness with a new home.
Florida Congressman Greg Steube recovering after fall from ladder
Florida Congressman Greg Steube provided an update on Twitter Monday evening regarding his road to recovery from serious injuries suffered during a January 18 tree-cutting accident. Congressman Steube is recovering from a fractured pelvis, a punctured lung, and several torn ligaments in his neck. He will be under care in...
Tampa city council candidate Blake Casper gave over $200K to DeSantis, and helped reopen Florida at onset of pandemic
Casper said he doesn’t regret his efforts to reopen Florida just two months after the first COVID-19 case was found in the state.
luxury-houses.net
This $10 Million Modern Masterpiece in Sarasota Regarded as Florida’s Most Architecturally Significant Home
150 Morningside Drive Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 150 Morningside Drive, Sarasota, Florida is a stunning postmodern-style home was designed and built by the renowned architect Don Chapell showcasing the eclectic palette and materials of postmodernism, with an interplay of light and shadow that transforms each space. This Home in Sarasota offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 150 Morningside Drive, please contact Lisa Morris (Phone: 941-544-3332) & Amy Drake (Phone: 941-376-9346) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
tourcounsel.com
Ellenton Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Tampa, Florida
If you are looking for great deals on stores in Tampa, I would recommend visiting one of the best outlets in the area: Ellenton Premium Outlets. On this site, apart from enjoying the weather, the atmosphere, you will find discounts in most of its stores. In addition, you will find different recognized and local brands.
westorlandonews.com
Auction for $3.7M Waterfront Luxury Home in Clearwater Beach
Elite Auctions announced a Clearwater Beach mansion as the latest addition to its lineup of luxury residential real estate listings selling to the highest bidder. They are a licensed Florida real estate brokerage and a luxury real estate and yacht auctions marketing company. At auction without reserve January 28th at...
Evidence in suspended DA’s lawsuit shows that DeSantis simply wanted to target a ‘reform prosecutor’
Republican political operative Larry Keefe picked Andrew Warren after a Google search and a chat with a right-wing sheriff.
mynews13.com
Polk State College students told to shelter in place
LAKELAND, Fla. — Polk State College officials have told students to shelter in place Friday morning. School officials sent messages via social media at 9:30 a.m. regarding a possibly armed person near the campus. No further information has been released. This is a developing story, and more information will...
Fatburger to Open in Riverview
It’s the first of four locations planned for Tampa in the next few years
stpeterising.com
Crave Cookies to take over iconic Twistee Treat location in Kenneth City
The vacant Kenneth City building that used to look like a delicious vanilla ice cream cone is about to be revived as a cookie shop. Formerly home to Twistee Treat and then The Daily Scoop, the property at 5804 54th Avenue North, which is less than a mile from the border of St. Petersburg, had a makeover when Driftwood Kava and Roastery was planning to occupy the space about a year ago. The iconic ice cream cone was covered with brown foam to resemble a volcano. However, Driftwood never opened and the space went back on the market.
Clearwater homeowners question city's policy after trees removed
Over the last couple of years, the City of Clearwater’s Tree Assessment and Inventory program deemed some trees as either dying, diseased, hazardous, or invasive species.
The tragic irony of Tampa Mayor Jane Castor's latest calls for transparency
It’s rich for this mayor to talk about transparency.
iheart.com
South Florida Has One Of The Best Sub Sandwiches In America
If a sandwich is satisfying, then a sub sandwich is sure to fill you up. These unique eats take on different names depending on where you are in the country: hoagies, grinders, heroes, po'boys, and so on. Many nicknames aside, you can stuff all kinds of delicious ingredients between two slices of long bread.
