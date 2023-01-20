ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

eckerd.edu

Discovering Florida’s unique ecosystem highlights Eckerd College Winter Term course

Sophomore Thrall “TJ” Hershberger uses a net to collect marine organisms off Eckerd’s South Beach. Photo: Penh Alicandro ’22. On a brilliant winter morning behind the Galbraith Marine Science Laboratory on the Eckerd College campus, Thrall Hershberger reaches into his net and pulls out a needlefish. He records his catch, releases the squirming skinny fish back into Boca Ciega Bay, and wades to shore.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

The aftermath: My farewell and thank yous

So, good people of reading land this is my last article for the St Pete Catalyst. Last one ever? Well, for the end of the football year for sure. Will I be back next year? Maybe. I will tell you what I do know – I’ve grown an appreciation for...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Wages are a big topic at St. Petersburg job fair

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida’s unemployment rate just hit another low last month, making it that much more competitive for dozens of potential employers at a job fair in St. Petersburg. With the state’s unemployment rate hovering at 2.5%, you might wonder who the applicants are still looking...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
luxury-houses.net

This $10 Million Modern Masterpiece in Sarasota Regarded as Florida’s Most Architecturally Significant Home

150 Morningside Drive Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 150 Morningside Drive, Sarasota, Florida is a stunning postmodern-style home was designed and built by the renowned architect Don Chapell showcasing the eclectic palette and materials of postmodernism, with an interplay of light and shadow that transforms each space. This Home in Sarasota offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 150 Morningside Drive, please contact Lisa Morris (Phone: 941-544-3332) & Amy Drake (Phone: 941-376-9346) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
SARASOTA, FL
tourcounsel.com

Ellenton Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Tampa, Florida

If you are looking for great deals on stores in Tampa, I would recommend visiting one of the best outlets in the area: Ellenton Premium Outlets. On this site, apart from enjoying the weather, the atmosphere, you will find discounts in most of its stores. In addition, you will find different recognized and local brands.
TAMPA, FL
westorlandonews.com

Auction for $3.7M Waterfront Luxury Home in Clearwater Beach

Elite Auctions announced a Clearwater Beach mansion as the latest addition to its lineup of luxury residential real estate listings selling to the highest bidder. They are a licensed Florida real estate brokerage and a luxury real estate and yacht auctions marketing company. At auction without reserve January 28th at...
CLEARWATER, FL
mynews13.com

Polk State College students told to shelter in place

LAKELAND, Fla. — Polk State College officials have told students to shelter in place Friday morning. School officials sent messages via social media at 9:30 a.m. regarding a possibly armed person near the campus. No further information has been released. This is a developing story, and more information will...
LAKELAND, FL
stpeterising.com

Crave Cookies to take over iconic Twistee Treat location in Kenneth City

The vacant Kenneth City building that used to look like a delicious vanilla ice cream cone is about to be revived as a cookie shop. Formerly home to Twistee Treat and then The Daily Scoop, the property at 5804 54th Avenue North, which is less than a mile from the border of St. Petersburg, had a makeover when Driftwood Kava and Roastery was planning to occupy the space about a year ago. The iconic ice cream cone was covered with brown foam to resemble a volcano. However, Driftwood never opened and the space went back on the market.
KENNETH CITY, FL
iheart.com

South Florida Has One Of The Best Sub Sandwiches In America

If a sandwich is satisfying, then a sub sandwich is sure to fill you up. These unique eats take on different names depending on where you are in the country: hoagies, grinders, heroes, po'boys, and so on. Many nicknames aside, you can stuff all kinds of delicious ingredients between two slices of long bread.
TAMPA, FL

