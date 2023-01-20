Read full article on original website
Popular Sandwich Shop Plans to Open 7 MN locations with New Look
Grabbing a quick lunch that is somewhat healthy has been a popular way to go recently as opposed to grabbing a quick burger or some chicken wings. Although that is still a go-to for many people, thinking a bit more healthy in your choices has become a lot more popular.
Minnesota's first-of-its-kind THC drink distribution center opens
A facility described as the first-ever THC drink packaging and distribution center in Minnesota is now open. Chill State Collective, a partnership of drink makers launched and operated by the Twin Cities' Fair State Brewing Cooperative, offers co-packing, storing, distribution and endorsement at the new facility in St. Paul, with the aim to assist other "cannabeverage" brands in the state.
Only Three States Have Better Teeth Than We Do Minnesota
When it comes to having great teeth and dental health in general, you can't do much better than here in Minnesota. We're used to being ranked near the top of the heap for many things here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, right? We DO enjoy a very high quality of life here in the North Star State. And, now you can add teeth to that list. Because a new survey says Minnesotans have some of the best teeth in the entire U. S. of A.
The One Thing A Minnesota Plow Driver Sees That Completely Scares Them
If you are like me you spent a portion of your weekend/evening chiseling down the snowdrifts at the end of your driveway. In some communities, a snowplow will drive around and drop its 'wing' and knock down the tall drifts. But all plow drivers will tell you there is one thing that when they see it, scares them completely. A 'cave' cut into the snow with toys sitting inside. Instant chills as the driver will suddenly wonder where is the child who left their toys here?
Rent This Luxury Island Home in Minnesota for $35,000 a Month!
Rent This Massive Million Dollar Home in Minnesota That Sits On An Island for $35,000 A Month. I have been sitting here trying to figure out how in the world you can rent a home for $35,000 a month. Like, seriously, what is YOUR job that you can spend $35k on rent?! And if you've got that cash (or you are just curious what a house that rents for $35k looks like), get ready for your mouth to hang open because I have the photos. Oh, did I mention that this house sits on an island and comes with its own hovercraft? Yeah, it does.
Is This the Best Place to Live in Minnesota? One Magazine Thinks So
Money magazine has come out with their list of 'Best Places to Live in America,' and a Minnesota town has come in at number one. Woodbury, Minnesota comes it a respectable #29 in the nation, and Rosemount, MN landed at #32 among the fifty best places. including about 1,300 total...
Don’t Be This Person At After School Pick-up In Minnesota + Wisconsin
After-school pick-up can be the most frustrating part of the day this winter. Huge snow banks this winter are causing narrow streets and traffic jams because people lack common sense. Traffic gets backed up each and every day at my daughter's school because people will try to turn down in...
northernnewsnow.com
Walz announces plans to send checks to millions of Minnesotans
ST. PAUL, MN -- Democratic Governor Tim Walz announced the final part of his budget proposal Tuesday, which includes tax rebate checks for millions of Minnesotans. “This is a fair budget that will continue to create growth and reduce taxes on Minnesotans while improving all aspects of their life. I couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve done,” said Walz.
Love Winter? You Can Now Take a Yoga Class in the Snow in Minnesota
People in the midwest are so funny. We have a pile, and I mean MULTIPLE INCHES of snow on the ground right now and a group in Minnesota is throwing down their yoga mats and sporting a downward dog. Yes, outside...in the snow. If you missed out on this winter experience, don't worry, you've got another shot on Saturday.
Minnesota Neighborhood Is Currently Being Terrorized By Wild Turkey
Minnesota is home to many wild animals, and one of them-- a wild turkey-- is currently terrorizing residents of one neighborhood in the North Star State. After once being nearly eliminated from Minnesota entirely, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that there are currently around 70,000 wild turkeys that call the Land of 10,000 Lakes home. They're descendants of a flock of wild turkeys that were trapped in Missouri and transplanted to Houston County back in the early 1970s.
Minnesota Buffet Makes Top 20 Best in the Country List. Is it Minnesota’s Best?
There was a time during COVID that I wondered if buffets would ever make a come back. The thought of multiple people milling around the same area and using the same serving spoons, was frowned upon by many. As a person who does like a good buffet I was happy to see their return. Especially, the Granite City Sunday Brunch Buffet, it's always been a favorite of mine.
20 Items Kids in Minnesota and Iowa LOVE Putting Up Their Noses
20 Items Kids in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin LOVE Putting Up Their Noses. "Mom, Quinn put a pea up his nose!" That was a memory that popped up for me on Facebook the other day. Why I posted it on Facebook years ago, I have no idea, but I'm glad I did. I forgot what life was like for a bit as I was navigating 3 little kids and trying to function on about 2 hours of very interrupted sleep every night. #MomLife is fun.
Why You’ve Never Even Heard of Minnesota’s Coolest Secret Location
A new national survey lists the Coolest Secret Locations in each state, but Minnesota's apparently is SUCH a secret, you've probably never even heard of it!. Now while I'm a Wisconsin native who's been a fully-naturalized Minnesotan for over a decade now, I realize there are still many places in the Land of 10,000 Lakes that I've never been to. I try to brush up on my Minnesota geography, too, but I've gotta say, I've never heard of this place.
CLEVER! Illinois Robber Breaks Into Store; Books It With Everything But Cash
It's stories like these that keep me asking, "WHY?" Illinois has some strange breaking news stories and sometimes they sound very, very fake. But, this story is definitely real and I can't believe this robber wasn't focused on taking ANY cash. This Chicago man was on a mission: Steal an...
Bundle Up! Big Chill on the Way for Southern Minnesota
We've gotten off pretty easy this winter in Minnesota when it comes to cold temperatures. Sure, we've had plenty of snow -- but not much (if any) bitter cold. Well, that's about to change. In addition to a few quick shots of snow this week, we're about to take a...
5 Of the Most Dangerous Creatures You’ll Find in Wisconsin
If you thought ticks and mosquitoes were the most dangerous creatures you need to worry about encountering in Wisconsin, think again. Yes, those nasty blood-sucking jerks are a major problem you need to protect yourself from, but Wisconsin is also home to cougars, bears, and even rattlesnakes!. Most Dangerous Animals...
Experts Still Confused About ‘Fireball’ Streaking Across Illinois Sky
I was Googling the Fireball "Whiskey" Liquor lawsuits that are happening across the country to see if anyone in Illinois was jumping onboard...I came across a different type of fireball, one that lit up the skies of Cola City, Illinois last summer and it still hasn't been explained. ABC7Chicago. Ok...
Small Illinois Business States Important Reasons Why Cash Should Still Be King
One Illinois restaurant posted some important reasons why paying with cash is so beneficial for local businesses and it might make you reconsider grabbing a credit card next time you're shopping local. Is Cash Still King?. I am 100 percent the person that rarely carries cash. Do I do it...
You Can Hike to This Missouri Fire Tower, But Don’t Climb It
I'm a big fan of fire towers. The idea of being a watchout in the Missouri wilderness is a bucket list thing. However, even though there is a fire tower in Missouri you can hike to, don't even think of climbing it. The Piney Lookout Tower Trail is a highly-rated...
This Is The Most Beautiful Waterfall In Minnesota
Readers Digest compiled a list of the most beautiful waterfalls in each state.
