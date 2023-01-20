ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota's first-of-its-kind THC drink distribution center opens

A facility described as the first-ever THC drink packaging and distribution center in Minnesota is now open. Chill State Collective, a partnership of drink makers launched and operated by the Twin Cities' Fair State Brewing Cooperative, offers co-packing, storing, distribution and endorsement at the new facility in St. Paul, with the aim to assist other "cannabeverage" brands in the state.
Only Three States Have Better Teeth Than We Do Minnesota

When it comes to having great teeth and dental health in general, you can't do much better than here in Minnesota. We're used to being ranked near the top of the heap for many things here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, right? We DO enjoy a very high quality of life here in the North Star State. And, now you can add teeth to that list. Because a new survey says Minnesotans have some of the best teeth in the entire U. S. of A.
The One Thing A Minnesota Plow Driver Sees That Completely Scares Them

If you are like me you spent a portion of your weekend/evening chiseling down the snowdrifts at the end of your driveway. In some communities, a snowplow will drive around and drop its 'wing' and knock down the tall drifts. But all plow drivers will tell you there is one thing that when they see it, scares them completely. A 'cave' cut into the snow with toys sitting inside. Instant chills as the driver will suddenly wonder where is the child who left their toys here?
Rent This Luxury Island Home in Minnesota for $35,000 a Month!

Rent This Massive Million Dollar Home in Minnesota That Sits On An Island for $35,000 A Month. I have been sitting here trying to figure out how in the world you can rent a home for $35,000 a month. Like, seriously, what is YOUR job that you can spend $35k on rent?! And if you've got that cash (or you are just curious what a house that rents for $35k looks like), get ready for your mouth to hang open because I have the photos. Oh, did I mention that this house sits on an island and comes with its own hovercraft? Yeah, it does.
Walz announces plans to send checks to millions of Minnesotans

ST. PAUL, MN -- Democratic Governor Tim Walz announced the final part of his budget proposal Tuesday, which includes tax rebate checks for millions of Minnesotans. “This is a fair budget that will continue to create growth and reduce taxes on Minnesotans while improving all aspects of their life. I couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve done,” said Walz.
Minnesota Neighborhood Is Currently Being Terrorized By Wild Turkey

Minnesota is home to many wild animals, and one of them-- a wild turkey-- is currently terrorizing residents of one neighborhood in the North Star State. After once being nearly eliminated from Minnesota entirely, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that there are currently around 70,000 wild turkeys that call the Land of 10,000 Lakes home. They're descendants of a flock of wild turkeys that were trapped in Missouri and transplanted to Houston County back in the early 1970s.
Minnesota Buffet Makes Top 20 Best in the Country List. Is it Minnesota’s Best?

There was a time during COVID that I wondered if buffets would ever make a come back. The thought of multiple people milling around the same area and using the same serving spoons, was frowned upon by many. As a person who does like a good buffet I was happy to see their return. Especially, the Granite City Sunday Brunch Buffet, it's always been a favorite of mine.
20 Items Kids in Minnesota and Iowa LOVE Putting Up Their Noses

20 Items Kids in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin LOVE Putting Up Their Noses. "Mom, Quinn put a pea up his nose!" That was a memory that popped up for me on Facebook the other day. Why I posted it on Facebook years ago, I have no idea, but I'm glad I did. I forgot what life was like for a bit as I was navigating 3 little kids and trying to function on about 2 hours of very interrupted sleep every night. #MomLife is fun.
Why You’ve Never Even Heard of Minnesota’s Coolest Secret Location

A new national survey lists the Coolest Secret Locations in each state, but Minnesota's apparently is SUCH a secret, you've probably never even heard of it!. Now while I'm a Wisconsin native who's been a fully-naturalized Minnesotan for over a decade now, I realize there are still many places in the Land of 10,000 Lakes that I've never been to. I try to brush up on my Minnesota geography, too, but I've gotta say, I've never heard of this place.
Sasquatch 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

