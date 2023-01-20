Read full article on original website
Things to do in Maine This Weekend 1/21 & 1/22The Maine WriterMaine State
Volunteer and Donation Requests Available in MaineThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Old Town Remembers the Ice Storm of ’98Stephen L DaltonOld Town, ME
Where to Get Iconic Eats in Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Stay Alert: How to Protect Yourself From Abduction Attempts Like the One in Bangor Target Parking LotRachel PerkinsBangor, ME
Snow, Heavy At Times Overnight, Changes To Rain Early Thursday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds have moved back in ahead of our approaching low that is already bringing snow to parts of southern and western New England. Snow will move into parts of central and eastern Maine after 7 PM. Snowfall intensity will increase overnight with snowfall rates for some areas peaking at 1-2″ per hour. This will result in rapidly deteriorating road conditions with low visibility and quickly accumulating snow. A high “fluff factor” during the start of the snow will result in significant snowfall totals for the first half of the storm. As warm air moves in, the “fluff factor” will come down.
Increasing clouds today give way to heavy snow tonight
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We start off today with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions, but clouds increase through the afternoon and evening as a strong low-pressure system moves in from the Ohio River Valley. High temperatures today will be cold, only reaching the teens and 20′s. This storm system will produce heavy snow across the state tonight, before a transition to mix and rain along the coast late tonight. Then as warm southerly winds pick up overnight, inland locations, like the Bangor area, will start to see a transition to mix and rain during the early morning hours on Thursday. That rain snow line looks to continue to push in from south to north over the course of Thursday. This will cause areas along south & east of I-95 to change from snow to sleet then to all rain. Communities north & west of I-95 will go from snow to a wintry mix and locations over the far north will stay as snow. Snowfall rates for some areas could top out at over an inch per hour resulting in rapidly accumulating snow and low visibility and difficult travel. A high “fluff factor” during the start of the snow will result in significant snowfall totals for the first half of the storm. Along the coastline could see gusts as high as 45 mph, whereas inland locations could see gusts from 30-35 mph. This will result in blowing snow and reduced visibilities tonight. The highest snowfall totals will be over the Crown of Maine where over 12″ of snow could fall. The mountains should expect 8-12″. Totals will taper off quickly as you move towards the coast where 2-4″ are likely. For the Bangor area, snowfall totals will range from 4-8″.
After possible Graham Lacher sighting in Gardiner area, volunteers bump up their efforts
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The search continues for 38-year-old Graham Lacher. About eight months ago, Lacher walked away from Dorthea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor. Over time, there have been reported sightings, but nothing that has lead to finding him. Family and friends have been helping with the search, putting...
First dedicated courthouse therapy dog in Maine
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - “I am training the very first service dog ever in Maine’s history,” Jones said. Her name is Holiday and she is a yellow lab being trained to provide comfort during court proceedings to children and and other abuse and trauma victims. “Her job...
Special Olympics Maine goes candlepin bowling at Bangor Brewer Lanes
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Special Olympics Bowling took center stage at Bangor Brewer Lanes. Three packed sessions ran at the candlepin bowling spot at 534 Wilson St. in Brewer. “It was fun. I enjoyed myself, and I love being with everybody and my team, scoring good points, and being a part of a team,” said Ketrina Bennett, bowler.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine marks ‘Mentoring Month’
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - January is National Mentoring Month - and the folks at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine are putting out the call to reach a lofty goal. If you’re still searching for your “New Year, New You,” BBBSMM might just have the answer. One...
Japanese Hibachi Steakhouse opens in Ellsworth
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Denny’s on High Street in Ellsworth closed in March of 2020 due to pandemic concerns. It was announced in May of that year it would not reopen. The building had been vacant ever since, until Monday. The owners of Crazy Sumo have been working...
Downtown Bangor parking ban in effect this week
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There will be a Downtown Parking Ban in effect in Bangor from Monday night until Friday morning. Vehicles may not be parked on city streets in the Downtown Parking Management District between the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. Vehicles left on the street during...
Cold Tonight. More Snow Wednesday Night
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds will continue to break apart this evening as a weak area of high pressure begins to move into the region. It will be a cold night with lows across far northern areas dropping below 0°. The rest of the region will remain in the single digits and low teens.
Nickelback coming to Bangor this summer
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Savings Amphitheater announced Monday morning another show coming this summer. Nickelback is bringing their “Get Rollin’” tour with Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross to the Bangor venue on Thursday, Aug. 24. Tickets go on sale Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. For...
Dave Matthews Band playing in Bangor this summer
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Savings Amphitheater announced Tuesday afternoon another show coming this summer. Dave Matthews Band will play at the Bangor venue on Friday, June 16. Tickets go on sale Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. For more information, visit waterfrontconcerts.com.
Snow, Heavy at Times Today This Afternoon, Tapering Off This Evening
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Snow will continue this afternoon especially south of Greenville and Millinocket. The snow could be heavy at times as well. Areas along the coast have seen the snow mixing with sleet, freezing rain and all rain at times and that threat will continue through early afternoon but as the afternoon progresses and low pressure starts to slide to our east, the rain/snow line will push offshore and coastal areas will go back to all snow before tapering off this evening and early tonight. As the storm moves through the Gulf of Maine, the pressure gradient over the state will tighten resulting in a gusty northerly wind this afternoon that could gust to 30-40 MPH at times. This will result in areas of blowing snow at times which will contribute to already difficult travel conditions. Also, the snow will be a bit wetter near the coast and so the weight of the snow on tree limbs and power lines combined with the gusty winds could lead to some scattered power outages too. Temperatures today will top off in the upper 20s to low 30s, warmest along the coast. Snow will gradually taper off from northwest to southeast across the state this evening and early tonight. By the time the snow tapers off, we’ll see 6″-10″ for much of the state from Lincoln southward. However, there will be a band of heavier snows of 8″-12″ likely for Interior Downeast, the Greater Bangor area and down through the Capital Region. Lesser amounts of snow expected as you head north of Lincoln with little to no snow expected across the far north. Any lingering snow or snow showers will wind down early tonight followed by partly to mostly cloudy skies for the remainder of the night. Overnight lows will drop back to the upper teens to mid-20s.
Northern Light Cancer Care accepting new patients again
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - One of Maine’s biggest cancer care centers is once again accepting new patients. Northern Light Cancer Care in Brewer announced Tuesday the hiring of several new medical oncologists, and more to come in the summer. This enables them to accept new medical oncology patient referrals.
Wedding show in Hermon helps plan for big day
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Weddings are a day to celebrate the connection of two people, and their lifelong union. But, what about the other connections that help celebrate that connection?. Over the weekend, the Greater Bangor Area Wedding show helped folks with planning their big day. From photographers, to bakeries,...
UMaine announces revamped ‘Maine Day Week’
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine is revamping its “Maine Day” celebration to closer resemble its original goals. University President Joan Ferrini-Mundy wrote Tuesday that “Maine Day” will become “Maine Day Week” from April 24-28. Classes will be held all week. Maine...
Matthew Fawcett to face hometown team with Black Bears
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s opponent this weekend is Providence. Black Bear Matthew Fawcett is from nearby Lincoln, R.I. Fawcett discussed how growing up in New England shaped him into a college hockey player. “Rhode Island hockey has grown a lot. I grew up playing for an organization called...
Maine football brings in new offensive coordinator
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - There’s a new offensive coordinator in Orono. Steve Cooper comes from his job as quarterbacks coach at Nebraska to draw up Maine’s offense. Head coach Jordan Stevens said he’s thrilled to welcome Steve Cooper to the University of Maine. “Steve is a leader...
Orono’s Ruth White wins Gatorade Award
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Orono’s Ruth White has racked up a ton of honors after just her junior cross country season. She’s this season’s Gatorade Maine Girls Cross Country Player of the Year after winning it last year too. That goes hand-in-hand with her repeat as Class...
Family of man killed on Bangor exit ramp looking for 2 people who helped that night
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The family of the Enfield man killed at an exit ramp off Interstate 95 in Bangor in December is looking for two people who were there that night. According to State Police, 28-year-old Ryan Hersey ran out of gas then began walking to Union Street when he was hit by a car.
One hospitalized after three-car Etna crash
ETNA, Maine (WABI) - One person was hospitalized after a three-car crash in Etna Monday afternoon. The Etna Volunteer Fire Department says they responded to the intersection of Dixmont and Stage Roads just after 1:15 Monday afternoon. The person who was taken to the hospital had to be freed from...
