Good morning, New Jersey. It’s Election Day, again, in the state that votes all year-round. Voters will go to the polls today in seven New Jersey municipalities: a city council runoff in Trenton; ; a special election to fill a vacant seat on the Lower Alloways Creek Board of Education; a special fire commission referendum in Millstone where voters must approve the purchase of one new tanker; and special school referendums to authorize school construction projects in Riverside, Union Township (Hunterdon), Manasquan and South River.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO