Glu Hospitality to Open Brewerytown Food Hall in MarchMarilyn Johnson
Walmart is Permanently Closing a Location in Howell MillBryan DijkhuizenHowell, NJ
How to spend 2 days in PhiladelphiaGenni FranklinPhiladelphia, PA
Trial for sidewalk counselor raided by the FBI officially beginsLive Action NewsPhiladelphia, PA
Rutgers Defeats Penn State to Move to Second in Big TenFlurrySportsNew Brunswick, NJ
New Jersey Globe
Edwards, Feliciano, Gonzalez overwhelmingly win Trenton at-large council runoff
Jasi Edwards, Crystal Feliciano, and Yazminelly Gonzalez have easily won three at-large seats on the Trenton City Council, defeating three other candidates in the runoff for an election that initially came before voters more than two months ago. As of 11:14 p.m. and with 100% of election districts reporting, Edwards...
New Jersey Globe
It’s Election Day in New Jersey, again
Good morning, New Jersey. It’s Election Day, again, in the state that votes all year-round. Voters will go to the polls today in seven New Jersey municipalities: a city council runoff in Trenton; ; a special election to fill a vacant seat on the Lower Alloways Creek Board of Education; a special fire commission referendum in Millstone where voters must approve the purchase of one new tanker; and special school referendums to authorize school construction projects in Riverside, Union Township (Hunterdon), Manasquan and South River.
New Jersey Globe
Special school, fire district election results
Four times a year, New Jersey holds special school elections for voters to approve school construction referendums. The Educational Facilities and Construction Financing Act of 2000 allows the state to pick up about 40% of the costs if voters approve the measure. Four municipalities held special school elections on Tuesday:
New Jersey Globe
Benson seeks independent audit of Mercer finances following scathing state comptroller report
One day after a scathing New Jersey State Comptroller’s report skewered Mercer County for spending millions of dollars in penalties on late payments on thirteen consecutive quarterly payroll filings, Assemblyman Dan Benson (D-Hamilton) is seeing an immediate independent forensic audit of finances in Mercer County. Benson is challenging five-term...
New Jersey Globe
Codey has 56-1 cash edge over Gill in Democratic Senate primary
In a potential Democratic primary fight between two incumbents, Richard J. Codey (D-Roseland) has a Gottheimeresque fundraising edge over Nia Gill (D-Montclair). Legislative redistricting put the two veteran senators into the 27th district. A former Governor, Codey has $786,729 cash-on-hand after raising $10,849 during the fourth quarter of 2022. Gill...
insidernj.com
Who Should Succeed Senator Sandra Cunningham?
The expected retirement of state Senator Sandra Cunningham has created a political kerfuffle in LD31. In LD-31, there is increasing speculation that veteran incumbent state Senator Sandy Cunningham (pictured, above) will not pursue reelection. Sources say John Minella, aide to Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop, would likely fill the vacancy, with Commissioner Bill O’Dea slated as a longer-term replacement.
New Jersey Globe
2nd district Republicans have solid $200k on-hand for competitive re-election bids
The incumbent Republican slate in the 2nd legislative district has $206,956 in cash on-hand as of the end of 2022, positioning them for what will likely be a highly contested general election in the Atlantic County-based district. A little over half of that total comes from a joint fundraising committee,...
New Jersey Globe
Judge will hear Monmouth recount request on February 1
A judge has scheduled a February 1 hearing to decide if Monmouth County may recount and recheck votes in four municipalities where an Elections Systems & Software (ES&S) technician’s faulty programming of voting machines led to the double counting of votes in the last election. In the meantime, Steve...
New Jersey Globe
N.J. attorney general to probe ES&S vote tabulation errors that caused some ’22 election results to be double counted
New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin announced an investigation today into failures of Monmouth County’s voting machine vendor, Elections Systems & Software (ES&S), that led to the double counting of votes in the November 2022 general election, the New Jersey Globe has confirmed. ES&S, the largest U.S. manufacturer of...
New Jersey Globe
Barlas amasses gargantuan six-figure warchest in bid for State Assembly
Al Barlas raised a mammoth $112,844 for his bid for the Republican nomination for State Assembly in the 40th legislative district, making the first-time candidate one of the top GOP fundraisers in the state just two months after entering the race. Barlas, the 41-year-old Essex County GOP chairman, has $111,522...
New Jersey Globe
Sires names running mates in West New York race, including incumbent, two school board members
Former Rep. Albio Sires announced his team of town commissioner candidates as he seeks to reclaim his old job as mayor of West New York, a post he held for eleven years before beginning a 16-year stint as a congressman in 2006. Incumbent Victor M. Barrera will seek re-election on...
New Jersey Globe
Transit workers union backs Benson in county executive primary
The Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) New Jersey State Council, a union representing more than 8,000 NJ Transit employees and other transportation workers, today announced its endorsement of Assemblyman Dan Benson (D-Hamilton) for Mercer County Executive. “Dan Benson will be a great county executive,” ATU New Jersey State Council chairman Orlando...
insidernj.com
Here’s What Happened In Trenton On Monday
ASSEMBLY ACTION (QUORUM) A5087 Atkins,R/Wimberly,B Hotels for Housing- direct HMFA to establish grant program REF AHO. A5088 Atkins,R Wildlife crossings-estab program for construction on certain roads and highways REF ATR. A5089 Verrelli,A Mental health/substance abuse evaluation-req court prov cert defendants referral REF AJU. A5090 Verrelli,A Revolutionary War Park Study Commission-establish...
New Jersey Globe
Mercer County wasted $4.5 million on penalties for late tax filings, state comptroller says
The county government of Mercer County wasted close to $4.5 million on penalties and interest for late quarterly payroll tax filings between 2018 and 2021, according to a report released today by the Office of the State Comptroller (OSC). “Mercer County inexplicably wasted millions of dollars by failing to pay...
New Jersey Globe
Murphy will keep Bauer, Glover on EDA board, adds Camden woman to fill vacancy
Gov. Phil Murphy intends to reappoint Virginia S. Bauer and Aisha Glover to the New Jersey Economic Development Board, the New Jersey Globe has learned, and picked a Camden businesswoman to fill a vacant seat. Murphy will name Jewell Antoine-Johnson to replace Rosemari Hicks as an alternate board member. Antoine-Johnson...
New Jersey Globe
With her heart in Clinton, Kovach says no to State Assembly bid for Jaffer’s seat
Clinton Mayor Janice Kovach, who had been widely viewed as the Democratic Party’s top choice for an open State Assembly seat in the 16th district, told the New Jersey Globe that she has ruled out running. “While I appreciate all the support and endorsements, my commitment is to the...
Try to guess what is the 3rd most Instagramable city in NJ
Most of New Jersey is a collection of sprawling suburban towns and bedroom communities that cover a large portion of the central and northern parts of the state. We do have cities, but a good portion of the population is in suburbia; with some exceptions. When people do go to our cities, they love sharing their experience on Instagram.
New Jersey Globe
McGrath will run again in Verona
Verona Deputy Mayor Christine McGrath will seek re-election to a second term on the township council in the May non-partisan municipal race, becoming the first candidate to enter the race. During her first term, McGrath points to increases in public engagement and accountability by creating a new culture of transparency....
New Jersey Globe
Barry Dugan, former Hudson freeholder, dies at 87
Barry J. Dugan, a former Hudson County freeholder and a political ally of former Assembly Speaker and Bayonne Mayor Joseph V. Doria, Jr., died on January 13. He was 87. Doria appointed Dugan as Bayonne’s director of Parks and Recreation in 1998. With the support of Doria, Hudson County...
New Jersey lawmakers advance bill to crack down on so-called loud ‘boom parties’
A new bill moving forward in Trenton is looking to put an end to so-called “boom parties” that are causing a nuisance for residents of the state.
