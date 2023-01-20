ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

New Jersey Globe

It’s Election Day in New Jersey, again

Good morning, New Jersey. It’s Election Day, again, in the state that votes all year-round. Voters will go to the polls today in seven New Jersey municipalities: a city council runoff in Trenton; ; a special election to fill a vacant seat on the Lower Alloways Creek Board of Education; a special fire commission referendum in Millstone where voters must approve the purchase of one new tanker; and special school referendums to authorize school construction projects in Riverside, Union Township (Hunterdon), Manasquan and South River.
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Special school, fire district election results

Four times a year, New Jersey holds special school elections for voters to approve school construction referendums. The Educational Facilities and Construction Financing Act of 2000 allows the state to pick up about 40% of the costs if voters approve the measure. Four municipalities held special school elections on Tuesday:
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Codey has 56-1 cash edge over Gill in Democratic Senate primary

In a potential Democratic primary fight between two incumbents, Richard J. Codey (D-Roseland) has a Gottheimeresque fundraising edge over Nia Gill (D-Montclair). Legislative redistricting put the two veteran senators into the 27th district. A former Governor, Codey has $786,729 cash-on-hand after raising $10,849 during the fourth quarter of 2022. Gill...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
insidernj.com

Who Should Succeed Senator Sandra Cunningham?

The expected retirement of state Senator Sandra Cunningham has created a political kerfuffle in LD31. In LD-31, there is increasing speculation that veteran incumbent state Senator Sandy Cunningham (pictured, above) will not pursue reelection. Sources say John Minella, aide to Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop, would likely fill the vacancy, with Commissioner Bill O’Dea slated as a longer-term replacement.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Judge will hear Monmouth recount request on February 1

A judge has scheduled a February 1 hearing to decide if Monmouth County may recount and recheck votes in four municipalities where an Elections Systems & Software (ES&S) technician’s faulty programming of voting machines led to the double counting of votes in the last election. In the meantime, Steve...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

N.J. attorney general to probe ES&S vote tabulation errors that caused some ’22 election results to be double counted

New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin announced an investigation today into failures of Monmouth County’s voting machine vendor, Elections Systems & Software (ES&S), that led to the double counting of votes in the November 2022 general election, the New Jersey Globe has confirmed. ES&S, the largest U.S. manufacturer of...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Barlas amasses gargantuan six-figure warchest in bid for State Assembly

Al Barlas raised a mammoth $112,844 for his bid for the Republican nomination for State Assembly in the 40th legislative district, making the first-time candidate one of the top GOP fundraisers in the state just two months after entering the race. Barlas, the 41-year-old Essex County GOP chairman, has $111,522...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Transit workers union backs Benson in county executive primary

The Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) New Jersey State Council, a union representing more than 8,000 NJ Transit employees and other transportation workers, today announced its endorsement of Assemblyman Dan Benson (D-Hamilton) for Mercer County Executive. “Dan Benson will be a great county executive,” ATU New Jersey State Council chairman Orlando...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
insidernj.com

Here’s What Happened In Trenton On Monday

ASSEMBLY ACTION (QUORUM) A5087 Atkins,R/Wimberly,B Hotels for Housing- direct HMFA to establish grant program REF AHO. A5088 Atkins,R Wildlife crossings-estab program for construction on certain roads and highways REF ATR. A5089 Verrelli,A Mental health/substance abuse evaluation-req court prov cert defendants referral REF AJU. A5090 Verrelli,A Revolutionary War Park Study Commission-establish...
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Murphy will keep Bauer, Glover on EDA board, adds Camden woman to fill vacancy

Gov. Phil Murphy intends to reappoint Virginia S. Bauer and Aisha Glover to the New Jersey Economic Development Board, the New Jersey Globe has learned, and picked a Camden businesswoman to fill a vacant seat. Murphy will name Jewell Antoine-Johnson to replace Rosemari Hicks as an alternate board member. Antoine-Johnson...
CAMDEN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Try to guess what is the 3rd most Instagramable city in NJ

Most of New Jersey is a collection of sprawling suburban towns and bedroom communities that cover a large portion of the central and northern parts of the state. We do have cities, but a good portion of the population is in suburbia; with some exceptions. When people do go to our cities, they love sharing their experience on Instagram.
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

McGrath will run again in Verona

Verona Deputy Mayor Christine McGrath will seek re-election to a second term on the township council in the May non-partisan municipal race, becoming the first candidate to enter the race. During her first term, McGrath points to increases in public engagement and accountability by creating a new culture of transparency....
VERONA, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Barry Dugan, former Hudson freeholder, dies at 87

Barry J. Dugan, a former Hudson County freeholder and a political ally of former Assembly Speaker and Bayonne Mayor Joseph V. Doria, Jr., died on January 13. He was 87. Doria appointed Dugan as Bayonne’s director of Parks and Recreation in 1998. With the support of Doria, Hudson County...
BAYONNE, NJ

