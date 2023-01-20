Read full article on original website
A quick shot of snow ends as some heavier rain this evening, then drier the rest of the week
TONIGHT: Breezy with periods of rain early with a heavy downpour and a rumble of thunder; evening mix in the Poconos changing to rain. Low: 36. THURSDAY: Windy with more clouds than sun. High: 42. THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and colder with winds diminishing overnight. Low: 27. FORECAST SUMMARY. Wow!...
Burst of snow will create slick roads this afternoon, before change to rain this evening. A heavier burst of snow is sticking to the roads right away, and travel will be slickest from now till about 3 or 4 p.m., and a little longer in the Poconos. After that, rain should help clear the snow.
Snow arrives Wednesday morning, turning to rain later in the day
Snow mixed with sleet arrives mid to late morning before changing to rain late in the day and at night (watch for slippery conditions). High: 38 Low: 36. A quick moving area of low pressure brought some measurable snowfall to parts of our area on Monday, mostly in the higher elevations and into the Poconos and northwest New Jersey where some totals ended up around 3 inches.
Another inch or two of snow possible before changeover to rain
Right on schedule, a brief burst of steadier snow arrived in eastern Pennsylvania late Wednesday morning through midday and continues early Wednesday afternoon as it spreads into northwestern New Jersey. The snow was heavy enough to instantly stick to all surfaces, including roads, and made for some slick midday travel....
Restrictions to be in place on some Pa. highways during storm Wednesday
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Ahead of a storm Wednesday that is expected to bring some snow to our area, state agencies are planning speed and vehicle restrictions on some Pennsylvania highways. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission are advising motorists to avoid unnecessary travel during the storm. PennDOT...
Garbage stickers, traffic lights on Wilkes-Barre council agenda
WILKES-BARRE — Mayor George Brown asked city council at a work session Tuesday to make the temporary garbage bag and sticker system permanent, assume maintenance responsibilities for some traffic lights from the state and reappoint a zoning hearing board member. Brown wants council to amend parts of the Litter...
A look at housing developments, business expansions coming to Lehigh Valley in 2023
If 2022 was any indication, 2023 will be another busy year in the Greater Lehigh Valley, which has managed to hold its ground despite global economic uncertainty. "We didn't know where things were going coming out of the pandemic, but it turned out a lot of areas, the industrial and manufacturing sectors, the pandemic led to more demand, more growth,” said Don Cunningham, President and CEO of the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation.
Point-in-Time Count happening in Lehigh Valley assesses needs for most vulnerable in communities
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Every year, homeless shelters across the country do what's called a PIT count. The "point-in-time" count tries to best find out how many people are experiencing homelessness, in and out of shelters, for funding purposes. Shelter staff and volunteers say they want each and every person counted,...
Upper Saucon warehouse plan puts more traffic on 'high-crash' Route 309 corridor, LVPC says
Three warehouses that will be built off Route 309 will add traffic to a "high-crash corridor," according to the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission. The commission recommends that if developer Kay Builder's proposal for Upper Saucon Township winds up employing more than 800 people, additional traffic studies should be carried out.
Montco DA: Contractor stole total of more than $400K from homeowners in southeastern Pa., Berks
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A contractor is being accused in the theft of more than $400,000 from homeowners in southeastern Pennsylvania and Berks County. Joseph Ford, 53, of Collegeville, is being charged with more than 300 felony counts related to the theft of $474,185 from 64 homeowners in Montgomery, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Philadelphia counties, according to a news release from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.
Bus driver suspected of DUI, fell asleep before crash on I-78, police say
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - State police say drunk driving is believed to have been involved in a crash between a bus and a tractor-trailer on Interstate 78. The wreck happened shortly before 9 a.m. Friday in the westbound lanes, near mile marker 48, just past the Route 100 exit.
Pa. auditor general: School districts in Pa. shifted funds around in bid to raise taxes, 2 local superintendents dispute report
The Bethlehem Area School District has complied with state regulations about taxes, BASD Superintendent Joseph Roy said Wednesday, adding that a state auditor general report was "politically motivated." Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor said Wednesday that some school districts across Pennsylvania have shifted funds around in a bid to raise...
Luzerne County election board reverses ballot curing decision
WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County voters will be allowed to “cure” flawed mail-in ballots by casting a provisional ballot at a polling site, following a Wednesday vote by the county election board. The board’s decision will impact some voters in the Jan. 31 special election for the 27th...
