ocala-news.com
Man charged with DUI after crashing into Ocala business, fleeing from officers
A 22-year-old Dunnellon man is being charged with driving under the influence after he crashed into an Ocala business and fled from police officers early Monday morning. At around 12:30 a.m., multiple Ocala Police Department officers responded to Healthy Smiles Dentistry located at 206 SW 10th Street due to reports that a Chevrolet Equinox had crashed into the building and caused extensive damage.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man arrested after making fraudulent returns at Walmart
A 27-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he was caught making fraudulent returns at a local Walmart. On Tuesday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the Walmart located at 9750 SW Highway 200 in Ocala in reference to a theft incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the store’s loss prevention manager who advised that a man, identified as Sean Burdelle Burham, had walked into the store without any items in his possession.
WCJB
Two teenagers arrested after stolen gun found at a Marion County high school
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two teenagers were arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies after an investigation into a gun that was found in the bathroom of a high school. On Friday, Tyson Disalvo, 14, was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm on school property, underage possession...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man nabbed with stolen car and cocaine
A Leesburg man was arrested for grand theft auto and cocaine possession a few minutes after midnight Tuesday. A Lake County deputy sheriff had received a be-on-the-lookout bulletin for a silver SUV which had been reported stolen by the Clearwater Police Department. The deputy saw a silver SUV heading north on 14th Street make a right turn onto Oak Avenue. When the deputy got behind the SUV and read the license plate he could see it matched that of the stolen SUV.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man who rammed car into Ocala dentist's office charged with DUI, police say
An accused drunk driver is behind bars and a dentist’s office is badly damaged after a crash in Ocala. Incredible video shows the moments Ocala Police say 22-year-old Gabriel Hausy slammed into Healthy Smiles Dentistry on 10th Street, near the intersection with 2nd Avenue.
Sheriff: Teen charged after gun found at Marion County high school
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Marion County teen is facing felony charges after deputies say he brought a stolen handgun to school last year. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s office, on Oct 21, deputies we called to Forest High School after a student reported finding a handgun inside a restroom.
Motorcyclist headbutted car, shot at family during Hernando Co. road rage incident: deputies
Hernando County deputies arrested a motorcyclist Monday afternoon after he allegedly attacked a family in a road rage incident, according to new information from authorities.
WESH
14-year-old, 16-year-old arrested after gun found in bathroom at Central Florida school
OCALA, Fla. — Two teens have recently been arrested in connection to a gun being found at a Central Florida High School. According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Forest High School on Oct. 21, 2022, after a handgun was found in a bathroom. The...
Citrus County Chronicle
Arrests from Jan. 20 to Jan. 23
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Jan. 20. Robert Stephen Williams, 66, Hernando, arrested Jan. 20 for trafficking methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Bond $26,000.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man flees from deputy after failing field sobriety test
A 40-year-old Ocala man is facing several charges, including driving under the influence, after he failed a field sobriety test and fled from a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy. On Saturday, January 21, shortly before 12:55 p.m., an MCSO deputy conducted a traffic stop on a sedan in the...
palmcoastobserver.com
Four arrested, charged in connection with undercover narcotics investigation.
An undercover investigation resulted in the arrest of five people after a search warrant was served on a house in Palm Coast. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office's SWAT and Special Investigations Unit served a narcotics-related search warrant to a house on Rivera Lane on Jan. 19. During the search, detectives seized around 40 grams of synthetic cathinones — more commonly known as molly — and various drug paraphernalia from the residence during the search, according to a press release from FCSO.
leesburg-news.com
Speeding Leesburg driver misspells name while giving false ID to cops
A speeding Leesburg driver provided multiple misspellings of a name while trying to evade arrest by providing police with a false identity. Rudy Escalantes Ortiz, 36, was driving a gray Town and Country Chrysler minivan at about 3 p.m. Sunday near the Wildwood Community Center when he was caught on radar traveling at 51 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. A computer check revealed the license plate on the minivan had been assigned to a 2001 Chevy Blazer.
WCJB
Crime Stoppers offers $9,500 for information on deadly New Year’s Day block party shooting
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Police Department is hoping a significant reward will convince someone to come forward with information on a deadly block shooting that happened on New Year’s Day. Two people were killed in the shooting and four others were wounded. Crime Stoppers of Marion County...
Citrus County Chronicle
Withlacoochee State Forest hiker arrested with drug charges
A Dunnellon man walking out of the Withlacoochee State Forest on Jan. 19 with a backpack and holding a beer can just when a state law enforcement officer arrived led to his arrest. According to the arrest report for Kenneth Patrick Ohara, 58, a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission...
WESH
FHP: Driver rear-ends school bus carrying 23 students in Marion County
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a school bus was involved in a crash Tuesday morning in Marion County. Officials say it happened around 7 a.m. in the area of SW 155th Street and SW 100th Avenue. According to investigators, a 74-year-old woman failed to stop her SUV despite...
aroundosceola.com
Arrest made in Sunday night Poinciana shooting
Osceola County deputies reported they have made an arrest in a shooting that happened Sunday in a Kissimmee neighborhood. Luis Joel Delgado, 30, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and aggravated stalking. He is being held at the Osceola County Department of Corrections on no bond.
ocala-news.com
Dunnellon police looking for retail theft suspect
Dunnellon police are seeking any information from the public that could help identify the suspect in a retail theft case. In a social media post on Monday, the Dunnellon Police Department stated that the suspect (pictured below) was recently involved in a theft that occurred inside a local retail store.
fox35orlando.com
Deputies: Driver suffers medical episode before veering into traffic, killing 1 in head-on collision
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida man who was a passenger in a vehicle was killed over the weekend in a head-on crash, authorities said. Candido Soto Jr., 48, was a passenger in a silver Dodge SUV traveling along Lake Helen Osteen Road in Deltona just before 11 a.m. Saturday.
Citrus County Chronicle
Lecanto man accused of battery and shooting gun at pregnant woman
A couple’s argument that began in their home’s laundry room last week ended with a man in jail facing battery charges and a charge of aggravated assault with a pistol. According to the arrest report of Hector Berrios, 31, of Lecanto, a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy was called to the victim’s home in Lecanto Jan. 19, at 5:30 a.m. and told by dispatchers that the male suspect fired a handgun at the victim’s car.
WESH
Police: 3 suspects in custody after robbery at Volusia County gas station
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at the top headlines and forecast. Three suspects have been taken into custody following a robbery in Volusia County Saturday. Edgewater police said the robbery happened at a Shell gas station on South Ridgewood Avenue. No one was hurt during the...
