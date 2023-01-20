ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, FL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocala-news.com

Man charged with DUI after crashing into Ocala business, fleeing from officers

A 22-year-old Dunnellon man is being charged with driving under the influence after he crashed into an Ocala business and fled from police officers early Monday morning. At around 12:30 a.m., multiple Ocala Police Department officers responded to Healthy Smiles Dentistry located at 206 SW 10th Street due to reports that a Chevrolet Equinox had crashed into the building and caused extensive damage.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala man arrested after making fraudulent returns at Walmart

A 27-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he was caught making fraudulent returns at a local Walmart. On Tuesday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the Walmart located at 9750 SW Highway 200 in Ocala in reference to a theft incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the store’s loss prevention manager who advised that a man, identified as Sean Burdelle Burham, had walked into the store without any items in his possession.
OCALA, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg man nabbed with stolen car and cocaine

A Leesburg man was arrested for grand theft auto and cocaine possession a few minutes after midnight Tuesday. A Lake County deputy sheriff had received a be-on-the-lookout bulletin for a silver SUV which had been reported stolen by the Clearwater Police Department. The deputy saw a silver SUV heading north on 14th Street make a right turn onto Oak Avenue. When the deputy got behind the SUV and read the license plate he could see it matched that of the stolen SUV.
LEESBURG, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Arrests from Jan. 20 to Jan. 23

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Jan. 20. Robert Stephen Williams, 66, Hernando, arrested Jan. 20 for trafficking methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Bond $26,000.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala man flees from deputy after failing field sobriety test

A 40-year-old Ocala man is facing several charges, including driving under the influence, after he failed a field sobriety test and fled from a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy. On Saturday, January 21, shortly before 12:55 p.m., an MCSO deputy conducted a traffic stop on a sedan in the...
OCALA, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Four arrested, charged in connection with undercover narcotics investigation.

An undercover investigation resulted in the arrest of five people after a search warrant was served on a house in Palm Coast. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office's SWAT and Special Investigations Unit served a narcotics-related search warrant to a house on Rivera Lane on Jan. 19. During the search, detectives seized around 40 grams of synthetic cathinones — more commonly known as molly — and various drug paraphernalia from the residence during the search, according to a press release from FCSO.
PALM COAST, FL
leesburg-news.com

Speeding Leesburg driver misspells name while giving false ID to cops

A speeding Leesburg driver provided multiple misspellings of a name while trying to evade arrest by providing police with a false identity. Rudy Escalantes Ortiz, 36, was driving a gray Town and Country Chrysler minivan at about 3 p.m. Sunday near the Wildwood Community Center when he was caught on radar traveling at 51 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. A computer check revealed the license plate on the minivan had been assigned to a 2001 Chevy Blazer.
LEESBURG, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Withlacoochee State Forest hiker arrested with drug charges

A Dunnellon man walking out of the Withlacoochee State Forest on Jan. 19 with a backpack and holding a beer can just when a state law enforcement officer arrived led to his arrest. According to the arrest report for Kenneth Patrick Ohara, 58, a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission...
DUNNELLON, FL
aroundosceola.com

Arrest made in Sunday night Poinciana shooting

Osceola County deputies reported they have made an arrest in a shooting that happened Sunday in a Kissimmee neighborhood. Luis Joel Delgado, 30, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and aggravated stalking. He is being held at the Osceola County Department of Corrections on no bond.
KISSIMMEE, FL
ocala-news.com

Dunnellon police looking for retail theft suspect

Dunnellon police are seeking any information from the public that could help identify the suspect in a retail theft case. In a social media post on Monday, the Dunnellon Police Department stated that the suspect (pictured below) was recently involved in a theft that occurred inside a local retail store.
DUNNELLON, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Lecanto man accused of battery and shooting gun at pregnant woman

A couple’s argument that began in their home’s laundry room last week ended with a man in jail facing battery charges and a charge of aggravated assault with a pistol. According to the arrest report of Hector Berrios, 31, of Lecanto, a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy was called to the victim’s home in Lecanto Jan. 19, at 5:30 a.m. and told by dispatchers that the male suspect fired a handgun at the victim’s car.
LECANTO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy