Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
Escape to the Woods With These Cozy Cabins
Life would be better if you weren’t in a city. OK, we don’t actually believe that, but if you’re anything like us, you may find yourself lying to yourself, imagining a calmer, slower life in the woods. So to help you feed this unrealistic desire, here are 10 cabins currently for sale in Michigan and Wisconsin. You’re probably not going to move, but it doesn’t hurt to look.
MySanAntonio
CT Forecast
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Bridgeport;Partly sunny, breezy;43;28;W;14;65%;3%;2. Chester;Partly sunny, breezy;42;28;W;15;59%;4%;2. Danbury;Partly sunny, breezy;43;25;WSW;15;60%;4%;2. Groton;Partly sunny, breezy;43;30;WNW;16;61%;3%;2. Hartford;Partly sunny, breezy;42;24;SW;15;68%;5%;2. Meriden;Partly sunny, breezy;42;26;SW;15;63%;4%;2. New Haven;Partly sunny, breezy;44;30;W;15;59%;3%;2. Oxford;Partly sunny, breezy;40;25;WSW;15;64%;3%;2. Willimantic;Partly sunny, breezy;42;24;WSW;15;68%;4%;2. Windsor Locks;Partly sunny, breezy;42;24;WSW;15;63%;6%;2. _____
Comments / 0