The United States Men's National Team kicks off its 2023 campaign when it hosts Serbia in an international friendly on Wednesday at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. The match will be the first for the United States since losing to the Netherlands in the Round of 16 at the World Cup. The match also will be the first for the Americans under interim manager Anthony Hudson, who is in charge of the team while U.S. Soccer mulls over the future of Gregg Berhalter and the leadership of the team.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO