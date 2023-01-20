Read full article on original website
USMNT vs. Serbia prediction, odds, line, start time: Top soccer expert reveals picks, bets for Jan. 25, 2023
The United States Men's National Team kicks off its 2023 campaign when it hosts Serbia in an international friendly on Wednesday at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. The match will be the first for the United States since losing to the Netherlands in the Round of 16 at the World Cup. The match also will be the first for the Americans under interim manager Anthony Hudson, who is in charge of the team while U.S. Soccer mulls over the future of Gregg Berhalter and the leadership of the team.
Kylian Mbappe scores five goals for Lionel Messi-less PSG in 7-0 victory in Coupe de France
Kylian Mbappe scored five goals as Paris Saint-Germain thrashed Pays de Cassel 7-0 at RC Lens' Stade Bollaert Delelis in the Coupe de France round of 32 on Monday. The French superstar grabbed a first-half hat-trick and a second-half brace and even had time to tee up striker partner Neymar for good measure against amateur opponents.
