ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Comments / 41

BrooklynEwms32
4d ago

Treated him like a Slab of Meat 😡...Tossing him on the Stretcher...There was No Concern or Care about his WellBeing ....Should be made Examples of & Locked🔒⛓️ up for a Long Time....

Reply(1)
20
Kendra Bright
4d ago

Everyone on the scene of the crime should be charged! All public services employees that was present have been thoroughly train in C.P.R and and other emergency medical situations. A Firefighter, Nurse, EMT, Correctional Officer, Sheriffs Deputy, Police Officer, etc… are all train to to Hog tie and human being nor place him on a stretcher face down! Just my opinion!

Reply(1)
20
N Stark
4d ago

These EMT's are first and foremost Health Care Professionals! Nothing professional about the way they conducted themselves in this case..embarrassing for others who respect and protect lives

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kjluradio.com

Illinois man sentenced to six years in Missouri prison after he's caught with stolen goods in Callaway County

An Illinois man accused of crimes in mid-Missouri will spend the next six years in a Missouri prison. Patrick Butler, of Auburn, Illinois, was arrested last November in Callaway County, following an investigation just north of Steedman. He’s accused of stealing a truck in Illinois, then stealing a camper from Jefferson City. When deputies found him in Callaway County, he took off on foot but was captured a short time later.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
newschannel20.com

2 Springfield men arrested for burglary

Two Springfield men have been arrested in connection to burglary. Kincaid Police Department on Monday said they started investigating several burglaries after receiving multiple reports. Their investigation lead to two arrests:. Jahquel D Pearsall, 20 , of Springfield was arrested for burglary of a motor vehicle. Mysean D Burden ,...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
CBS Chicago

Attorneys say Springfield paramedics charged with murder should not be accused of crime

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- Two Springfield paramedics appeared in court Thursday on charges of murdering a man they were called to help. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar spoke to one of the paramedics' defense attorneys, who said body camera video may actually help prove a crime wasn't committed.Attorneys for paramedics Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan say this case is unlike anything they have ever been part of. They say the vide shows a crime did not occur.But prosecutors and the family of the man who died – Earl Moore Jr., 35 – say the video is clear evidence of murder.Finley...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
The Associated Press

Judge OKs trial for Illinois paramedics in patient's death

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Two Illinois emergency medical professionals should be tried on first-degree murder charges after a patient they strapped facedown to a stretcher suffocated, a judge ruled Friday. Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan are charged in the December death of 35-year-old Earl Moore in Springfield. They pleaded not guilty Friday and are being held in the Sangamon County Jail on $1 million bond each. If convicted, Finley, 44, and Cadigan, 50, could each face 20 to 60 years in prison. Sangamon County Circuit Court Judge Raylene Grischow issued her decision following a contentious 3 1/2-hour preliminary hearing. Springfield police first responded to Moore’s home around 2 a.m. on Dec. 18. Police body camera video shows that a woman inside the home told an officer that Moore was in withdrawal from alcohol and hallucinating.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Chibuzo Nwachuku

Paramedics Charged With Murder For Smothering Man. Really? Why?

Two paramedics are legally in hot water after a man died in their hands in Springfield, Illinois. Peggy Finley, 44, and Peter Cadigan, 50, got charged following the death of Earl Moore Jr. on December 18 which was due to them improperly restraining him for an ambulance trip. They put him face down on a stretcher and strapped him tight enough for him to suffocate.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
NBC News

NBC News

577K+
Followers
66K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy